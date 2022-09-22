 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Jones)   Soon in America, just the wealthy will have clean water. Slurp it while you can, minions   (motherjones.com) divider line
13
    More: Scary, Drinking water, West Baltimore's water, recent report, One-third of its row houses, public funding, water infrastructure, old water, water  
•       •       •

415 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Sep 2022 at 11:05 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry.  This generation of kids and young adult have played tons of survival games and know how to get water.

/And build a metal pick axe and tame dinosaurs.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What do you expect when you live in a kleptocratic society in late stage capitalism? The wealthy can only steal so much tax payer dollars and gouge American consumers while paying them next to nothing for so long before it all goes to shiat .. and lookie here, everything's gone to shiat

America's Healthcare System is perhaps the costliest yet most broken in the world, our Public Education systems are not at all on par with the "First World", we have more homeless than any other developed nation, we have a far larger Prison Population than any nation in the world, and our level of income equality is on par with 3rd World nations. And now we wont even have drinkable water, while what drinkable ground water remains already belongs to CocaCola, Pepsi and Nestle

And that's without even bringing up the mass death we are going to face across the globe with the Climate Change the wealthy are insuring is going to happen

And are we investing in ourselves? Are we putting money into providing advanced education for all Americans? Are we radically overhauling our Health Care System to make it affordable and accessible? Are we putting money and resources into housing the homeless? Are we directing our youth into STEM programs to keep up with China's advancement? Are we addressing income inequality, lifting people out of poverty by providing livable income?

No. Not at all. In fact, it seems America is working hard to exacerbate all the problems that are dragging us down, in fact the GQP seems they wont be content until the American Taliban are in control and life in the US is on par with life in Afghanistan, but with Christ

What happens when China takes the lead of the Global Economy and becomes the de-facto world trade leader in the next few years, and India surpasses us a few years after that?

Enjoy living in scum and squalor, perhaps a kindly Corporate Nobleman will allow you to be a serf, slaving for his Corporation -- which is the plan for America under Peter Thiel and his "Corporatist" agenda which he has likened to "Corporate Feudalism". Honestly, that will most likely be the fate of Western Civilization, a return to serfdom, the end of Democracy and even less opportunity for class advancement than under medieval feudalism, a state we might never escape from. Very bleak, but I'm just the messenger. There's a Doc called "Capital in the 21st Century" on Netflix that is well worth watching that goes into this, or read Piketty's and Robert Reich's books
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Invest in Brita and Pur, I guess?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Several years ago our water treatment plant had a leak that released who-knows-how-many hundreds of gallons of an orange chemical into the supply. It, yes, turned our water orange/brown, stained anything it touched, clogged up any devices that used water, and has PERSISTED for about 6-7 years now. The city says it's not hazardous yet it's never had any tests done to see what happens when humans consume it. The city's also spent millions trying to clean up the pipe network to little avail. My icemaker still occasionally produces brown/orange ice cubes, it still stains water pitchers/sinks/showers, and I'm still worried it's going to affect our long term health.

We all remember Flint Michigan.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Even the rich won't have clean water.  It will naturally go bad for them as well.
Whether through the overall collapse of the water quality, or from a series of retaliatory sabotage actions, it'll be a natural and normal result for them.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
more worried about what I hear may happen to coffee than water
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Suck it city poors. I have a well with tested clean water and I don't live in a drought area. Except I don't really drink it, mostly stick to beer.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I remember living in Shanghai and having to brush my teeth with bottled water, glad we are bringing that experience home.  Look forward to my next bout of dysentery
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sure is fun living in the Third World, ain't it?
 
shinji3i
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Stargazer86: Several years ago our water treatment plant had a leak that released who-knows-how-many hundreds of gallons of an orange chemical into the supply. It, yes, turned our water orange/brown, stained anything it touched, clogged up any devices that used water, and has PERSISTED for about 6-7 years now. The city says it's not hazardous yet it's never had any tests done to see what happens when humans consume it. The city's also spent millions trying to clean up the pipe network to little avail. My icemaker still occasionally produces brown/orange ice cubes, it still stains water pitchers/sinks/showers, and I'm still worried it's going to affect our long term health.

We all remember Flint Michigan.


C'mon, when have government officials ever been wrong about the long term effects of getting some persistent orange chemical on your skin? Probably just Tang.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Somewhere a bunch of Nestlé execs are sitting around and rubbing their hands together and cackling.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.