 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Son of senior official makes it clear that the Russian elite have a "get out of draft for free" card   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
3
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 6:30 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You mine like TFG and millions of other draft dodging little rich boys in America?
I am SHOCK!!!!!
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This probably explains why so many are trying to get the hell out of Russia.  They know damn well that much like here in the US, the people at the top sure as hell won't go and fight.  And they also know how badly the whole debacle is going as well.

Why die for a madman?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Obviously.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.