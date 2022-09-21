 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   People keep saying you can eat Crocs footwear, please don't   (vice.com) divider line
33
    More: PSA, Crocs, Clog, Jibbitz, Nutrition, Eating, aspect of our collective Crocs fixation, Shoe, urban legend  
•       •       •

540 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 21 Sep 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this a thing people have heard of?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
theknowledge.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, you can always eat the other kind of croc if you're hungry enough...
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if you are you are moron and deserve whatever happens to you.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crocs and socks, green eggs and ham. Breakfast of Champions!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm strongly in favor of people who bought Crocs trying to eat them.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [theknowledge.com image 600x456]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a croc but, close enough for fark.

how to skin, de-bone and flesh out an alligator

NSFW or possibly some stomachs.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rpm
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All you have to do is fry it in Nyquil.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can theoretically eat just about anything if you try hard enough. Use a chisel and hammer and you can start eating pieces of the Empire State Building.

Whether or not it's good for you is another story.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
nydailynews.comView Full Size


/are YOU gonna tell him?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People are farking dumb. I don't need a 3000 word article to tell me that

/tl;dr
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been blissfully ignorant of this particular embodiment of human stupidity until now. What have done to deserve this unwanted edification?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you're gonna do this, please:

a) choke to death on it, preferably before...
b) you procreate
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I call BS. No one has ever said that you could be eating crocs.
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You eat one lousy foot and they call you a cannibal. What a world!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You're not their boss!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's fine if you wash them down with Tide Pods
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"They're an enduring Y2K classic! Their ubiquity is obvious, but one aspect of our collective Crocs fixation remains a mystery: Why are people so obsessed with trying to eat them?"

I don't know, I have literally never heard of this before in my life. Maybe you should hang out with smarter people.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: [nydailynews.com image 415x283]

/are YOU gonna tell him?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That entire article could have been shortened: YES you can eat Crocs.  You can eat dog shiat too.  Are you going to though?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rpm: All you have to do is fry it in Nyquil.


I saw that on the news yesterday.  I still don't quite understand where it came from.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: rpm: All you have to do is fry it in Nyquil.

I saw that on the news yesterday.  I still don't quite understand where it came from.


Can you imagine dogshiat fried in Nyquil?
 
rpm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: The Irresponsible Captain: rpm: All you have to do is fry it in Nyquil.

I saw that on the news yesterday.  I still don't quite understand where it came from.

Can you imagine dogshiat fried in Nyquil?


Coming soon to a state fair near you
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't understand why I would?  They suck.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: The Irresponsible Captain: rpm: All you have to do is fry it in Nyquil.

I saw that on the news yesterday.  I still don't quite understand where it came from.

Can you imagine dogshiat simmered in Nyquil?


Ftfy
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't really think we should stop people from doing demonstrably stupid shiat. Live and learn, or live and die, but no more bubble wrap.  If we had thinned the herd from the terminally stupid we might not be in quite the mess we are in now.

/love my crocs
//they are peach with pineapples on them
///I hope they make christmas crocs!
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.