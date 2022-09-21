 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Salem man pleads guilty to dowsing Bewitched statue in red paint, will be sentenced to four seasons as the new Darren   (apnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Weird, Bewitched, 32-year-old resident, Salem, Massachusetts, Elizabeth Montgomery, Salem witch trials, bronze statue, U.S. state, Salem district court judge  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2022 at 9:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he bothered? Was the judge bewildered?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His wish for a new start came true!

A Halloween miracle.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: In June, a prosecutor said the man was "going through a rough time and wanted to do something to get arrested," and was held on bail. His attorney said he had been living in a shelter for two weeks since his marriage ended, and had been looking for a new job.

If you ever think you have it bad, remember, there are those who consider going to jail an upgrade.

Of course, this will undoubtedly spark a debate between those who think American jails aren't punishing enough when people see it this way, and those who say it's sad when anyone in the population sees jail as an upgrade, but I'll leave that to the posters below.

That said, we're talking Salem, where the punishments are undoubtedly softer now than they were a few centuries ago.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pathetic guy.  Divorced, wanted to be in jail, and petty vandalism was his solution?  He should have robbed a bank:

Bankjob
Youtube DiPBIJDJlas
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmmm
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone trying to make the most obscure vandalism attempt ever is defacing a Sargent York statue as I type this.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darrens never last more than 2 seasons.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
for a minute i thought TFA was about this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTomoe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dick Sargent...Dick York...

Sargent York!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dousing, subby. Dowsing is searching for water with a stick.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How was any of that going to help him find water, subby?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A year and a half for dumping paint on a statue about a ~50 year old sitcom.

How about community service time to remove it with a pressure washer, counseling and a $10 fine. Geez, help the guy get his life together ffs.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kkinnison: for a minute i thought TFA was about this
[Fark user image 850x478]


Well tnugh snit, pal
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Senseless_drivel: A year and a half for dumping paint on a statue about a ~50 year old sitcom.

How about community service time to remove it with a pressure washer, counseling and a $10 fine. Geez, help the guy get his life together ffs.


How about not being a pustulent cock wrecking up shiat because you're cranky?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Don't you mean Durwood, subby?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another Darren?  What, a Dick?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.