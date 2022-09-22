 Skip to content
(WBAY Green Bay)   Driver arrested for 6th OWI was going 104 mph. Rare caught by cops in WI at 100+ mph in play   (wbay.com) divider line
    6th OWI charge, 44-year-old Wautoma man, state trooper, United States, Wisconsin State Patrol, Online court records  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder if he's related to the Compass girls.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6th DUI in Wisconsin? That's halfway to losing your license. Harsh!

/ Not sure if literally true, but it's the only place I've lived where I've known anyone to go beyond three
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OWI? At 104 miles per hour? I bet the punishment will make him go, "Owie!"
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's 1mph faster than Vince Neil's custom built bike.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: 6th DUI in Wisconsin? That's halfway to losing your license. Harsh!

/ Not sure if literally true, but it's the only place I've lived where I've known anyone to go beyond three


Only decent piece of law Walker passed, anything after a 3rd is a felony. There are a not-small sum of legacy drunkies from the 80s and 90s cruising around yet.

And it's not like a DUI is a free pass. It's so many points, you only get to fark up once before the next traffic ticket yanks your license.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jaytkay: 6th DUI in Wisconsin? That's halfway to losing your license. Harsh!

/ Not sure if literally true, but it's the only place I've lived where I've known anyone to go beyond three


Article says 6th carries 1-10 years jail.
/good
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
1-10 years? How will they narrow that down?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dammit! Wrong pic.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: jaytkay: 6th DUI in Wisconsin? That's halfway to losing your license. Harsh!

/ Not sure if literally true, but it's the only place I've lived where I've known anyone to go beyond three

Only decent piece of law Walker passed, anything after a 3rd is a felony. There are a not-small sum of legacy drunkies from the 80s and 90s cruising around yet.

And it's not like a DUI is a free pass. It's so many points, you only get to fark up once before the next traffic ticket yanks your license.


A lot don't even go through the steps to get their license back after a few DUIs. They just drive with out them.
 
