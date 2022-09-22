 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Insane man should be deemed competent to stand trial because he had jars of pee fermenting in his jail cell   (wmur.com) divider line
16
    More: Facepalm, Rape, Sexual intercourse, Criminal law, dangerous predator.Amuri Diole, assessment.The court, forensic psychologist Dr. James Bomersbach.Bomersbach, Diole's jail cell, jars of urine  
•       •       •

357 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 12:20 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"He was attempting to ferment his urine to cause an alcohol to form so he could get drunk"

No sane person would make bootleg Coors.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Evidence of the ability to plan ahead to meet future needs, I guess.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Mr. Hughes, white courtesy phone, Mr. Howard Hughes, white courtesy phone."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Still, prison officials remarked on the heritage of the sangria, describing notes of 'lemon-lime, cranberry, and sadness'....
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Competent to stand trial" is not synonymous with "sane by normal society's standards."
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Unless you're diabetic, there's nothing to ferment.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only way for alcohol to form in urine is if the guy had the worst case of diabetes in the history of diabetes.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Evidence of the ability to plan ahead to meet future needs, I guess.


The insanity defense is about being unable to comprehend the results of your actions in the moment you committed the crime.  It has absolutely no connection to the presence or absence of a medical mental illness.  You could be a 24/7 white jacket wearer and not meet the standard for an insanity defense if you were aware that hitting the other guy with a metal pipe might stave his skull in.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Unless you're diabetic, there's nothing to ferment.


You win this round...
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's called lant and it is used for cleaning, subby
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gigi - The Night They Invented Champagne - Leslie Caron 's own voice
Youtube C9J6G_rdSDI
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Richard Chase was found competent to stand trial because he wore rubber gloves, and that guy Capri Sunned a baby because he thought his blood was haunted
 
dogpause
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fermented Urine is a great name for a band! Not a band I'd listen to mind you.
 
special20
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well placed story.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tyyreaunn: "Competent to stand trial" is not synonymous with "sane by normal society's standards."


He had water and jars, that he wanted to use urine to make alcohol instead of water should indicate he is too stupid to be allowed out again.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.