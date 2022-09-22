 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Cops stop 2 men. One with a gun runs away. One without a gun remains there, and get shot multiple times by cops. Police claim they were shot at first. Video shows they're lying. Screw those cops   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Murica, Police, wounded Miguel Medina, Chicago police officers, Gun, video evidence, exclusive interview, Chistopher Liakopoulos, Daily Beast  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
The video is available at https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-shooting-pilsen-police-cpd/12242765/

Why are they shooting at someone so far away (the 17 year old with the gun) who is running away?   Sure, put up a perimeter and have a look for him, but don't shoot down the street.   You can't effectively hit shiat with a handgun from that far away.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Cops should have their guns taken away
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
at this point, should any cops be believed on any topic?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Well, who they gonna believe? We're the police!"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and official misconduct.


For an execution

Straight up murder
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACAB
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
2 cops 1 fun is the worst viral video.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You think cops would really do that?
Just commit crimes and then lie about it?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

uttertosh: "Well, who they gonna believe? We're the police!"


...and even if proven to have committed crimes, there are no consequences at all, or a slap on the wrist (not the consequences any other citizen would face)
...and nothing is done to prevent police from hiring such people in the first place
...and so on
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and official misconduct.


For an execution

Straight up murder


Attempted murder.  The victim is still alive enough to have filed a lawsuit against them.

Gregory Kulis, a lawyer for Miguel Medina, said that he could corroborate statements Sean said he heard screamed by the shot 23-year-old. Medina has also filed a civil suit against the cops.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks to me like the gang members who jumped out of the black car did shoot first, what's the problem?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: ..... don't shoot down the street.   You can't effectively hit shiat with a handgun from that far away.


Not true. The linked article doesn't say it but the cop also hit an innocent bystander down the street,
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Looks to me like the gang members who jumped out of the black car did shoot first, what's the problem?


...yeah, pretty much.

For those who haven't watched, the cops were in the black car.

Farking American cops. The FARK is going on in your country?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrendelMk1: DoganSquirrelSlayer: Looks to me like the gang members who jumped out of the black car did shoot first, what's the problem?

...yeah, pretty much.

For those who haven't watched, the cops were in the black car.

Farking American cops. The FARK is going on in your country?


Do you just not have gangs in Vancouver? 
This was an armed violent gang that attacked an unarmed man. Pretty standard stuff in many countries.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: The video is available at https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-shooting-pilsen-police-cpd/12242765/

Why are they shooting at someone so far away (the 17 year old with the gun) who is running away?  Sure, put up a perimeter and have a look for him, but don't shoot down the street.   You can't effectively hit shiat with a handgun from that far away.


Are you kidding? Have you shot a gun before? It's fun and they're allowed to!

pew pew pew!

pew pew!
 
Greil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

freddyV: at this point, should any cops be believed on any topic?


No. It's been my position for a while that cops should have body cameras at all times, with no assumption of authority should the camera not be running for any reason.

Camera was off? Footage "corrupted", or "missing"? You weren't acting under authority of the law and will be charged as if a civilian did what you claim to have done, and since we hold law enforcement to a higher standard it's guilty until proven innocent.

Oh, and the accuser has 2 weeks to submit for footage, and 3 days after submission to get it. At 3 days and 1 minute, the footage is considered "missing".
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: 2 cops 1 fun is the worst viral video.


Typo, but take it for what it is.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Looks to me like the gang members who jumped out of the black car did shoot first, what's the problem?


Took a second.
Kudos
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I see they still don't drug test in the advertising industry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Greil: freddyV: at this point, should any cops be believed on any topic?

No. It's been my position for a while that cops should have body cameras at all times, with no assumption of authority should the camera not be running for any reason.

Camera was off? Footage "corrupted", or "missing"? You weren't acting under authority of the law and will be charged as if a civilian did what you claim to have done, and since we hold law enforcement to a higher standard it's guilty until proven innocent.

Oh, and the accuser has 2 weeks to submit for footage, and 3 days after submission to get it. At 3 days and 1 minute, the footage is considered "missing".


I mean, sounds good to me, but it will never happen.

Police unions would shiat their lungs out before agreeing to anything that actually holds them accountable for their actions, including straight up sidewalk executions. They could film a white officer curb stomping a random black teen they scooped up off the street and the police union would threaten the entire police force going on strike before they would allow them to be prosecuted for "reacting to the situation appropriately and following their training".
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Both policemen were relieved of their police powers

Bummer... now they're going to have to move to Florida or Texas to randomly shoot people.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"video released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability"

On the bright side, it's nice to see at least one organization with "police" in the name doing what it's supposed to do.

On the less bright side... holy shiat, I was making some kind of assumption that they got some call or mistakenly thought they had done something. Note that this doesn't diminish this unprovoked shooting, only that it's a common thread.

"were headed to a training course when they stopped to confront a group on the street"

So they weren't even on patrol or responding to a call? Farking. Gang. Members.
Actually, I think that's unfair, even gang members often have motivations like monetary gain(theft) or territory control.
We used to joke that soldiers follow better rules of engagement than cops, but I think we need to shift it over and say that gang members follow better rules of engagement than cops.
 
