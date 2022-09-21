 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   You kids have been really good lately. How about if I take you down to the casino so you can hit some slots?   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
6
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me before they put them in: Bad idea
Every one in PA: No it's fine. They have rules
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
While casinos are poorness-worsening evil in the first place, I've always been dubious about the whole "you can't have a kid with you while you're gambling" policy.

From the casino side, it's a great thing for the bottom line to bar children from distracting their parents, reminding them they need to feed their family, or reminding society that this shiat inevitably affects children in the most visible way possible.

From the child side, it comes down to the lesser of two evils: if poor people (overwhelming majority of casino gamblers) are going to gamble anyway, I'd rather the parent be the childcare than them have, almost certainly, none at all (e.g., wandering the non-pit areas of the casino, wandering the city, or latchkeyed at home).

The main argument is to avoid corrupting the kids with gambling, but take one look at any free-to-play mobile game with a loot crate (or similar mechanics) and it rapidly becomes clear nobody gives a flying fark about kids gambling.
 
olorin604
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Casinos aren't fun enough for me. I can get the same thrill by playing various video game looter shooters. I think I've been three times and the cheap penny and nickel slots can keep you busy for a long time on a 5.

Tried blackjack in new Orleans and the dealer was welcoming enough to actually teach how to play casino blackjack.

Tried roulette in st. Louis and that was just the dealer yelling at me for doing something wrong. Way too many rules.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What were they supposed to do, not rob the kids blind?  The other casinos would have laughed at them.
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, slOts. Yes, that's much less fun.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wxboy: Oh, slOts. Yes, that's much less fun.


Beavis and Butt Head Do America 7 10 Movie CLIP Slots On A Plane 1996 HD 1
Youtube 3AQKCGzDQy8
 
