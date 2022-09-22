 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   Fat Leonard apprehended. Skinny Pete and Height-Weight-Proportional Johnny still at large   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
    More: Followup, United States, United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Leonard Glenn Francis, Organized crime, U.S. Marshals Service, Carlos Garate Rondon, Marshal  
Claude Ballse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Fat" as a derogatory adjective for a nickname is just lazy.

What about Tiny, Slim, or even "The Whale"?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
His final destination was supposed to be Russia eh?  Wouldn't that just be shiny?  Nice catch
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: "Fat" as a derogatory adjective for a nickname is just lazy.

What about Tiny, Slim, or even "The Whale"?


I like "Roche Lobe" for twins.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Venezuela wanted that $40k cash reward.
 
