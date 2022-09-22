 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   UK Government announces plans to re-start fracking despite public concerns about resulting earthquakes - the plan is to re-calibrate the equipment that detects tremors so the underground explosions don't show up   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Facepalm, Government, Conservative Party, Weather, Gordon Brown, Energy, government source, onshore wind, Renewable energy  
•       •       •

291 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Also:
Fracking won't work in UK says founder of fracking company Cuadrilla
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"commercially viable" before all things.

That seems like a sustainable philosophy.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the UK is now following Libertarían ideals?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Latinwolf: So the UK is now following Libertarían ideals?


If you mean farking everything up and then blaming the Jews for it, Dear, the British Empire invented that shiat.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Latinwolf: So the UK is now following Libertarían ideals?


Thatcherite neoliberalism on steroids.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear not, King Charles will hug a tree hard enough to stabilise the island.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they just privatize the earthquakes?

/it's what Thatcher would have wanted
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't explain this so they will understand, but I'll say it anyway:

There have been unprecedented wildfires on every continent outside Antarctica (which doesn't have trees). There have been serious heatwaves and droughts. This stuff is only the prelude, and it will get worse even if we stop farking around.

This will endanger human society. We need stable agriculture, stable climates, to prevent wars, famine, and mass migrations.

We don't need more fossil fuels. We have enough. We badly need more renewable and sustainable energy (including heat).
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they really want to avoid freezing this winter
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fracking is very dangerous and harmful, but this is not surprising. The price of oil is already high enough to restart shuttered wells. Also, an oil shortage is likely this winter so prices will only go higher
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, the galaxy is literally filled with planets, so if we make this one uninhabitable we can just go live with the Martians, it'll be fine.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this an episode of Doctor Who?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: Fear not, King Charles will hug a tree hard enough to stabilise the island.


Not according to what I've heard.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/10/will-charles-iii-green-king-prince-climate-crisis

Note - this link is one where you really need to read the whole thing, as they bury the lede.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Look, the galaxy is literally filled with planets, so if we make this one uninhabitable we can just go live with the Martians, it'll be fine.


F**k off, Elon.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: I guess they really want to avoid freezing this winter


how selfish
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Also:
Fracking won't work in UK says founder of fracking company Cuadrilla


In that article the guy says:

He added: "This is a sad situation. It is a let-down. There was an opportunity 10 years ago to look at this [fracking] sensibly, but that opportunity has now gone. It was worth looking at then, but it's not practical now."

So it was viable ten years ago but now that energy costs have soared it's not viable? The geology of the entire UK has changed in a decade?

And yes, we need more renewables. But the UK has added a lot of solar in the last decade, and just opened the worlds largest offshore wind farm. Hornsea 2: World's largest offshore wind farm officially launches off Yorkshire Coast | ITV News Calendar

But renewables as yet cannot provide 100% of our energy twenty four hours a day. We still need gas alongside nuclear to meet our needs.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fracking produces Natural Gas. Natural Gas has less CO2 emissions per unit energy than other CO2-producing energy sources. So long as you need supplemental energy beyond nuclear and green energy, this is the best bad alternative.

Saying "oh no more carbon pollution" is just silly. If natural gas is not available to burn, do you really think people will just do without electricity in winter? The right solution is to use natural gas as a near-term improvement while continuing to rapidly build green and nuclear energy.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How does Jacob Rees-Mogg ever get entrusted with anything? The guy is like a cockroach. No matter the PM, he's somehow always being elevated far beyond what his accomplishments would merit.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maggie Thatcher would be proud.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: How does Jacob Rees-Mogg ever get entrusted with anything? The guy is like a cockroach. No matter the PM, he's somehow always being elevated far beyond what his accomplishments would merit.


If you asked someone to draw a British Tory, he's pretty much what most people would picture.

He's the archetype they all aspire to.
 
adamatari
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jvl: Fracking produces Natural Gas. Natural Gas has less CO2 emissions per unit energy than other CO2-producing energy sources. So long as you need supplemental energy beyond nuclear and green energy, this is the best bad alternative.

Saying "oh no more carbon pollution" is just silly. If natural gas is not available to burn, do you really think people will just do without electricity in winter? The right solution is to use natural gas as a near-term improvement while continuing to rapidly build green and nuclear energy.


Natural gas - which is methane - is severely dangerous to the climate. Yes, if you burn every molecule it is less bad than coal. But not every molecule gets burned - there are very substantial leakages. At only 3% leakage, natural gas is as bad as coal for the climate.

Methane is a bridge fuel to nowhere. It is not a sustainable way forward. We already use it heavily. It is making our climate issue much worse.

We need to build more renewables, make better use of energy for basic needs like heat, and ultimately we need to use less energy.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is this because they want to minimize the earthquake that will be caused when the Queen explodes?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Energy has to come from somewhere, unfortunately. Maybe they should ask the French for some assistance in expanding their nuclear capabilities.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is there a mechanism to allow Scotland, Wales, and Eire to rejoin the EU without England?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.