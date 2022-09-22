 Skip to content
(Wales Online)   I can't be guilty of drunk driving, your honor. I was in the passenger seat, my dog was driving   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Alcoholic beverage, Seaview Hotel, Melissa Jenkins Johanson, told police, end of the bizarre trail of events, Judge Huw Rees, smell of alcohol, community service order  
371 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 11:50 AM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There really should be a "what's her fark handle?" tag.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back in the late seventies early eighties everyone in my hometown that was drunk blamed a dog for their car wreck, but that was a dog that ran in front of them

But that was before drunk driving was a big deal
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greg_pass_this_idiot oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did her horse make her spend that year in college, too?
 
Hinged
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was the dog drunk?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Drunk #1:  Slow down!  You're driving too fast!
Drunk #2:  I thought you were driving.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Did her horse make her spend that year in college, too?


iunderstoodthatreference.jpg
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does the dog call him "Tater"?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
scontent-lga3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"When police arrived at your address there was an all-consuming smell of alcohol. In your babbling incoherence you showed how intoxicated you were."

I lost count how many times that has happened to me.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dumbass, Everybody knows its Cats that drive
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still, safer than letting the cat drive.

img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: "When police arrived at your address there was an all-consuming smell of alcohol. In your babbling incoherence you showed how intoxicated you were."

I lost count how many times that has happened to me.


Well, there's their problem right there.  You can't drunk drive a house!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for her.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dletter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I blame those cute Subaru golden retrievers driving commercials.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Johanson, 47, attempted to reverse out of the car park at Ocean Café Bar and Restaurant beside The Parrog in Fishguard four times before a man noticed her drunken state and phoned the police.
But Johanson did manage to reverse out of the car park at the fifth attempt at midday on February 15, and then began driving down the footpath before colliding with a bus stop just metres from a children's play area,


This chick was so drunk in the afternoon that she couldn't back her car up.

Wonder how much she drinks on a Saturday night.
 
