(Some Guy)   Where's the nicest place to shoot somebody? Outside of an emergency room   (capitolhillseattle.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Gosh, um, maybe their grave?  It saves the pallbearers some time anyway.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't call that place Harborzoo for nothing.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's also a nice place to stab a nurse, euphemistically or not
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I don't know if it's the "Nicest".. But it's certainly more convenient than many other places..
 
ProfessorTomoe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, curb service!
 
falkone32
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ironically, EMS might be legally required to bring them into the hospital. If you get shot just outside, try to stagger in.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's been done.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Naido: [Fark user image image 320x180]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would have guessed...

The Living Room!

/Yes, I feel bad...
 
alex10294
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When I worked trauma on Chicago's south side, it wasn't uncommon that someone would show up at the hospital looking to "finish the job" on a gunshot victim.  Nice people.

It didn't work often, and there were usually at least a few cops on campus.
 
