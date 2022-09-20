 Skip to content
(WBAY Green Bay)   Not news: Teen arrested for speeding... News: Going 107MPH... straight to ULTRAFARK: In a Jeep Compass   (wbay.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I had a jeep compass as a long term rental recently. It is one of the most pointless and horrid vehicles I have ever had to drive and I refuse to believe that the kid managed to get it over 100 without dropping it from a helicopter.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Downhill with no brakes, maybe.
 
Gene Masseth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did that in a Wrangler long long ago.  Would have rattled the fenders off if the rust hadn't taken them already
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seventeen-year-old Nevaeh

Throw the parents in prison.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Either brave or stupid to try it in that car.

/It's stupid
 
Summoner101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At least they knew what direction they were going.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Downhill with no brakes, maybe.


Only if there's a tailwind.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't in a KIA Killed In Action Sportage
 
Dodo David
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Summoner101: At least they knew what direction they were going.


Yeah, they were racing in the direction of the Racine County jail.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Top speed of that vehicle is likely well over 110.

/ Did 110 in an 85 Chevy G-20 van that weighed more, sported less hp, and had a four speed.  Yeah, I was 17.
// did that on the NYS Thruway, mostly because it takes about two hours to get to 100mph.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Summoner101: At least they knew what direction they were going.


At that speed, it had to be straight down a mountainside.
 
gyorg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had a jeep wrangler soft top. Only time I got it to 100 was floored and straight down hill. Even then, couldn't hold it.

Father's Ford Taurus SHO would do 120 though.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why is anyone surprised that these modern small cars with engines highly tuned from the factory and 8+ speed transmissions can do these speeds?

I've been up to 100 in a claptrap malaise-era Chrysler Cordoba with what when-new was 150hp 2bbl 360, suffering a wiped cam lobe.

I've been to 120 in a mid-nineties Buick LeSabre.

That Compass has more power than either of these, possibly more than they have combined, and weighs a lot less.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Either brave or stupid to try it in that car.

/It's stupid


I'd rather be Clark on the sled in Christmas Vacation than be in a Jeep Compass doing 107 mph.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cops make it sound like an extended chase but my beeer-addled brain works it out to be maybe a minute and a half.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TWX: Why is anyone surprised that these modern small cars with engines highly tuned from the factory and 8+ speed transmissions can do these speeds?

I've been up to 100 in a claptrap malaise-era Chrysler Cordoba with what when-new was 150hp 2bbl 360, suffering a wiped cam lobe.

I've been to 120 in a mid-nineties Buick LeSabre.

That Compass has more power than either of these, possibly more than they have combined, and weighs a lot less.


Tis almost certainly governed to 120, if it's capable of more.  Heck, my old G8 was governed to 130..till I fixed it.
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Car and Driver says they max out at 117
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
107 really isn't that fast.  In a Jeep Compass it is, but in any sort of real car it isn't.  i did about that in a '92 Honda Civic, and it was dangerous and scary.   I also did it in a modern Audi S4 and it wasn't scary (possibly dangerous, but it was daytime on an empty interstate)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: Why is anyone surprised that these modern small cars with engines highly tuned from the factory and 8+ speed transmissions can do these speeds?

I've been up to 100 in a claptrap malaise-era Chrysler Cordoba with what when-new was 150hp 2bbl 360, suffering a wiped cam lobe.

I've been to 120 in a mid-nineties Buick LeSabre.

That Compass has more power than either of these, possibly more than they have combined, and weighs a lot less.


Even in the '90's a LeSabre had a surprising amount of speed if you were willing to wait around to get there
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my old Mazda-rati.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: Why is anyone surprised that these modern small cars with engines highly tuned from the factory and 8+ speed transmissions can do these speeds?

I've been up to 100 in a claptrap malaise-era Chrysler Cordoba with what when-new was 150hp 2bbl 360, suffering a wiped cam lobe.

I've been to 120 in a mid-nineties Buick LeSabre.

That Compass has more power than either of these, possibly more than they have combined, and weighs a lot less.


Because it's fark dot com. The same place that says if you eat at taco bell you'll have diarrhea for the next week.

Farkers are a special group of people.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Downhill with no brakes, maybe.


I don't know, the fastest I got in my '85 Jimmy as a dumb teenager was "high beam indicator" coming down a mess in central Arizona.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

khitsicker: I had a jeep compass as a long term rental recently. It is one of the most pointless and horrid vehicles I have ever had to drive and I refuse to believe that the kid managed to get it over 100 without dropping it from a helicopter.


1st gen Compass is of questionable build quality and performance. The engine options were naturally aspirated.

2nd gen Compass is better and the 2.4 liter Tigershark engine is standard. There are some turbocharged engine options but I honestly don't know if those were offered in US models as I haven't paid a lot of attention to the lesser Jeeps in the product lineup.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've had my Lexus ES 350 over 130 and on a flat straight plate of unblemished highway, zero traffic, it was an absolute enthralling thrill.

Ymmv
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gaythiest Elitist: The Irresponsible Captain: Either brave or stupid to try it in that car.

/It's stupid

I'd rather be Clark on the sled in Christmas Vacation than be in a Jeep Compass doing 107 mph.


Timely reference bro
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did 125 in my nitrous mazda 3. The sound of the wind flowing over the windows made me wonder if I was going to die.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TWX: Why is anyone surprised that these modern small cars with engines highly tuned from the factory and 8+ speed transmissions can do these speeds?

I've been up to 100 in a claptrap malaise-era Chrysler Cordoba with what when-new was 150hp 2bbl 360, suffering a wiped cam lobe.

I've been to 120 in a mid-nineties Buick LeSabre.

That Compass has more power than either of these, possibly more than they have combined, and weighs a lot less.

Even in the '90's a LeSabre had a surprising amount of speed if you were willing to wait around to get there


You're thinking of the LeBaron
 
