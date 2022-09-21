 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Putin's "some of you may die, but that's a risk I'm willing to take" speech didn't land quite they way he hoped with the average Russian man in the street, which why the average Russian man has TAKEN to the streets, and airports, and train stations   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Russia, United Russia, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, Russian leader, myriad reports of men of conscription age, Moscow-based IT company, Putin's most loyal allies  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sowing part is over...
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruh roh, Radimir.

Totalitarian leaders control everything. And the moment they don't...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long as he can throw boys and old men at Ukraine, and pull his best units back, he can protect his rule at home, and right now, THAT is the name of the game. It's not about conquering Ukraine, it's just surviving the winter and hopefully being able to flee somewhere warm before whatever malady has hims so shaky claims him. Of course, that could just a LOT of stimulants too. Or a combination of drugs AND illness.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Putin should check his history, Subby. That speech didn't work for Hedley Lamar either.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People arrested were drafted. I'm sure they'll fight really hard for Russia.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Ukraine already won. The question is how badly we'll lose," the statement read.

That's a powerful quote.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: People arrested were drafted. I'm sure they'll fight really hard for Russia.
[Fark user image 850x416]


You're going to give those people guns? Truly a master strategic move.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Putin should check his history, Subby. That speech didn't work for Hedley Lamar either.


That's HEDDY
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: You're going to give those people guns? Truly a master strategic move.



Nope.

Schlepping boxes, cutting wood, and digging latrines. All while earning frostbite and gangrene on the way.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Time to die motherfarker.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Would YOU want to live in a glass parking lot?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is fine.  Now will Putin nuke Europe, his own people, or the whales?

/gotta nuke somethin'
 
NINEv2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Walker: People arrested were drafted. I'm sure they'll fight really hard for Russia.
[Fark user image 850x416]

You're going to give those people guns? Truly a master strategic move.


So... as a guy that would've needed to fly the bombers... what's it like watching this shiatpuddle country implode twice? Seriously.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Putin should check his history, Subby. That speech didn't work for Hedley Lamar either.


Blazing Saddles (9/10) Movie CLIP - Mugs, Pugs and Thugs (1974) HD
Youtube fLpmswBKVN4

muggs pugs and thugs!
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Excellent
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

snowblur: edmo: You're going to give those people guns? Truly a master strategic move.


Nope.

Schlepping boxes, cutting wood, and digging latrines. All while earning frostbite and gangrene on the way.


Here's the latest surveillance drone video of what they've got the new guys up to:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is a truly historic level of ineptitude.
 
zbtop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sadly, Russia is not imploding, and the average Russian is staying the fark off the streets.

A few hundred arrests in a handful of large cities doesn't mean much, that's not even what we saw back in Feb.

Russia is farked, but the average Russian currently is more pissed about the Azov prisoners being released in exchange for Medvedchuk than potential mobilization that they can still pretend will be limited. Those that cared GTFO months ago or are doing so now, not taking to the streets.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
First Trump got smackdown after smackdown, and now Russia is imploding.  What a week!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

incendi: snowblur: edmo: You're going to give those people guns? Truly a master strategic move.


Nope.

Schlepping boxes, cutting wood, and digging latrines. All while earning frostbite and gangrene on the way.

Here's the latest surveillance drone video of what they've got the new guys up to:

[Fark user image 640x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Me not that kinda Orc
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Street cleaners and homeowners associations were reportedly tasked with delivering the notices in other areas.

Russia has HOAs?
I'm not surprised an authoritarian government has HOAs, but I am surprised there are enough home owners to warrant having very many.
(I've seen Google's street view around the cities)
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

snowblur: edmo: You're going to give those people guns? Truly a master strategic move.


Nope.

Schlepping boxes, cutting wood, and digging latrines. All while earning frostbite and gangrene on the way.


With a friendly gun trained on them by a supervisor
 
pd2001
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Daily Beast dropped an iron paywall while I was reading, so I can't quote TFA, but the article fails for getting a quote from "Pavel Chikov" on something other than nuclear wessels.
 
