 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Putin can send 30 million troops for all we care: they'll be equipped with slingshots and Nerf guns   (cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: Fail, Russia, Soviet Union, Russian President, facing Ukrainian guns, Russian military fail, Russian citizens, former quality control auditor, Untrained waves  
•       •       •

629 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 10:50 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What does God cannon fodder need with a starship weapon?
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Point of order: if they are all reservists, haven't they already gotten whatever bullshiat training they were going to get in peacetime? Like, they'd be rusty, but not green.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Perhaps...but there's no reason to assume that Putin's terminology is truthful or accurate. Chances are, the men he plans on nabbing haven't been trained worth a damn, if at all. See what former General Mark Hertling (who knows a thing or two about military training) has to say about the Russians and their training.

https://twitter.com/MarkHertling/status/1572571676524838915
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image image 500x375]


Doctor Whatsit really let himself go
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be shocked if they get sent to Ukraine with 70 year old mosin-nagant (bolt action) rifles from WWII.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ethertap: I wouldn't be shocked if they get sent to Ukraine with 70 year old mosin-nagant (bolt action) rifles from WWII.


... and no bullets
 
H31N0US
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"The recent Ukrainian offensive, which has seen Kyiv recapture thousands of square meters of territory, has taken a significant toll."

So like, they recaptured a couple soccer pitches?

Jesus CNN, half your "journalists" are offshore where they actually understand the metric system.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Putin couldn't have destroyed Russia so effectively or completely for generations to come if he was a straight up Langley Agent.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His goal isn't to train or support them. He's taking a page from Stalin's playbook.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe Ryu and Ken can supply them. According to Sagat, they are excellent at obtaining Nerf arms; I saw it in a movie once...
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you can be human shield, then you can be human cannonball. Yeet for Motherland.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just unleash the nukes already.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Point of order: if they are all reservists, haven't they already gotten whatever bullshiat training they were going to get in peacetime? Like, they'd be rusty, but not green.


Counterpoint, they may be even less likely to play ball because they know the festering shiat they will be walking into.

Also, still doesn't solve logistics or gets them working as a team.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ethertap: I wouldn't be shocked if they get sent to Ukraine with 70 year old mosin-nagant (bolt action) rifles from WWII.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldweasel: Ethertap: I wouldn't be shocked if they get sent to Ukraine with 70 year old mosin-nagant (bolt action) rifles from WWII.

... and no bullets


Guy behind them has the bullets.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

H31N0US: "The recent Ukrainian offensive, which has seen Kyiv recapture thousands of square meters of territory, has taken a significant toll."

So like, they recaptured a couple soccer pitches?

Jesus CNN, half your "journalists" are offshore where they actually understand the metric system.


Right? What about several kilometers?
 
docgrog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They'll just do it the traditional Russian way- the guys in front have guns, the guys behind get a gun when the guys in the front get killed.  Much more efficient than giving everyone a gun.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: oldweasel: Ethertap: I wouldn't be shocked if they get sent to Ukraine with 70 year old mosin-nagant (bolt action) rifles from WWII.

... and no bullets

Guy behind them has the bullets.


One of my uncles was a korean war vet.
He said the chinese did that.
First wave all had rifles, second wave about half had rifles, third wave none had rifles.
They were expected to arm themselves from the dead.
 
thisispete
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Point of order: if they are all reservists, haven't they already gotten whatever bullshiat training they were going to get in peacetime? Like, they'd be rusty, but not green.


Maybe, but what about the officer corps? I doubt they have enough for that many soldiers at the platoon or even company level.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Remember that scene from Braveheart where the Irish run into battle and then just shake hands with everyone?
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oldweasel: Ethertap: I wouldn't be shocked if they get sent to Ukraine with 70 year old mosin-nagant (bolt action) rifles from WWII.

... and no bullets


That's cause Americans bought all of the bullets on cheapammo.com.


/yes, I did as well
//nothing like two cans of corrosive ammo that need an actual can opener to get into
///it's fun to shoot with iron sights
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Russians will just switch to tactics they've learned from the West:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Point of order: if they are all reservists, haven't they already gotten whatever bullshiat training they were going to get in peacetime? Like, they'd be rusty, but not green.


Russian training standards are nothing like Western ones. They are barely allowed to use ammo to train. Reservists might as well be green.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Zerg Rush only works in StarCraft
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

functionisalwaystaken: //nothing like two cans of corrosive ammo that need an actual can opener to get into


If you don't use the rifles or the ammo until it's war-of-attrition time, and you don't expect the rifle to survive more than a few weeks or months on the battlefield, it doesn't really matter how corrosive the ammunition is to the rifle, does it?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.