(Twitter)   In Russia anti-conscription protest carries penalty of immediate conscription   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sending people by force to fight the very war they're protesting sounds like exactly how one should go about rebuilding a broken, demoralized, invading army.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: Sending people by force to fight the very war they're protesting sounds like exactly how one should go about rebuilding a broken, demoralized, invading army.


Russia's new plan is to overwhelm Ukraine with prisoners of war.  They'll just bus them to the front line, where they can drop their rifle and wait to be captured.  Maybe they won't even provide them with a rifle, they can pick up one of the ones lying around if they want one.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see no way that this will backfire.

None.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: I can see no way that this will backfire.

None.


They'll be doing physical labor at gun point until they literally drop dead.  They won't be given weapons or even food.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is some next level "the beatings will continue until morale improves" move.

I'm sure there are absolutely no operational downsides to sending people who are explicitly opposed to a war to go fight it.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if the plan is to put them in uniform, point them at the enemy, and then start shooting at them from behind in the hopes that something magical will happen and unicorns will descend from the sky bearing gifts, I'd say this is at least one approach at working towards that.

I mean, the plan itself might have issues* but the implementation appears to be of higher quality than most of what we've seen Putin do lately.

/Issues == batshiat insane
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're going to give a gun and ammunition and such to a person that has literally demonstrated that they have no desire to actually do that?

Ok...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now seems like it would probably be a really good time for anyone in Russia to not be where the authorities expect them to be
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Pocket Ninja: Sending people by force to fight the very war they're protesting sounds like exactly how one should go about rebuilding a broken, demoralized, invading army.

Russia's new plan is to overwhelm Ukraine with prisoners of war.  They'll just bus them to the front line, where they can drop their rifle and wait to be captured.  Maybe they won't even provide them with a rifle, they can pick up one of the ones lying around if they want one.


So what's the plan when they are released? Russia doesn't take those folks back in any normal fashion, they have to go to a gulag. Do they have enough space in the gulags now that the prisoners are pushing up sunflowers in Ukraine?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Russia's new plan is to overwhelm Ukraine with prisoners of war.  They'll just bus them to the front line, where they can drop their rifle and wait to be captured.  Maybe they won't even provide them with a rifle, they can pick up one of the ones lying around if they want one.


Farkin' Russia. Too cheap to fly them to Martha's Vineyard.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't the American Taliban sell them some of our heavily armed jihadi cosplayers?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checkmate, peaceniks!
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: So they're going to give a gun and ammunition and such to a person that has literally demonstrated that they have no desire to actually do that?

Ok...


Nah, they will use them as meat shields and forced labor.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Well, if the plan is to put them in uniform, point them at the enemy, and then start shooting at them from behind in the hopes that something magical will happen and unicorns will descend from the sky bearing gifts, I'd say this is at least one approach at working towards that.

I mean, the plan itself might have issues* but the implementation appears to be of higher quality than most of what we've seen Putin do lately.

/Issues == batshiat insane


I too hope that this live-action reproduction of Battleship Potemkin goes as well for Pooty as it did for Nicholas II
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few hundred malcontents will get brutalized, sent to the front, and die. The others will shut up and wave their flags. Problem solved.

There won't be a mass uprising.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be a popular war.  The military has taken over as the leader in capitol punishment in Russia.  Let's just hope the strategic supplies of vodak isn't in danger.  Or potato brandy.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to learning the Russian word/phrase for 'fragged officer' in the near future.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm taking this news with a truck of salt, reportedly.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched that Ken Burns documentary about the Holocaust the other day and it made me realize sonething.

For someone claiming to "denazify" a country. Putin seem to be taking a lot of his notes from Nazis.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: A few hundred malcontents will get brutalized, sent to the front, and die. The others will shut up and wave their flags. Problem solved.

There won't be a mass uprising.


You underestimate the Russian people
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Now seems like it would probably be a really good time for anyone in Russia to not be where the authorities expect them to be


Inside Putin's linen closet?
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let an entire population know they have nothing left to lose. SMRT!!!
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what point does this start affecting Russia's ability to continue to populate their country?

Seems like a real big place for a handful of war widows, just sayin.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Pocket Ninja: Sending people by force to fight the very war they're protesting sounds like exactly how one should go about rebuilding a broken, demoralized, invading army.

Russia's new plan is to overwhelm Ukraine with prisoners of war.  They'll just bus them to the front line, where they can drop their rifle and wait to be captured.  Maybe they won't even provide them with a rifle, they can pick up one of the ones lying around if they want one.


For once, Putin's watching the GOP and taking notes.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesterling: Looking forward to learning the Russian word/phrase for 'fragged officer' in the near future.


Right?

"Hey, let's take people who outnumber us and really don't want to be here, give them guns, and then order them to go on a suicide mission. What could go wrong?"

(Earlier in the invasion, there was a lot of discussion about how the 1-year troops were generally mixed in with volunteers, given shiat jobs, and generally treated very poorly. What happens when you don't have enough experienced/loyal troops to kick them around?)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: I watched that Ken Burns documentary about the Holocaust the other day and it made me realize sonething.

For someone claiming to "denazify" a country. Putin seem to be taking a lot of his notes from Nazis.


Weird how "notes from Nazis" and "notes from GOP" look so goddamned similar...
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ol' Pooty Poot is going to be fighting two wars very soon
 
RowdyPants [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I foresee these conscripts being used as human shields against their will. Ukraine will now be facing the task of firing upon "innocent civilians" interspersed with Russian Orcs. If/When these conscripts are killed, the confusion will just increase, which, unfortunately suits Putin more. Putin loses nothing with this strategy because he doesn't value the life of his countrymen and women. Ukraine, On the other hand, puts effort into not killing innocents.
Before things get even worse for everyone involved, something HAS to be done about the man who created his own war.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those responsible for the conscription of the conscripted have been conscripted
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm sure what the Ukrainian military fears the most is a bunch of new Russian soldiers on the front who were arrested for not wanting to fight Ukraine.

Considering how systematically bad the planning and decision-making of the Russian military is I bet they form whole units of these forced soldiers, so they can defect in groups.
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Yakov Smirnoff joke in here somewhere.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: anuran: A few hundred malcontents will get brutalized, sent to the front, and die. The others will shut up and wave their flags. Problem solved.

There won't be a mass uprising.

You underestimate the Russian people


Not really. The vocal ones get made examples of. Most people keep their heads down. This sort of thing is ingrained.
"Don't think. If you think don't talk. If you talk don't write. If you write don't be surprised." and a million others. Even if something happens history shows the chances of it turning Russia into a peacful, forward looking democracy which respects the rights of all and embraces multilateralism are the thin end of bugger all whittled down to a point
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the plan is to annex whatever Ukrainian land is still under Russian control and flood it with soldiers, thinking Putin can hold it and walk away with some kind of victory.  Once the shooting starts and these civilians forced into service watch those around them blown into bits, there will be a mass exodus back across the border.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Well, if the plan is to put them in uniform, point them at the enemy, and then start shooting at them from behind in the hopes that something magical will happen and unicorns will descend from the sky bearing gifts, I'd say this is at least one approach at working towards that.

I mean, the plan itself might have issues* but the implementation appears to be of higher quality than most of what we've seen Putin do lately.

/Issues == batshiat insane


Maybe the plan is to fight so badly and so incompetently that the Ukrainians decide to quit in disgust. It'll start working any minute now.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is literally straight out of the "this exact thing blew up in our faces when we tried it 105 years ago, lets try it again!" school of doing things.

That said, in real terms, practically no Russians are actually out protesting. 1300 arrests (almost certainly each and every protestor that went out publicly) is a fraction of what we saw in Feb, and the overwhelmingly vast majority of the population supports the war to the hilt (even according to external, non partisan foreign polling), even if they dont want to be conscripted themselves. The population will settle down and accept this, the way they have literally every other time in Russian history, until the home front economically collapses, at which point this will then become a real issue.

Until then however, nobody should be holding their breath for the Russian people to rise up or put a stop to anything. The choice that Russians who oppose the war are making is overwhelmingly to flee and get out of Russia, not to try and change things in Russia.
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

el_mocoso: There's a Yakov Smirnoff joke in here somewhere.


I came here for that and you left me hanging
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The peasants are revolting!
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: You underestimate the Russian people


Recent developments seem to indicate that would be difficult to do.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: This is literally straight out of the "this exact thing blew up in our faces when we tried it 105 years ago, lets try it again!" school of doing things.

That said, in real terms, practically no Russians are actually out protesting. 1300 arrests (almost certainly each and every protestor that went out publicly) is a fraction of what we saw in Feb, and the overwhelmingly vast majority of the population supports the war to the hilt (even according to external, non partisan foreign polling), even if they dont want to be conscripted themselves. The population will settle down and accept this, the way they have literally every other time in Russian history, until the home front economically collapses, at which point this will then become a real issue.

Until then however, nobody should be holding their breath for the Russian people to rise up or put a stop to anything. The choice that Russians who oppose the war are making is overwhelmingly to flee and get out of Russia, not to try and change things in Russia.


I watched a protest live streamed in St Petersburg, and there were at least 1300 people in just that protest. The amount of people arrested is not indicative of the amount of people protesting. It's just what the police were able to handle in any particular area.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkeyes: I assume the plan is to annex whatever Ukrainian land is still under Russian control and flood it with soldiers, thinking Putin can hold it and walk away with some kind of victory.  Once the shooting starts and these civilians forced into service watch those around them blown into bits, there will be a mass exodus back across the border.


Mass exodus? No. Mass surrender? yes. Their odds of survival are greater if they remain in Ukraine until there's a regime change in Russia. The Russian occupiers from Ukraine's most recent advance fled because they were raping and pillaging for months and they knew the locals would want payback. The new conscripts weren't part of any of that, and will be readily identifiable by their red, puffy eyes and the brown stain on the seat of their pants.
 
Mukster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

virgo47: el_mocoso: There's a Yakov Smirnoff joke in here somewhere.

I came here for that and you left me hanging


in Russia you are left hanging when no fight at front.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Considering the utter lack of material in Russia are they just going to alternate between Mosins and ammo?
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is gonna work out juuuuuust fine.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: This is gonna work out juuuuuust fine.


yeah, those guys will surrender or run even faster than the regular troops.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You guys are thinking too rationally about this.  WE would just surrender as soon as we crossed into Ukraine because we know that most governments follow the Geneva Convention.  Russia demonstrably does not.  They will keep everyone in line by threatening to kill soldiers' families.  Or they may just take the idea of decimation right out of WWZ.  We're talking about a guy who routinely kills his political enemies in the wide open, without fear of reprisals.  We joke about people getting too close to windows in Russia but we also know he's killing these people on a sustained, regular basis and nothing ever happens to him. Those protesters will have no choice but to fight in the same war they were speaking out against.
 
Lrrr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh you don't want to be conscripted, eh? Well how would you like it if we conscripted you!
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did everyone here forget they signed up for selective service?

Just because the US has not picked a fight since Vietnam that cost us so many soldiers that old Uncle Sam hasn't call for a draft does not mean the US wouldn't do it instead of losing a war to say China.

CSB
My parents were for real peace and love hippies in the late 60s. Actual get in the VW and drive to San Fran with flower in their hair hippies and Vietnam War protestors. My father was then and is still a passivist. This created all kinds of issues in my mothers family as her father was a career Marine that served in WWII and Korea, both of her brothers were going to sign up, one the Army the other the Air Force and both eventually did tours in Vietnam.

When my fathers number comes up he requested a family provider deferment because my mother was 5-6 months pregnant with me, their only child to date, they had only been married a little over a year and my mother did not work. He was later toss into the lottery but his number never came up.
 
