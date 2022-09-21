 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Stolen hearse recovered; occupants feared dead   (kbzk.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Police, Constable, ST. IGNATIUS, St. Ignatius Police Department, Sheriff, SKC Tribal Police, investigation, incident  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where did they bury the survivors, et al.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Plural?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "...An investigation into the incident remains under investigation..."

Not my circus, not my monkeys.  I remain happy to be with you all tonight!
Not my circus, not my monkeys.  I remain happy to be with you all tonight!

/I'm gonna go get the papers.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's important, did they get the wood chipper back?

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: FTFA:  "...An investigation into the incident remains under investigation..."

Not my circus, not my monkeys.  I remain happy to be with you all tonight!
Not my circus, not my monkeys.  I remain happy to be with you all tonight!

/I'm gonna go get the papers.


Who investigates the investigators?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Calling occupants of stolen hearsetary craft.
We are your friends.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wagon Wagon
Youtube MFAd31cSbHc


From their "best" record ever.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's important, did they get the wood chipper back?

[preview.redd.it image 640x513]


remember back when fark was a brisker experience, and it was commonplace to see diaf?
I always liked diawc.  (dia wood chipper)

I don't think it came from Fargo... I think it came from an article about a guy... well you can probably guess, diawc.
but I might well have remembered that wrong.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be caught dead in that terrible POS.
 
