 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   Janitor died in store bathroom four days before she was found. Body described as being broom temperature   (krqe.com) divider line
22
    More: Weird, Columbia, South Carolina, South Carolina, Death, Bessie Durham, Autopsy, Lexington County Coroner's Office, missing person report, Lexington County, South Carolina  
•       •       •

426 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2022 at 11:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Left for four days and no one checked the bathroom. Man, that company really stiffs their employees.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice one, Subby! Lol!
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, hope that lucky person has a spiffy healthcare plan that covers mental healthcare and lives in an area that has suitable access to care

Because there ain't no way a surprise encounter with a decomposing corpse in all its rancid glory is not going to fark your head
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one involved in payroll at that store notice she clocked in one day and didn't clock out after?

Did she have subsequent work shifts scheduled on those days, and no one asked "Where is Bessie? Is she in the building?"
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How depressing.  You not only die and don't  get missed, but you do it at work, and still nobody notices.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dad jokes!
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

no doubt waiting to see what clever thing the Narrator would say next, not realizing he'd already finished.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Capitalism intensifies.
 
1funguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There was a time when an American of that age could rely on enough healthcare to provide checkups until she could go on Medicare.

Now, at that age...

Hopefully you only need 2 jobs.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The store was open regularly over those four days and Kelly said police are investigating to see if anyone was negligent."

Gee, I don't know...  You think?!
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's the south. They only care about the unborn.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: How depressing.  You not only die and don't  get missed, but you do it at work, and still nobody notices.


What do you want to be the first thing they did after finding her body was clock her out?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're going to have trouble sweeping this one under the rug. At least until they can hire another janitor.
 
bdub77
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: cryinoutloud: How depressing.  You not only die and don't  get missed, but you do it at work, and still nobody notices.

What do you want to be the first thing they did after finding her body was clock her out?


No way.  Do you have any idea how much overtime that would be?

The janitor obviously went to the bathroom at the start of her shift, and will get 15 minutes of pay for the day.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 768x610]


She's dead too :(
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Do you have any idea how much overtime that would be?


From 15 minutes after she was on video entering the bathroom, it will be coded in payroll as "NO WORK PERFORMED"
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Today I learned "department stores" are still a thing.

I suppose I would have to go to a "mall" in order to see one?
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Boy, hope that lucky person has a spiffy healthcare plan that covers mental healthcare and lives in an area that has suitable access to care

Because there ain't no way a surprise encounter with a decomposing corpse in all its rancid glory is not going to fark your head


Eh... not necessarily. It has happened to me. My soul died a little but my brain is fine.

I feel worse for the EMS people that have to deal with everything after the finding part.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, nobody asked about "who left this out?" When they found the work cart.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.