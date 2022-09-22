 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for September 22 is defer, as in: Without da flea collar, defer is full of debugs   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gimmie a defer Dexas, gimmie a defer Dennessee
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The accent I heard:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
De best defense for debugs in defer is degrees.  I.E.  350 or so for 20 minutes...
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is the perfect time to tell you about my brother's daughter Denise, and her twin brother Denephew.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A Filipino is going to immigration court to get his visa. The judge requests, "Use the following words in a phrase: Deduct, Defense, and Detail."

The Filipino says, "Oh! Dat is easy! De duck jump ober de pence. Pirst de head, and den de tail."
 
jman144
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dedumbest football decision after winning decointoss
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Keystone Copout: The accent I heard:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x275]


no no its this

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/fCRfrouAQYk
 
