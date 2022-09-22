 Skip to content
(Jewish Chronicle)   You had one job, antisemitism edition   (thejc.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't the Founding Fathers(and mothers) of (Modern) Israel terrorists?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_David_Hotel_bombing
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Baden-Württemberg's state commissioner for combating antisemitism

So, technically, isn't he supposed to be the antiantisemitism czar?

/antihemidemisemitist
 
macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Orde Wingate was not Jewish.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They say work what you know best.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Disliking what Israel did/does is not antisemitism.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can oppose the IDF without hating Jews in general.
 
guestguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"He was a committed Zionist, revered as a hero and friend in Israel.

People who happily describe themselves as Zionists or Christian Dominionists are cut from the same crazy cloth.
 
genner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To be fair most people grow to hate their jobs.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Weird, historically czars have been so pro-Jewish.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can we stop calling any gov. officials the "Czar" of anything?
Unless the Romanovs are back in the Kremlin, of course.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Weren't the Founding Fathers(and mothers) of (Modern) Israel terrorists?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_David_Hotel_bombing


The Jews that criticized the bombing were Jew-haters!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: You can oppose the IDF without hating Jews in general.


Yeah, but it makes you more likely.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lurkey: Can we stop calling any gov. officials the "Czar" of anything?
Unless the Romanovs are back in the Kremlin, of course.


Are you suggesting that we need a Nomenclature Czar?
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is Orde Wingate Jewish?  So now criticizing anyone who even helps Israel is antisemitic?  Past or present?
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Envoy: lurkey: Can we stop calling any gov. officials the "Czar" of anything?
Unless the Romanovs are back in the Kremlin, of course.

Are you suggesting that we need a Nomenclature Czar?


I think it's more like a Czar Czar...
 
deadsanta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nah, he sounds a right git: "...In these raids, Wingate's men sometimes imposed severe collective punishments on the villagers, which was criticised by Zionist leaders as well as Wingate's British superiors." (wiki).  His men and many superiors thought him mad, a virulent racist against Arabs and any similar people, and an all around SOB.  The wiki cites recent Jewish historians who also find his hero-worship problemmatic based on his bloodthirsty commands across several WWII campaigns.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

guestguy: The Envoy: lurkey: Can we stop calling any gov. officials the "Czar" of anything?
Unless the Romanovs are back in the Kremlin, of course.

Are you suggesting that we need a Nomenclature Czar?

I think it's more like a Czar Czar...


Got it:  Anti-Czar Czar.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: dionysusaur: You can oppose the IDF without hating Jews in general.

Yeah, but it makes you more likely.


A lot of fundamentalist Christians support the IDF and Israel, and believe that Jews are demonic beings who will burn in hell.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If criticizing Israel's Defense Forces equals anti-semitism, then I'm anti-semitic as hell.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Disliking what Israel did/does is not antisemitism.


... but it's a start
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*adjusts instruments*

Holy crap, this thread is measuring 4.5 Mega Hitlers!
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Nah, he sounds a right git: "...In these raids, Wingate's men sometimes imposed severe collective punishments on the villagers, which was criticised by Zionist leaders as well as Wingate's British superiors." (wiki).  His men and many superiors thought him mad, a virulent racist against Arabs and any similar people, and an all around SOB.  The wiki cites recent Jewish historians who also find his hero-worship problemmatic based on his bloodthirsty commands across several WWII campaigns.


Also Wiki:
Even members of the field squads complained... that during the raids on Bedouin encampments Wingate would behave with extreme viciousness and fire mercilessly....  More than once he had lined rioters up in a row and shot them in cold blood.
Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, 1st Viscount Montgomery of Alamein, who as commander of Northern Palestine had authorized the SNS, told Moshe Dayan during 1966 that he considered Wingate to have "been mentally unbalanced and that the best thing he ever did was to get killed in a plane crash in 1944".
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

guestguy: The Envoy: lurkey: Can we stop calling any gov. officials the "Czar" of anything?
Unless the Romanovs are back in the Kremlin, of course.

Are you suggesting that we need a Nomenclature Czar?

I think it's more like a Czar Czar...


img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size

RIP funny lady
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: NuclearPenguins: Disliking what Israel did/does is not antisemitism.

... but it's a start


Whiners should get the fark over it. And stop stealing land that isn't theirs.
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chitownmike: NuclearPenguins: Disliking what Israel did/does is not antisemitism.

... but it's a start


Yeah, it's slippery slope.
One day, you're expressing discomfort about Palestinian children being bombed with white phosphorous, next thing you're on 4chan, posting that Hitler did nothing wrong.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jso2897: Intrepid00: dionysusaur: You can oppose the IDF without hating Jews in general.

Yeah, but it makes you more likely.

A lot of fundamentalist Christians support the IDF and Israel, and believe that Jews are demonic beings who will burn in hell.


They are just more anti-Muslim.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: dionysusaur: You can oppose the IDF without hating Jews in general.

Yeah, but it makes you more likely.


It's like hating Americans because we elected TFG**.
 
guestguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chewd: guestguy: The Envoy: lurkey: Can we stop calling any gov. officials the "Czar" of anything?
Unless the Romanovs are back in the Kremlin, of course.

Are you suggesting that we need a Nomenclature Czar?

I think it's more like a Czar Czar...

[img.huffingtonpost.com image 570x590]
RIP funny lady


She's slapping the shiat outta someone in heaven...
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: jso2897: Intrepid00: dionysusaur: You can oppose the IDF without hating Jews in general.

Yeah, but it makes you more likely.

A lot of fundamentalist Christians support the IDF and Israel, and believe that Jews are demonic beings who will burn in hell.

They are just more anti-Muslim.


I've never really understood why anybody would want to f**k with anybody who they knew was going to burn in Hell forever anyway.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And how is their paper better than The Forward or Ha'aretz again?   Seems awfully orthodox without much depth.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Because of the atrocities committed against jews it's impossible to criticize the religion without being labelled as an anti-semitic nazi. So they've become religious karens where anything that doesn't go their way is met with calls for sanctions.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Intrepid00: dionysusaur: You can oppose the IDF without hating Jews in general.

Yeah, but it makes you more likely.

It's like hating Americans because we elected TFG**.


I hope you just didn't argue that MAGA is in fact a silent majority.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

guestguy: The Envoy: lurkey: Can we stop calling any gov. officials the "Czar" of anything?
Unless the Romanovs are back in the Kremlin, of course.

Are you suggesting that we need a Nomenclature Czar?

I think it's more like a Czar Czar...


Who's the Z'dar Czar?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MBooda: guestguy: The Envoy: lurkey: Can we stop calling any gov. officials the "Czar" of anything?
Unless the Romanovs are back in the Kremlin, of course.

Are you suggesting that we need a Nomenclature Czar?

I think it's more like a Czar Czar...

Who's the Z'dar Czar?

[Fark user image image 850x580]


Man the Hoff needs to lay off the prednisone for a while.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Intrepid00: dionysusaur: You can oppose the IDF without hating Jews in general.

Yeah, but it makes you more likely.

It's like hating Americans because we elected TFG**.


Not even. Everyone in the US had President Trump, while a majority of Jews aren't Israeli. Thus, commentary on the actions of the Israeli government cannot reasonably be construed as commentary on Jewry generally.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: dionysusaur: Intrepid00: dionysusaur: You can oppose the IDF without hating Jews in general.

Yeah, but it makes you more likely.

It's like hating Americans because we elected TFG**.

Not even. Everyone in the US had President Trump, while a majority of Jews aren't Israeli. Thus, commentary on the actions of the Israeli government cannot reasonably be construed as commentary on Jewry generally.


I watch Antiques Road Show to get commentary on Jewry. I like a lot of the Art Deco stuff.
 
Floki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
From Wiki article:

Wingate believed that resistance to infection could be improved by inculcating a tough mental attitude

He sounded anti-scientific.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: dionysusaur: Intrepid00: dionysusaur: You can oppose the IDF without hating Jews in general.

Yeah, but it makes you more likely.

It's like hating Americans because we elected TFG**.

I hope you just didn't argue that MAGA is in fact a silent majority.


FARK no.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: dionysusaur: Intrepid00: dionysusaur: You can oppose the IDF without hating Jews in general.

Yeah, but it makes you more likely.

It's like hating Americans because we elected TFG**.

Not even. Everyone in the US had President Trump, while a majority of Jews aren't Israeli. Thus, commentary on the actions of the Israeli government cannot reasonably be construed as commentary on Jewry generally.


Exactly what I thought I was saying.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Floki: From Wiki article:

Wingate believed that resistance to infection could be improved by inculcating a tough mental attitude

He sounded anti-scientific.



He was actually a hard-shell pentacostalist or something.  But that's from the old TV movie with Barry Foster.
 
zbtop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looking into the history of the person in question, I'm not sure that any of the versions advanced are mutually exclusive. He can absolutely be seen as a zionist hero and defender of Jewish lives within the modern Israeli social and political lense. He can also be seen as a brutal mass murderer who engaged in collective punishment. One can be both of these things at the same time.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm sure the (now former) Czar will simply say that he was trying to maximise his German Efficiency, and look for a Final Solution to Anti-Semitism.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
criticizing a pair of glasses is a slippery slope to the hatred of optical physics
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: dionysusaur: Intrepid00: dionysusaur: You can oppose the IDF without hating Jews in general.

Yeah, but it makes you more likely.

It's like hating Americans because we elected TFG**.

I hope you just didn't argue that MAGA is in fact a silent majority.


according to the 2020 census 2% of Americans practice Judaism.

that's less than the number of people who voted for Trump in either 2016 or 2020.

make of that what you will.
 
