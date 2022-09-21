 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Yeah well, I bet you already forgot about that   (albertaprimetimes.com)
25
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About what, subby?  Who are you anyway?
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, where are we again?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and why are you in my house ?
 
whatshisname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurr Duurr. Dementia is funny.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: and why are you in my house ?


I'm not in your house, you're in my house!

I think.  Is this my house?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50,000 Albertans with dementia. They just high.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: Hurr Duurr. Dementia is funny.


Welcome to... I forget!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Where's my sweater baby, it's cold in here
 
ProfessorTomoe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cue the "That's not funny, that's sick!" chorus.

My own great-grandmother died from Alzheimer's. It's not pretty.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WHO ARE YOU!?!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I fell in love with you when you had that fiery head of read hair, darling"

"I was always a brunette, but I still love you."
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Messed up disease.
I get bummed by jokes about it like I get bummed by jokes about rape.

There's just nothing funny about it.

/yeah, I know, finding the humor in it is the way a lot of people cope with it, but I'm not there yet.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No dementia in either of our families. Mostly we kick early from cancer or a smoking related lung disease.

Nothing nothing nothing funny about dementia .
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Summoner101: WTP 2: and why are you in my house ?

I'm not in your house, you're in my house!

I think.  Is this my house?


i am in my house
as you are in my house
and we are all together...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toejam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I work with people with dementia every day. Horrific disease with a long decline.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My grandmother got to the point where she would ask for your name every half hour or so.  We just started making things up.  My Dad thought it was hilarious but my Mom about killed us.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wontar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My wife was diagnosed with it last year. The delusions were awful, but thankfully meds have made those stop. I have to remind her who I am multiple times per day. She has difficulty finding the right words when she speaks. She needs help with a lot of basic things.

She's 66.

So, yeah, ha-ha funny old people disease.
 
darinwil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As someone mentioned above, some jest about it as a coping strategy. I do too since it unfortunately runs in my family.

/Seems to mostly affect the womens
//But memory issues are apparent on both branches
///The rest seem to get cancer if not both :(
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Summoner101: WTP 2: and why are you in my house ?

I'm not in your house, you're in my house!

I think.  Is this my house?

i am in my house
as you are in my house
and we are all together...


Oh sorry.  I've had Alzheimer's for as long as I can remember.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gonna tap out of this one...
 
