 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   ''We don't have a labor shortage. We have a hiring shortage". Multiple job seekers report attending fake job interviews from real companies   (msn.com) divider line
58
    More: Obvious, MSN  
•       •       •

978 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 22 Sep 2022 at 9:05 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least they get interviews.

Job hunting online has led to a lot of spam emails and spam phone calls, but no job yet.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
'They're inventing reasons not to hire people': Man says he was rejected from Spectrum after a 30-second job interview

I'd say he dodged a bullet.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He says the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two days, which he can't do.

Maybe that had something to do with it, though that may become negotiable if they can't fill the position.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Job hunting online has led to a lot of spam emails a


Not to mention scams. I threw my resume online and within a day, get an e-mail with a job offer. I call the number, the person on the other end can barely speak English, they tell me they are an HR rep with some company based out of Australia doing shipping/logistics between them and the US...they want to hire me. All I have to do is answer questions via my cell phone...I answer the questions, they "send it to their exam grader" Within minutes I'm approved and I can start working as soon as my company lap-top shows up at my door. "Ok, send the laptop" I say. They in turn tell me I need to pay for it first.

That's when I told them I wasn't interested in the position and hung up the phone.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two


They tried to hire him and he said he couldn't do the job.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This isn't a hiring shortage, companies are trying to bait and switch to staff locations where it is more difficult to get personnel to work. Right in the article, they wanted him to work a couple days at one location nearby, but then the rest at a different place they apparently cannot get staff.

You'll see more of this... as companies get desperate.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two


They tried to hire him and he said he couldn't do the job.


They tried to pull a bait and switch. Advertise working at one location, require him to work at a different location or you don't get the job. They don't need the help at the listed location really, and he'd likely have been shifted to the other one full-time shortly after being hired.

F**k'em
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to hire nowadays.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why our country is a farking joke to the rest of the world.

So 1 out of 5 is really saying I'll ride the bus for the next 3 years so I can watch YouTube videos on a slightly larger screen of a device that has no real improvements.

/but look at the new 55 dollar case I bought for it!
//stupid farking Americans
///most of them anyway
////consume products, sheep
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: He says the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two days, which he can't do.

Maybe that had something to do with it, though that may become negotiable if they can't fill the position.


I got pitched a job like that just recently. I was the one to pull the plug because they kept fudging on what "hybrid office" meant.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: This is why our country is a farking joke to the rest of the world.

So 1 out of 5 is really saying I'll ride the bus for the next 3 years so I can watch YouTube videos on a slightly larger screen of a device that has no real improvements.

/but look at the new 55 dollar case I bought for it!
//stupid farking Americans
///most of them anyway
////consume products, sheep


Sorry, wrong thread
 
jayphat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two


They tried to hire him and he said he couldn't do the job.


They also didn't put that in the job posting. More than once we have discussed on this site where a job will say that it is fully remote, then once you get to the interview they will tell you it is remote for 1-2 days a week, the rest is in-office, 55 minutes away. This bait and switch shiat with job postings needs to end. Other variations of this we have seen:
-the above mentioned fully remote but not actually fully
-pay of $X, only to find out that is the wage after you complete training, which takes six months, and the actual starting wage is 25% below that
-fixed schedule, in that fixed means that it can be anytime between 8AM and 10PM.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: He says the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two days, which he can't do.

Maybe that had something to do with it, though that may become negotiable if they can't fill the position.


Yeah, sometimes interviews are short for a reason.

Me: This job requires some international travel.
Them: I don't want to travel
Me: Ok. Thanks for coming in.

No harm no foul. Just part of finding a match.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: This isn't a hiring shortage, companies are trying to bait and switch to staff locations where it is more difficult to get personnel to work. Right in the article, they wanted him to work a couple days at one location nearby, but then the rest at a different place they apparently cannot get staff.

You'll see more of this... as companies get desperate.


Already seeing it in the contracting world, too,
 
bronskrat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The central bank will need to bring the funds rate to a "restrictive level" and keep it there "for some time." To do that, it'll be looking for three things: a continuation of growth running below trend, movements in labor market showing a return to better balance between supply and demand, and "clear evidence" that inflation is moving back down to 2%.

--Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday

We need more supply apparently!
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two


They tried to hire him and he said he couldn't do the job.


They tried to hire him for one job, then he said he couldn't do a totally different job.

Years ago I worked at a place that moved locations, threatened to decline unemployment for anyone who didn't make the move. Which with public transit changed the average commute from 30 minutes to 2+ hours if there was a bus in that area at your shift time. Early shift folks who used the bus would have had to get there the night before.

Anyway, they were informed of the term "constructive dismissal", then they announced if you were taking unemployment they wouldn't fight it. Odd that.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why I'm glad I've been able to hang on to the job I've had for the last 17 years.  This is the worst market to look for a job in, either because there are no jobs, or because companies don't want to hire people because they'd rather whine about not being able to find people and in the mean time pile more work on the employees they do have.  And what sucks so many more balls is that the housing market is absolute shiat right now as well, and the prices of everything have gone up, even when there is no excuse for them to do so, so people need to work more than ever right now and greedy companies don't want to hire them because they've been seeing record profits and they don't want them to stop.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bronskrat: The central bank will need to bring the funds rate to a "restrictive level" and keep it there "for some time." To do that, it'll be looking for three things: a continuation of growth running below trend, movements in labor market showing a return to better balance between supply and demand, and "clear evidence" that inflation is moving back down to 2%.

--Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday

We need more supply apparently!


He is mad because labor now costs more. This was threatening to make the rich a little less rich. Clearly that conflicts with his job.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy:

Job postings should always list things that would deal breakers from the perspective of the applicant.

If not HR is wasting company reasouces and time. And if he does that why would anyone really trust that company. Their employees will always have one foot out the door en mass.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: CarnySaur: He says the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two days, which he can't do.

Maybe that had something to do with it, though that may become negotiable if they can't fill the position.

Yeah, sometimes interviews are short for a reason.

Me: This job requires some international travel.
Them: I don't want to travel
Me: Ok. Thanks for coming in.

No harm no foul. Just part of finding a match.


There is, indeed, a bit of harm if that obvious requirement wasn't included in the description of that position.

Employers that omit or obfuscate the disagreeable portions of a position often do so because they know that they will get fewer applicants should they include or clarify those portions. It's deceptive.
 
thornhill
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Wells (@advicefromdaddy) talks about a job interview he had at a Spectrum retail store. He says the interview was the shortest of his life.

The TikToker says he can't get a job, even where think he'd be a "great match" as someone with sales experience and an accounting and finance degree. He thinks companies are "inventing reasons" not to hire people.

Why is someone with an accounting and finance degree trying to get a job at a Spectrum retail store? Something does add up.

FTFA:

Wells says he was the last local interview and Spectrum couldn't find anyone to fill the role. He says the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two days, which he can't do.

So he's complaining about not getting an offer for a job that he cannot do?

WTF?????
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They don't want to pay decent wages.  They control the means of production.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: CarnySaur: He says the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two days, which he can't do.

Maybe that had something to do with it, though that may become negotiable if they can't fill the position.

Yeah, sometimes interviews are short for a reason.

Me: This job requires some international travel.
Them: I don't want to travel
Me: Ok. Thanks for coming in.

No harm no foul. Just part of finding a match.


Except it's not that, they aren't advertising multiple locations, they're trying a bait and switch. Odds are they would train him at the listed location, having him work at the other "only two days a week" before training is complete and he's shoved over there full-time.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Psychopusher:

You keep forgetting about the main victims. The shareholders.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: CarnySaur: He says the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two days, which he can't do.

Maybe that had something to do with it, though that may become negotiable if they can't fill the position.

Yeah, sometimes interviews are short for a reason.

Me: This job requires some international travel.
Them: I don't want to travel
Me: Ok. Thanks for coming in.

No harm no foul. Just part of finding a match.


Just curious - was the requirement in the job posting? Because there is a "foul" on this play - either for not posting such a requirement or for the applicant not bothering to read it.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: He says the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two days, which he can't do.

Maybe that had something to do with it, though that may become negotiable if they can't fill the position.


You'd hope so.

But we live in times where corporations don't feel they have to budge on anything.

They'll just hold their breath until they turn blue, and then blame millennials again.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Still, the award for the most false hope inspired has to go to staffing firms posting fake jobs just to fill out their ranks...
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When will we finally call this what it is, a capital strike?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
thornhill:

The job listing only listed the location near him, the sprung the other locations on him at the interview.

He would not have applied if the other locations was also listed.

They wasted company time this share holder value in order to fill a position with who ever comes in as a warm body.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also I wouldn't hire a guy whose social media handle is "advicefromdaddy"

Best case scenario he's just an unimaginable pervert and not just an insufferable know-it-all.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Shortest interview of my life:

Interviewer:  We've read your resume and we don't know why you're bothering with us.
Me:  Well, I'm here.
Interviewer:  Great, here's your assignment.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: 'They're inventing reasons not to hire people': Man says he was rejected from Spectrum after a 30-second job interview

I'd say he dodged a bullet.


i've interviewed people who i knew i wasn't going to hire in less time than that.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: SpectroBoy:

Job postings should always list things that would deal breakers from the perspective of the applicant.

If not HR is wasting company reasouces and time. And if he does that why would anyone really trust that company. Their employees will always have one foot out the door en mass.


The problem is they're farking desperate... that's why they're hiding details. Anything to get a body in the door for an "interview" to try and get someone to say yes. You can guess that shortly after training was completed, they would be reassigned to the other site full-time.
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is new?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to pay a living wage anymore.

Nobody wants to stop with this 40-hour industrial era obsolete garbage anymore.

Nobody wants to give meaningful raises anymore.

Nobody wants to promote from within anymore.

Nobody wants to give paternity / maternity leave anymore.

Nobody wants to give people paid sick leave or paid vacation days anymore.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: JohnnyFark: This is why our country is a farking joke to the rest of the world.

So 1 out of 5 is really saying I'll ride the bus for the next 3 years so I can watch YouTube videos on a slightly larger screen of a device that has no real improvements.

/but look at the new 55 dollar case I bought for it!
//stupid farking Americans
///most of them anyway
////consume products, sheep

Sorry, wrong thread


It's stupid childish nonsense, whatever thread you intended it for.

The world thinks America is a joke because every 4 to 8 years we deliberately select the most destructive, self-sabotaging, petty and schizophrenic leadership available to us and then have hearty debates about who doesn't deserve basic human rights while calling ourselves the greatest country on earth.

Not because we consume a lot.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: thornhill:

The job listing only listed the location near him, the sprung the other locations on him at the interview.

He would not have applied if the other locations was also listed.

They wasted company time this share holder value in order to fill a position with who ever comes in as a warm body.


However, the recruiter still made their quota for initial interviews, so that's a plus, I guess.

That's why you'll see that - the biggest hurdle is that first interview. Get 'em in the door, and you know that 1) they want a job and 2) they're interested in your job. So, do whatever you can to get 'em in the door, and then you can see if you can boil that frog a little...

Agencies do this all of the time - it's one reason why Washington state now requires pay ranges to be available upon request. "I know you need the gig, so, let's see how low we can go with your comp so that I can jack the agency's profit (and my comp)..."
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: 'They're inventing reasons not to hire people': Man says he was rejected from Spectrum after a 30-second job interview

I'd say he dodged a bullet.


Who summoned me to this thread?

Oh, not me, you're discussing Bad Spectrum. Carry on.
 
69gnarkill69
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: JohnnyFark: This is why our country is a farking joke to the rest of the world.

So 1 out of 5 is really saying I'll ride the bus for the next 3 years so I can watch YouTube videos on a slightly larger screen of a device that has no real improvements.

/but look at the new 55 dollar case I bought for it!
//stupid farking Americans
///most of them anyway
////consume products, sheep

Sorry, wrong thread


That post would be relevant in most Fark threads, you're good.
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: 'They're inventing reasons not to hire people': Man says he was rejected from Spectrum after a 30-second job interview

I'd say he dodged a bullet.


It's the reason I left Kaiser. 5 years I was there and somehow despite losing 11/30 doctors they never found a way to find a single candidate worthy.
Coincidentally none of us got to take vacations because we were short staffed.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: At least they get interviews.

Job hunting online has led to a lot of spam emails and spam phone calls, but no job yet.


Good luck. I just got a decent full time opportunity myself. Not my usual pay scale, but I just can't deal with the instability of freelancing anymore. I've felt your pain, though. So many places that just want Word copies of my resume so they can just sell a template off somewhere else. It hurts mentally, but keep it up.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Goddamn, do I hate American work culture and American employers.

Companies are very clearly showing us that they'd rather starve themselves into negative growth before they pay a living wage.

That scene in Archer where Mallory is trapped in a stuck elevator with no A/C and would rather strip naked and die of heat stroke than agree to pay her workers a cost-of-living adjustment so they will turn the A/C back on wasn't supposed to be a f*cking how-to.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: JohnnyFark: This is why our country is a farking joke to the rest of the world.

So 1 out of 5 is really saying I'll ride the bus for the next 3 years so I can watch YouTube videos on a slightly larger screen of a device that has no real improvements.

/but look at the new 55 dollar case I bought for it!
//stupid farking Americans
///most of them anyway
////consume products, sheep

Sorry, wrong thread


hahah
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Cafe Threads: At least they get interviews.

Job hunting online has led to a lot of spam emails and spam phone calls, but no job yet.

Good luck. I just got a decent full time opportunity myself. Not my usual pay scale, but I just can't deal with the instability of freelancing anymore. I've felt your pain, though. So many places that just want Word copies of my resume so they can just sell a template off somewhere else. It hurts mentally, but keep it up.


This isn't the kind of thing we should have to put up with.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: JohnnyFark: This is why our country is a farking joke to the rest of the world.

So 1 out of 5 is really saying I'll ride the bus for the next 3 years so I can watch YouTube videos on a slightly larger screen of a device that has no real improvements.

/but look at the new 55 dollar case I bought for it!
//stupid farking Americans
///most of them anyway
////consume products, sheep

Sorry, wrong thread


Why? This sounds like the sort of bullshiat you say to everyone within earshot at all times. Own that.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: At least they get interviews.

Job hunting online has led to a lot of spam emails and spam phone calls, but no job yet.


This has my problem.  9 years ago I was l part of a layoff.  I saw it coming and brushed up my skills hand had my resume professionally redone since it had been 15 years since I interviewed.
I looked for 2 years and had maybe 5 interviews.  A few were to high level the rest low level but most of the time it's spam emails and i still get them now.
I gave up and opened my own business
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eKonk: SpectroBoy: CarnySaur: He says the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two days, which he can't do.

Maybe that had something to do with it, though that may become negotiable if they can't fill the position.

Yeah, sometimes interviews are short for a reason.

Me: This job requires some international travel.
Them: I don't want to travel
Me: Ok. Thanks for coming in.

No harm no foul. Just part of finding a match.

Just curious - was the requirement in the job posting? Because there is a "foul" on this play - either for not posting such a requirement or for the applicant not bothering to read it.



I just picked an example at random. There are plenty of things that can be deal breakers and you can't really list them all. If you do list them all nobody will read them.

* Once and a while we need to work a weekend in a pinch
* You might have to go to a customer site
* You will need to go up on a ladder up to 8 feet
* You will need hearing protection while in the factory
* At end of quarter we will need you overtime
* etc.

Sometimes you just start describing all the details and the applicant flags something as a deal breaker. It can happen over the strangest things.

I had one guy declare he would never ever work past 5:00 PM period!  Not even with advance notice. That's fine, but to him it was a deal breaker.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: the company wanted him to work locally for three days per week and work downtown the other two


They tried to hire him and he said he couldn't do the job.


They most likely (in my experience) advertised for local work only and then pulled a bait and switch.  Very common these days.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's so they can get their PP loans forgiven.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Ragin' Asian: Cafe Threads: At least they get interviews.

Job hunting online has led to a lot of spam emails and spam phone calls, but no job yet.

Good luck. I just got a decent full time opportunity myself. Not my usual pay scale, but I just can't deal with the instability of freelancing anymore. I've felt your pain, though. So many places that just want Word copies of my resume so they can just sell a template off somewhere else. It hurts mentally, but keep it up.

This isn't the kind of thing we should have to put up with.


I'm a full throated Socialist and agree completely. I'm also at an age where I realize, though I'll always fight for equity, I can't eat my ideals.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.