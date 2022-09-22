 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Weeners "'World's biggest penis' blokes have ding-dong over who is King Dong in epic cockfight". That's a lot of dong (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weeners, Penis, Roberto Esquivel Cabrera, Jonah Falcon, bold claim, most massive member, validity of Roberto, Medical professionals, Sexual intercourse  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's almost depressing to imagine a life so empty of meaning that this is the only thing you have to be proud of.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's almost depressing to imagine a life so empty of meaning that this is the only thing you have to be proud of.


tiny penis like typing detected
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old Richard Pryor bit...

Me and this guy were saying each one of us had the biggest dicks, so we didn't want everyone
watching, so we walked out onto the Golden Gate bridge.  My buddy said damn, all that water wanting
to make me pee.  I said me too.
So he took his dick out and started pissin' and I took my dick out and started pissin'.
He said DAMN!  That water is cold!
I said yeah, and it DEEP too!
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sword fight!!
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"World's Latest Penis?"
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them fight.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a prodigious member. I wear gray sweat shorts almost exclusively.  Everyone notices me sauntering up to whatever.  It's pretty great TBH.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: [i.kym-cdn.com image 565x476]


username checks out
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh I am on fire today
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots more contenders for the biggest dickhead honor.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Da Vinci's Notebook - Enormous Penis (2002)
Youtube EchbzHN3lek

Obligatory

/PNSFW because of weener lyrics
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two guys who will never know the joy that is going balls deep.

/ or so I've heard
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Meaning of Life (8/11) Movie CLIP - The Penis Song (1983) HD
Youtube kLNdMY1JlR0


Also obligatory.

/Here's a little number I tossed off recently in the Caribbean.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh this again?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dong! Oh Dong!
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: oh I am on fire today


That's what happens when all the big penises get you really hot.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another contestant enters the fray....
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People think Im fat and have a large stomach. But its just my penis hiding up inside me. Women grope it so much it became shy and retracted. So now to get it working or to take a leak I have to shove my middle finger up my butthole wiggle it and scream SNAKE SNAKE!!! Im not showing it. Not providing pics or first hand testimony from witnesses but I am hereby claiming the largest retracted penis in the world! IN THE WORLD DAMMIT!!
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: oh I am on fire today


Use some lube.
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These claims need to be qualified - who has the world's biggest penis that looks and functions like a penis rather than some horrific misshapen lumpen mass hanging down their leg.
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blazing Saddles (7/10) Movie CLIP - Lili Goes Black (1974) HD
Youtube s9JqbCH4aVw
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a dick measuring contest, there sure are a lot of assholes.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roberto Esquivel Cabrera:
But in more recent years he has kept his tadger wrapped in bandages because, he claims, he gets a lot of urinary tract infections.

Jonah Falcon:
He's claimed that ... he can completely envelop a doorknob with his foreskin.

I'm having a difficult time deciding which one of these guys I'm more jealous of.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's almost depressing to imagine a life so empty of meaning that this is the only thing you have to be proud of.


I'd have to see what they drive first.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jonah, who has pledged to donate his member to the Icelandic Phallological Museum after his death, has refused to do porn, saying it would be "the easy way out".

Seriously, why would you deny the one thing you have. What a tool.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jonah was interviewed by Howard Stern. He claimed most women couldn't handle the size.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This far and no one has suggested the battle takes place in submitter's mom? Did I log into Furk instead of Fark?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: This far and no one has suggested the battle takes place in submitter's mom? Did I log into Furk instead of Fark?


you didn't see the posts from your mom upthread?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Did I log into Furk instead of Fark?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's almost depressing to imagine a life so empty of meaning that this is the only thing you have to be proud of.


I typed this with my penis, so that's also something I'm proud of. It's enormous, flexible, and dexterous.

/right now I can only play chopsticks on the piano though
//eventually I'll be a true pianist
///it's like self-accompaniment with a 3rd arm (no exaggeration, wink wink)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HighZoolander: eventually I'll be a true pianist


Nah, you would be better off learning to play your organ.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lady J: Boojum2k: This far and no one has suggested the battle takes place in submitter's mom? Did I log into Furk instead of Fark?

you didn't see the posts from your mom upthread?


You're not my real Mom!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I see all these big dick comments, but nothing about either the user or recipient enjoying themselves and the big dick, curious thing that.
 
dkimball
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Austin Powers - Radar Jokes
Youtube lYSOmYyNHpU
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How did the Brits come up with "chopper" as slang for "penis"?
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"one third as tall as actor Danny DeVito."

And you guys biatch about Americans using anything other than the metric system?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Lady J: Boojum2k: This far and no one has suggested the battle takes place in submitter's mom? Did I log into Furk instead of Fark?

you didn't see the posts from your mom upthread?

You're not my real Mom!


that's not what your dad sa...

you know what this can't end well.  I gracefully concede.

/unlike your m...
//I said stop it!
/// ჴ
 
jman144
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: HighZoolander: eventually I'll be a true pianist

Nah, you would be better off learning to play your organ.


I once had a bunch of lobsters on my piano....
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's almost depressing to imagine a life so empty of meaning that this is the only thing you have to be proud of.


This. What I think is amazing, the british guy, that dudes over 50, and looks maybe 30. He should be selling aging creams. Nobody cares about a dick that's too big to use properly.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's almost depressing to imagine a life so empty of meaning that this is the only thing you have to be proud of.


"Concern' over inadequacies in that department are a big part of the broken psyche of many American men.

See Also:

$90,000 pickup trucks that have never seen a scratch,
Gun collections that could hold off a platoon,
30+ meter megayachts
ETC
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jman144: steklo: HighZoolander: eventually I'll be a true pianist

Nah, you would be better off learning to play your organ.

I once had a bunch of lobsters on my piano....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

