 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Girly men throughout the decades   (twitter.com) divider line
54
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1705 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Setting a breeding standard--predictably on-brand for these Nazis / conservatives as a whole--is perhaps one of the most consistently reliable ways they prove they're incapable of understanding how normal human psychology works and should never be given power over others in any related realm.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that's just dandy!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

uttertosh: Well, that's just dandy!


Don't butch about it
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

baka-san: uttertosh: Well, that's just dandy!

Don't butch about it


Doubt it. I'm far too tired from dragging my fainting couch into the bedroom.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reason I can't take it seriously when older people complain about modern men being too feminine is that most of them should, theoretically, remember the 1970s.

cdnmetv.metv.comView Full Size


I'm not saying this to make some kind of cringey statement about gender; I'm just saying maybe stop freaking out about the downfall of society every single time skinny dudes with long hair and tight clothes come back into fashion.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Battle of Schrute Farms
Youtube OG4QToxfG1s
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The reason I can't take it seriously when older people complain about modern men being too feminine is that most of them should, theoretically, remember the 1970s.

[cdnmetv.metv.com image 300x396]

I'm not saying this to make some kind of cringey statement about gender; I'm just saying maybe stop freaking out about the downfall of society every single time skinny dudes with long hair and tight clothes come back into fashion.


And the 80's...
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy's last name is "Fairie" and he's saying men are too feminine.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The reason I can't take it seriously when older people complain about modern men being too feminine is that most of them should, theoretically, remember the 1970s.

[cdnmetv.metv.com image 300x396]

I'm not saying this to make some kind of cringey statement about gender; I'm just saying maybe stop freaking out about the downfall of society every single time skinny dudes with long hair and tight clothes come back into fashion.


Travolta flys his own plane
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"🧵"

No.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There weren't enough "Trigger Warnings" issued for this topic and thread.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see what the data says.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The reason I can't take it seriously when older people complain about modern men being too feminine is that most of them should, theoretically, remember the 1970s.

[cdnmetv.metv.com image 300x396]

I'm not saying this to make some kind of cringey statement about gender; I'm just saying maybe stop freaking out about the downfall of society every single time skinny dudes with long hair and tight clothes come back into fashion.


Skinny dudes with long hair a problem? Like Jesus?

\it's been a problem since the dawn of time
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like there is a vast ocean between Celine Dion and hair gel....
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I say!

worldanvil.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep down, men are scared of women. Always have been.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Deep down, men are scared of women. Always have been.


I'm afraid of my girlfriends mother
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: Martian_Astronomer: The reason I can't take it seriously when older people complain about modern men being too feminine is that most of them should, theoretically, remember the 1970s.

[cdnmetv.metv.com image 300x396]

I'm not saying this to make some kind of cringey statement about gender; I'm just saying maybe stop freaking out about the downfall of society every single time skinny dudes with long hair and tight clothes come back into fashion.

And the 80's...
[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


And metrosexuals in the early 1990's...

And manscaping in the early 2000's...
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love some lilac pajamas and embroidered robe, TBH.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You can make the repeating hodge-podge of articles going back centuries about literacy, voting, blonde people, sedentary lifestyles, ethnicity, people being replaced by automation, and on an on.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Let's see what the data says.

[Fark user image 344x273]
[Fark user image 425x425]


First chart says you have less testosterone as you age.  This isn't really news.

The second one says there might be a problem.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Deep down, men are scared of women. Always have been.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-Be2m3vR3A

Venerate the Girlyman
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Let's see what the data says.

[Fark user image 344x273]
[Fark user image 425x425]


open.eduView Full Size

"Oh No! We've only added an extra 6 billion people to the planet in the last hundred years! Any loss of precious sperm reduces our chance of rolling over the meter at 10 billion!"
Every Sperm is Sacred - Complete
Youtube bzVHjg3AqIQ
 
pestossimo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
See! Proof the trend has been happening for over a century!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you fools!  star trek tried to warn us of a future where people who claim a gender will be persecuted!

IT"S ALL COMING TRUE WE ARE DOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOMED!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Let's see what the data says.

[Fark user image 344x273]
[Fark user image 425x425]

First chart says you have less testosterone as you age.  This isn't really news.

The second one says there might be a problem.


or they were over-counting in the 1970s, when humans looked at live sperm in a microscope and used a pencil to record the results, vs today when computers do it.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There was a catchy song in about 1926 about it...

Masculine women, feminine men
Which is the rooster, which is the hen?
It's hard to tell 'em apart today

Sister is busy learning to shave
Brother just loves his permanent wave
It's hard to tell 'em apart today

Girls were girls and boys were boys when I was a tot
Now we don't know who is who or even what's what!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a manly man what does manly things in a manly manner, you better not be talking about my obsession with My Little Pony.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Couple of goofuses:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That thread has a distinct lack of photos of sexy androgynous men and women.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Let's see what the data says.

[Fark user image 344x273]
[Fark user image 425x425]

First chart says you have less testosterone as you age.  This isn't really news.

The second one says there might be a problem.


Unless they're comparing the same group of men during that time period, in which case it simply reinforces the first (you'd expect a man who's 40 in 1973 to have a lower sperm count 38 years later). The phrasing is a little weird though; are they only comparing sperm counts in two years? Why those two years?
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Let's see what the data says.

[Fark user image 344x273]
[Fark user image 425x425]

First chart says you have less testosterone as you age.  This isn't really news.

The second one says there might be a problem.


He posted bait and you took it. No problem for him at all.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fascists are really into this kind of thinking. Mussolini pushed an ideal of men based on the Roman farmer/warrior from the republic's era.

Rural men were stronger, more virile and overall better than effete city folk with their book learnings.

And that's how Italy, in spite of vastly outnumbering the Brits in North Africa, kept getting their asses kicked. No amount of manliness could overcome some pansy Brit with schooling using maths to manage the logistics for their outnumbered men.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I cut down trees. I wear high heels, suspenders and a bra.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Let's see what the data says.

[Fark user image 344x273]
[Fark user image 425x425]

First chart says you have less testosterone as you age.  This isn't really news.

The second one says there might be a problem.


And that problem is likely environmental pollution.

If the Republican'ts really cared they'd be working to clean up the environment instead of working to make life easier for polluters.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Let's see what the data says.

[Fark user image image 344x273]
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Here's a song for you.
Shock Treatment- Thank God I'm A Man
Youtube M7BP2Gclzj0
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Let's see what the data says.

[Fark user image 344x273]
[Fark user image 425x425]

First chart says you have less testosterone as you age.  This isn't really news.

The second one says there might be a problem.


Age might be a factor in the second one too.

statista.comView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Now flourish the pinkie."
"Yessthhh!"
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia - British Accent
Youtube M7g6pw_0W1U
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hair (1979) - song Hair
Youtube PgrIAIHTho8
 
crzybtch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Over the years I have known feminine straight men, masculine gay men, and women of both varieties.  There are a lot of people who don't easily fit into either category.  I have never been a girly girl, was called a tomboy back in the day, I liked to climb trees, ride my bike, make toys out of random things laying around the house and never really was into dolls.  This labeled me a tomboy.  I didn't care then and don't care now.

One thing that is interesting; I worked in a day care for 10 years and I can tell you that leaning to one gender or another starts very young.  The saddest thing was when boys were feminine and their fathers were so disappointed and distant with them because of it.  Also girls who were not feminine being forced by their mothers to dress up, wear makeup, paint their nails etc.  Let your kid be your kid no matter what they are like, don't push them to be what YOU think they should be.

When I was a kid my Dad used to say "you will never get married if you keep acting like a tomboy" and "quit being so smart all the time, boys don't like girls who are smarter than them"....funny thing is I never did get married!  I had a few opportunities but I like freedom.  lol

But seriously, he made me feel like a flawed person.  No kid should have to feel that something is wrong with them because of what their parents/peers/society deciding that everyone should fit some mold.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The reason I can't take it seriously when older people complain about modern men being too feminine is that most of them should, theoretically, remember the 1970s.

[cdnmetv.metv.com image 300x396]

I'm not saying this to make some kind of cringey statement about gender; I'm just saying maybe stop freaking out about the downfall of society every single time skinny dudes with long hair and tight clothes come back into fashion.


turns out travolta was gay, and into scientology
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark the masculinity debate, I want to subscribe to 1940's food newsletter:

Fark user imageView Full Size


But mix it up a little. Include Ethiopian, Korean, Thai, and Dutch dishes and not just a hunk of beef you eat like a starving hyena.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, obviously, the only REAL solution is to get those wimmins back in the kitchen and out of the work force. When they got the idea that they could have jobs and not rely on men for their living, it skewed things entirely out of control.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: Let's see what the data says.

[Fark user image 344x273]
[Fark user image 425x425]

First chart says you have less testosterone as you age.  This isn't really news.

The second one says there might be a problem.


That's not the conclusion the authors came to.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

koder: Setting a breeding standard--predictably on-brand for these Nazis / conservatives as a whole--is perhaps one of the most consistently reliable ways they prove they're incapable of understanding how normal human psychology works and should never be given power over others in any related realm.


Sounds pretty "Eugenic-y" to me...

They need to get over this idea also that clothes define gender...Clothes are cloth...Cloth does not care
who wears it..It has no magical powers to engender anything..It's cloth..
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Well, obviously, the only REAL solution is to get those wimmins back in the kitchen and out of the work force. When they got the idea that they could have jobs and not rely on men for their living, it skewed things entirely out of control.


You joke but there are a disturbing number of people who actually believe this.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.