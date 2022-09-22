 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Iranians continue to protest despite not being able to TikTok it   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Iran, death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, Ali Khamenei, Nationwide protests, country's morality police, Ruhollah Khomeini, strict rules, Supreme Leader of Iran  
Mukster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How are they going to influence anything when they're not being influencers?
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Revolution will not be tele-
tocked?
ticktockivised?

...

livestreamed.

The Revolution will not be livestreamed.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ends in blood. Status quo restored. Eeyore tells me so.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"The police have denied harming her. "

I would frankly be surprised if the "morality police" didn't rape her to death.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Perhaps overthrowing them 70 years ago was a bad thing as now they can never be blamed for the acts of their own conservatives.  --Fark logic
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: "The police have denied harming her. "

I would frankly be surprised if the "morality police" didn't rape her to death.


I trust Iranian police even less than US police.
 
