(WDEL Delaware)   Semi full of pumpkins overturns blocking on-ramp to highway. ERMAGOURD   (wdel.com) divider line
151 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Sep 2022 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Smashing Pumpkins?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
was expecting a jack-o-lantern knifed joke but this is far better.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ok subby +1
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
BOOOOO subby. *hisssss* BOOOOOOOO!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well played subby +1
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Editor got a decent line in.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No wait they're just traffic cones and I'm on acid
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That'll spice up someone's trip.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thank gourd no one was squashed.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ybishop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

