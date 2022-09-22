 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 211 of WW3: Over 1,300 people detained across Russia in crackdown on anti-war protests after partial mobilization. Zelensky urges UN to punish Russia for invasion and strip them of UN veto power. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russian military, World War II, Foreign ministers, Finland-Russia border, Russian Federation, face-to-face meeting  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. 400 troops and 28 APVs? Looks like UKR ambushed a column of reinforcements.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumb-ass. I forgot to add the counts.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vladimir the Incompetent just cannot stop shooting himself in the foot. People in Moscow are protesting his 'mobilization'. For a russian politician, that is a very bad sign. Moscow and Petrograd are the only politically-important parts of russia, and russian leaders take great pains to keep those populations quiescent, if not happy.

It will be interesting to see how the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief deals with the competing demands of trying to avoid an embarrassing defeat in Ukraine and avoid antagonizing the supposedly 'elite' political centers. It's highly unlikely he'll be able to achieve either, but watching him try is likely to be morbidly amusing. His weaksauce attempt at imperialism is likely to derail russia's economy for generations, and his even lamer attempts to avoid being perceived as a loser are only making his political situation less tenable.

Tick tock, Vova. There's a palace basement in your future- hopefully sooner than later.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morning everyone!

My wife and I made crepes and Mexican hot chocolate, it's in the back. Sticking with that theme, today's catering is Pedro's taco truck. Try the barbacoa.

<puts on glasses, flips page on clipboard>

Today should be interesting. Lots of Russians took to the streets last night, and the cops to protest the "partial mobilization". Last number I saw on Deutsche Well was over 1000 arrested. <sigh> Better to find your balls late than never I suppose. 211 days too late in my own opinion, but I suppose solidarity isn't generally a Russian virtue. Still, glad to see them doing it, and let's see what happens today and if they crank up the numbers to 11 or it gets cracked down to potato. Something to keep an eye on.

Yesterday we got to see a number of the iconic Azovstal defenders returned, how amazing is that?I for one am very happy to be wrong about what happened to them. Looking for mural volunteers if anyone's interested.

Also yesterday some leaked Wagner Group "how to kill prisoners" guide pages were leaked. Just when you think that organization can't get any more loathsome, someone it is says "hold vodka, watch this..." Let's hope they end up where they deserve, ie, working for a few seasons helping sunflowers grow.

The front seems to've been quiet for a few days, let's see if the UA get their engines roaring again and the map starts moving. Fingers crossed!

Keep calm and slava ukrainia.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top news for September 21:

the Russians once again fired at ZAES .

Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, threatened nuclear weapons and supported "referendums" in the territories occupied by the Rashists.

На росії почались Anti-war rallies have begun in Russia . Law enforcement officers detained more than 300 people.

Ukraine will expand the border strip to 2 km.

The Lithuanian army has been put on high alert .

All over the world condemned Putin's decision to mobilize.

The Chinese president called on his army to prepare for real combat operations.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finland plans to ban entry for Russians-Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that Finland does not want to be a transit country for Russians traveling to other EU countries, and now the government is preparing a decision on how to limit this tourist traffic or completely stop it.
According to the minister, there are no moral or ethical grounds for Russian tourists to continue to go on vacation as if nothing had happened.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D IAEA Director General plans another visit to Ukraine

Raphael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that in the near future he will return to Ukraine to discuss the situation at the Zapad NPP.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 heroes at Home! Ukraine has returned defenders from captivity, including 108 Azovstal defenders

Today, an exchange of prisoners took place: some of the defenders of Mariupol and soldiers of the AZOV regiment were released from captivity. Among them are the commander of the Azov regiment Denis Prokopenko "Redis" , the head of the patrol police of Mariupol Mikhail Vershinin, senior sergeant of the 36th brigade Mikhail Dianov, " Bird" Ekaterina Polishchuk and "Orest" Dmitry Kazatsky, whose photos from" Azovstal " have spread all over the world.

It is reported that all foreign volunteers-defenders of Ukraine, who were awarded the death penalty by the Russian Federation, are already at large. Thanks to the mediation of Saudi Arabia.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians hiat Zaporozhye with rockets

" Today's shelling has destroyed civilian infrastructure. Unfortunately, people were injured . Relevant services are working on the ground , " said the secretary of the Zaporozhye City Council Anatoly Kurtev.

In some areas of the city, electricity was lost.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Mykolaiv region
At night, Nikolaev was subjected to heavy shelling. The strikes hiat different parts of the city. Residential buildings and civil infrastructure institutions were damaged. Details are being clarified.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
At night, Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts suffered from enemy attacks

Around midnight, the Russians covered Nikopol with Grads. They fired 20 shells at the central districts. A 35-year-old man was killed. In the city, 17 multi-storey and private houses, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged. The streets are littered with craters and fragments of ammunition. Russian shells also landed in two hospitals, a school, a football field, a local history museum, administrative buildings, several shops and a market. The shelling also damaged the stelae on the Alley of Memory. Through the attack, 4 fires broke out in shopping kiosks and garages. Firefighters have already tamed the fire.

In Kryvyi Rih, a two-story building burned due to an attack by an enemy kamikaze drone. Rescuers extinguished the flames. No people were injured.

, Zaporizhia
In the morning, the Russians fired rockets at Zaporozhye, civilian infrastructure and civilians were damaged. The information is being updated.

Kommersant -Donetsk region
Over the past day, the Russians killed 5 civilians: 2 in Kurakhovo, 1 in Bakhmut, 1 in Avdiivka and 1 in Karlovka. Another 12 people were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Among those returned from Russian captivity are 10 foreigners who defended Ukraine

On September 21, it became known that Russia handed over to Saudi Arabia 10 foreign prisoners who were captured by the Russians during the war in Ukraine. Among those released are 5 Britons, 2 Americans, and citizens of Sweden, Croatia and Morocco.

British citizens Sean Pinner and Aiden Eslin, as well as Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadoun, who were "sentenced to death" in the so-called "DPR", were released.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is working on the exchange of "all for all"

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin announced the continuation of work on the exchange of prisoners of war with the Russian side.

"We remember all those who remain in captivity. Ukraine, together with its allies, is working on an all-for-all exchange. The success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the counteroffensive increases the "exchange fund " daily. For our part, the Office of the Prosecutor General is making every effort to bring our heroes home, " Kostin said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enemy attacks damaged 349 heating supply facilities in Ukraine

Since the beginning of a full - scale war in Ukraine, the enemy has damaged 349 energy infrastructure facilities, including 11 thermal power plants and 3 thermal power plants, - said the Minister of Community Development and Territories of Ukraine Alexey Chernyshov. As of today, 52% of all damaged objects have already been restored.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lithuanian Seimas bans broadcasting of Russian and Belarusian programs for two years

113 deputies voted "For", four abstained, and not a single vote was given against. Vytautas Juozapaitis, head of the Seimas Committee on Culture, said that in the current situation, "there is no doubt that Lithuania must protect its information space."
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks everyone. I'll be gone for the day. I'm taking Polish girl on her first city bus ride and holding her hand to go to a methadone clinic. Wish her Godspeed.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fasahd: Thanks everyone. I'll be gone for the day. I'm taking Polish girl on her first city bus ride and holding her hand to go to a methadone clinic. Wish her Godspeed.


I think you just restored my faith in humanity for the day. Take care of both of you.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fasahd: Thanks everyone. I'll be gone for the day. I'm taking Polish girl on her first city bus ride and holding her hand to go to a methadone clinic. Wish her Godspeed.


Godspeed.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harlee: Damn. 400 troops and 28 APVs? Looks like UKR ambushed a column of reinforcements.


Came here to say this. Holy shiat!

Also, it looks like helicopters are likely to win in the "what will Russia run out of next?" race. In this case, the ones dedicated for invasion. Artillery was catching up for a bit but helicopters is likely next.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Morning all.  Drawn butter is in the hot tub, bibs are on the rack to the right and Booms are a safe bet. Let's get this party started.
 
Zenith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harlee: Damn. 400 troops and 28 APVs? Looks like UKR ambushed a column of reinforcements.


oh no, anyway.jpg
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
get china off the security council while you're at it
 
palelizard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can the UN even revoke Russia's veto? Can't Russia just veto that?
 
mederu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | We continue to Fight | Ruzzia will have more losses
Youtube QyCBeymp4Rg

Yesterdays daily Denys for those that missed it
 
mederu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Russia declared a partial mobilisation
Youtube RgRyOWbOOMc

Yesterdays "knock 'em out cold my friends!"
/Not sure what to call him
//Like the phrase
///As is tradition
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People keep calling pootie, 'Vova'.

And it's correct, that is the right nickname for that name, but I always read it a vulva somehow.

And to be honest, that is also correct. That guy is a massive, menstruating pussy.
 
