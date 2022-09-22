 Skip to content
Ceiling Planet Fitness manager is watching you tan
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish all peeping toms and perverts were so accommodating.

I feel much more comfortable knowing that the man in the ceiling tiles who is masturbating over me is doing so without judgment.

Kudos to management. That's walking the walk.  Or wanking the walk, either works really.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "One member, who has been a member of Planet Fitness since 2003, says she is shocked, especially after the many encounters she's had with Hill.  'He's always very helpful, very polite and as I said, never would even think something like this would happen,' said the Planet Fitness member."

That's because he knows what you look like without your clothes on and he approves.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gentlemen - if you want to take video of nude men tanning, just fire up Grindr or FetLife or any of the bazillion other sites, post a profile and tell guys what you're looking for. In like 30 seconds you'll find some dude more than happy to show off.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be sure to check the bathrooms.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's something just generally weird about Planet Fitness. Just feels weird.

/YMMV
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: FTFA: "One member, who has been a member of Planet Fitness since 2003, says she is shocked, especially after the many encounters she's had with Hill.  'He's always very helpful, very polite and as I said, never would even think something like this would happen,' said the Planet Fitness member."

That's because he knows what you look like without your clothes on and he approves.


No, it's because he's gay.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eyewitness News is checking if Hill is still employed at the store.

The fitness store.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Victim:  ". . . especially me as a male."

Say whut now?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 791x690]


I used to project-manage data cabling installs, fiber and copper Ethernet.  Restrooms and locker rooms either had solid ceilings, or if grid/drop ceilings, the walls around the room went all of the way up to the structural roof or floor above.  This was specifically to prevent this sort of peeping abuse.

From a cabling perspective such rooms were annoying, because workers either couldn't get up above the ceiling to route cables past those spaces, or would have to drill through the above-grid walls and make proper sleeved penetrations with firestopping etc as we treated every wall up above the grid as if it was a fire-rated wall.

/way too commonly the telecom equipment room would be right next to such a room
//because if it was a retrofit, a cabinet would be installed in a custodial closet
///or worse, in the locker room coach's office, making it even more difficult to install cabling
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No internet at home?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: steklo: [Fark user image 791x690]

I used to project-manage data cabling installs, fiber and copper Ethernet.  Restrooms and locker rooms either had solid ceilings, or if grid/drop ceilings, the walls around the room went all of the way up to the structural roof or floor above.  This was specifically to prevent this sort of peeping abuse.

From a cabling perspective such rooms were annoying, because workers either couldn't get up above the ceiling to route cables past those spaces, or would have to drill through the above-grid walls and make proper sleeved penetrations with firestopping etc as we treated every wall up above the grid as if it was a fire-rated wall.

/way too commonly the telecom equipment room would be right next to such a room
//because if it was a retrofit, a cabinet would be installed in a custodial closet
///or worse, in the locker room coach's office, making it even more difficult to install cabling


So you fixed the cable?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hmm, another hidden camera set-up?

The victim told police when he exited the tanning booth to go change, he looked up at the ceiling and saw a man recording him with a cell phone. The victim didn't have clothes on, said police.

Well, the guy's committed, that's for sure.
 
munko
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's how it starts.  peeping and then monkey pox.  Peeping is a gateway fetish.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Victim:  ". . . especially me as a male."

Say whut now?


Came to say the same thing.  Unless he thinks it's OK for women to be spies on, I don't see what this has to do with anything.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TWX: proper sleeved penetrations


I mean you don't want to catch anything so proper protection is always needed.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Victim:  ". . . especially me as a male."

Say whut now?


"It would've been hot if a chick was peeping my peñor."
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: /way too commonly the telecom equipment room would be right next to such a room


That's because both the restrooms and the telecom closets need pipes that go between floors, so they will usually be close to an opening caller a riser, or in some cases the elevator shaft or stairwell.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tanning Booths, not even once.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There once was a Planet Fitness manager in Naugatuck

/yeah, doesn't scan well
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i see this has been covered:
"It's very uncomfortable, especially me as a male. I come here pretty often, sometimes twice a day," said Edison Sanchez

but what hasn't been mentioned is that he was probably playing with himself, hence the concern.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You want to stop these Peeping Toms from spying on unsuspecting people?  Just pay me to strut around naked in various public facilities.  I guarantee those cameras will come down ASAP.
/Apparently, hairy and fat is a way to go through life.
 
guestguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well then, that's the last time I tan my taint at a Planet Fitness...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: You want to stop these Peeping Toms from spying on unsuspecting people?  Just pay me to strut around naked in various public facilities.  I guarantee those cameras will come down ASAP.
/Apparently, hairy and fat is a way to go through life.


George "the Animal" Steele?
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flab: TWX: /way too commonly the telecom equipment room would be right next to such a room

That's because both the restrooms and the telecom closets need pipes that go between floors, so they will usually be close to an opening caller a riser, or in some cases the elevator shaft or stairwell.


Of almost ninety facilities, only two had buildings with more than two floors.  And come to think of it, only perhaps twenty even had two floors.

The ~9 story building had no proper riser, the elevator shaft served as the cabling riser.  fire-rated innerduct or conduit between floors.

The ~3 story building had a faux-riser built, a common spot in the lobbies of the three floors were walled-in and the floors sleeved with a pair of 4" stubs for cables to pass through.

We used plenum-rated cable for everything indoors too, because it was easier/safer than finding out that someone used the wrong rating and the whole building had to be redone.

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: TWX: proper sleeved penetrations

I mean you don't want to catch anything so proper protection is always needed.


You jest, but I found instances where someone used a construction hammer to knock a ~1.5" hole on either side of a sheetrock wall to then pass cables through.

Madman drummers bummers: So you fixed the cable?


I suppose I did, since I did date within the company at one point...
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dude, you can look in the mirror if you want to see a dick.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"It's very uncomfortable, especially me as a male. I come here pretty often, sometimes twice a day,"


Wife had friend years ago, a nice lady of about 60. one day came in happy as a clam, "welp, my husband filed for divorce.  turns out he's gay.  Finally told me.  He'd go to the gym, for years, 2-3 times a day.  I figured he was trying to be as healthy as possible.  WELL, he said that gym is a huge hookup spot."

"I'm not mad at him.  I'm happy for him!  Just he would have told me years ago he liked to swing with Tarzan, not Jane.  How much fun did *I* miss out on!?!?!?  Jeesh!!!!"

My wife was howling when she told me, re "how much fun did I miss out on?"
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But of course.  Why wouldn't they have the same caliber of employees at your other hustle hangouts as they do everywhere else?
It's not your fault, dear.  It's just you need so many services, you'll have to put up with the people that you go to the gym to avoid.   Why don't you get on the phone and order $300 worth of groceries for someone else to pick out? That should ease your troubled sense of control.

/by having someone wait on you
//because you have so much control over your life
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
TWX:

The ~9 story building had no proper riser, the elevator shaft served as the cabling riser.  fire-rated innerduct or conduit between floors.

The ~3 story building had a faux-riser built, a common spot in the lobbies of the three floors were walled-in and the floors sleeved with a pair of 4" stubs for cables to pass through.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: "It's very uncomfortable, especially me as a male. I come here pretty often, sometimes twice a day,"


Wife had friend years ago, a nice lady of about 60. one day came in happy as a clam, "welp, my husband filed for divorce.  turns out he's gay.  Finally told me.  He'd go to the gym, for years, 2-3 times a day.  I figured he was trying to be as healthy as possible.  WELL, he said that gym is a huge hookup spot."

"I'm not mad at him.  I'm happy for him!  Just he would have told me years ago he liked to swing with Tarzan, not Jane.  How much fun did *I* miss out on!?!?!?  Jeesh!!!!"

My wife was howling when she told me, re "how much fun did I miss out on?"


What a good-natured lady...happy it finally worked out for both of them.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

guestguy: What a good-natured lady...happy it finally worked out for both of them.


true. but damn.  it's sad he had to have such a secret life for so long.  yet happy, for her, how "ok" she was with it.  but also sad, re, "how much fun did *I* miss out on!?!?"

we drive by that gym in Tempe sometimes and one of us says to the other, "I wish I knew years ago he liked Tarzan better than Jane" or a variant.  "hey, the Tarzan gym!"  "I hope 'Jane' is OK!"  "Tarzan too!"

semi related, wife had college pals (20 years ago) who were deeply religious and lived together.  I mean, "church every day" religious.  but whenever we hung out, always touching, holding hands, etc.  i don't give a shiat.  But I'd be like, "um, are Mary and Kathy ever going to...you know.  just say it?"  "Oh no, they just good friends."

they got separate apartments as their "religious advisor" told them to. they were miserable. it was sotto voce when the whole 10-12 friend group hung and they were together.  "keep this under your belt. No one can to know we're together."  "....Um ok, I couldn't contact your 'advisor' if my life depended on it.  Good to see you guys!  How ya been? Is a hug presumptuous?"

short story long, everyone graduates, life moves on, Facebook happens, 3-4 years ago wife says, "hey rememebr Mary and Kathy?"  "......uhhh....no?"  "The college gals."  "Oh yeah!  how are they?"

"They just got married."

".....shocking newsflash. tell them we said hi and miss them."

it's sad, man. wish people could be themselves, and live their best life.  love, between consenting adults, why can't it be free and given with an open heart?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
and yet, there are TONS of videos on porn sites specializing in petite women taking on big oversized dicks and the "pleasure" they receive from them. I'm smart enough to know it's all a load of crap and those actresses are getting paid big bucks to "enjoy".
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: and yet, there are TONS of videos on porn sites specializing in petite women taking on big oversized dicks and the "pleasure" they receive from them. I'm smart enough to know it's all a load of crap and those actresses are getting paid big bucks to "enjoy".


Wait! They were videoing me?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brap: I wish all peeping toms and perverts were so accommodating.

I feel much more comfortable knowing that the man in the ceiling tiles who is masturbating over me is doing so without judgment.

Kudos to management. That's walking the walk.  Or wanking the walk, either works really.

[Fark user image image 318x159]


It's all fun and games until someone hits the link alarm.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: brap: I wish all peeping toms and perverts were so accommodating.

I feel much more comfortable knowing that the man in the ceiling tiles who is masturbating over me is doing so without judgment.

Kudos to management. That's walking the walk.  Or wanking the walk, either works really.

[Fark user image image 318x159]

It's all fun and games until someone hits the link alarm.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
