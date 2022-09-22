 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Man whose hair color matches the crime arrested for livestreaming from a balcony   (wsbtv.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Peachtree Street, Mercedes New, Midtown Atlanta, Downtown Atlanta, Indecent exposure, Decency, Buckhead, Tom Jones  
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pee Diddy?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R. Kelly cultist.
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urine trouble now!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First off: Mercedes New.

Second: New also goes by the name Shawty Dred

Third:

...and has nearly a million followers on Instagram.

"I didn't do this, man. No. I'm innocent. I promise I didn't do this." New said.

Neighbors sent Channel 2 Action News video of New in the act.

/ for a guy who supposedly has a million followers on Instagram, he seems blissfully unaware of the existence of cameras
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Number one mistake, he pissed off too many neighbors flush with cellphone cameras.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This guy's reputation is golden!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You know who else lives in a high rise condominium in Atlanta?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Gee, that's a lot of water dripping from someone's air conditioner!"
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Pee Diddy?


Master Pee
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"People in the area are relieved...". Nice one...
 
