(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Say what you will about California, but we don't have this NOPE problem   (wfla.com) divider line
8
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I used to live in FL and California, at least most of the creatures have legs.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Better than alligators in the back yard...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
'Hello, we've been trying to reach you about your cars extended warranty...'
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well then Subby I will say what I want about California...

California is terrific.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Your nope problems are mountain lions.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
that's not a problem, that's a handbag!
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thats not a nope... thats a bug exterminator.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
