(CBC)   News: Speeding car hits person at bus stop. Fark: Police investigating the victim, say no one who owned a car would use the city bus on purpose   (cbc.ca)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I owned two vehicles and took the bus to work for a straight year. I had no idea that was such an unusual thing.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never?

Sorry that your city sucks.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead


This story was in CALGARY you histrionic loon.  CANADA.  Or are you just going into every thread you post in and leading off with that?

edmo: I owned two vehicles and took the bus to work for a straight year. I had no idea that was such an unusual thing.


From the tone used in the article, the police almost certainly informed the family of the man's death and got "Why was he at a bus stop?!  He drives his car everywhere!" in response.
 
Ronin Around
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CPS being embarrassingly stupid is nothing new, but blaming the victim for being in a bus shelter because they owned a vehicle is a surprising new low
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead


washingtonpost.comView Full Size


cbc.ca

...southeast Calgary.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being Sunday morning, my guess is he went out and had a few drinks Saturday night, was responsible enough to NOT drive home, and was taking the bus to go pick up his car.

Or he was going somewhere that he didn't want to pay for parking.

Or he doesn't get paid til next week and was almost out of gas and needed to conserve it to get to work.

Or it's none of our damn business.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he was going drinking ? what was his fark handle
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ronin Around: CPS being embarrassingly stupid is nothing new, but blaming the victim for being in a bus shelter because they owned a vehicle is a surprising new low


If you read the article, that was an afterthought to them saying "We're looking at the driver, but right now it appears to be a combination of unreasonable speed and a driver medical incident".  It's probably that "closure" thing the cops used to bother giving the families of the innocent dead in the halcyon past.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead


When did the US annex Calgary?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead

When did the US annex Calgary?


It all started when a Texan got an icy hj in Edmonton.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: When did the US annex Calgary?


Calgary acts more American than San Francisco does.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drive 3 miles to the bus stop and catch the bus to go 20 miles into downtown. Because the bus pass is $135/month and parking downtown is $300/month plus gas and I would kill myself if I had to deal with the idiots on the road.

/On the bus home right now
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead


oh dear.

only thing now is to take your mockery like a man
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bus Stop- The Hollies - 1966
Youtube It75wQ0JypA
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apoptotic: Being Sunday morning, my guess is he went out and had a few drinks Saturday night, was responsible enough to NOT drive home, and was taking the bus to go pick up his car.

Or he was going somewhere that he didn't want to pay for parking.

Or he doesn't get paid til next week and was almost out of gas and needed to conserve it to get to work.

Or it's none of our damn business.


Maybe he was there to score some socialized medicine, if you know what I mean.

Like, medicine that's socialized.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure the reason they're investigating why the victim was there is because they're trying to figure out if the guy who hit him had any intent to do so. Which seems kind of unlikely, but I guess the cops have time to look in to things like that up in Canada.

/but hey, fascist attitudes favoring single occupancy vehicles could also explain this
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NEDM: The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead

This story was in CALGARY you histrionic loon.  CANADA.  Or are you just going into every thread you post in and leading off with that?

edmo: I owned two vehicles and took the bus to work for a straight year. I had no idea that was such an unusual thing.

From the tone used in the article, the police almost certainly informed the family of the man's death and got "Why was he at a bus stop?!  He drives his car everywhere!" in response.


Oh excuse me! No need to be a farking a-hole about it
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the driver, a man in his 70s

We can get a lot of social progress from requiring mandatory driving tests after 60.
 
Royce P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: NEDM: The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead

This story was in CALGARY you histrionic loon.  CANADA.  Or are you just going into every thread you post in and leading off with that?

edmo: I owned two vehicles and took the bus to work for a straight year. I had no idea that was such an unusual thing.

From the tone used in the article, the police almost certainly informed the family of the man's death and got "Why was he at a bus stop?!  He drives his car everywhere!" in response.

Oh excuse me! No need to be a farking a-hole about it


Actually, in this case, we do.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: misanthropicsob: The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead

When did the US annex Calgary?

It all started when a Texan got an icy hj in Edmonton.


That's called a "Beaver Tail on the Rocks".
 
Fissile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Pretty sure the reason they're investigating why the victim was there is because they're trying to figure out if the guy who hit him had any intent to do so. Which seems kind of unlikely, but I guess the cops have time to look in to things like that up in Canada.

/but hey, fascist attitudes favoring single occupancy vehicles could also explain this


Maybe.  Canadian cops still have not gone total Freikorps like the cops here.  In US Murica if you're poor, minority, immigrant, LGBT, have mental health issues and you've been victimized or need help, DO NOT CALL THE POLICE.   If you fit any of the categories I've enumerated above, and you have a problem, and you call the police, you'll have two problems. Either accept what's happened to you, or deal with it in your own way, but do not call the police.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He may have been dodging the frigging truck barreling down on him.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Fissile: El_Dan: Pretty sure the reason they're investigating why the victim was there is because they're trying to figure out if the guy who hit him had any intent to do so. Which seems kind of unlikely, but I guess the cops have time to look in to things like that up in Canada.

/but hey, fascist attitudes favoring single occupancy vehicles could also explain this

Maybe.  Canadian cops still have not gone total Freikorps like the cops here.  In US Murica if you're poor, minority, immigrant, LGBT, have mental health issues and you've been victimized or need help, DO NOT CALL THE POLICE.   If you fit any of the categories I've enumerated above, and you have a problem, and you call the police, you'll have two problems. Either accept what's happened to you, or deal with it in your own way, but do not call the police.


Natives may want to have a word, if they survived the Starlight Tours.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead


Time to change your fark handle.  Your now just the SUN and we doubt your existence.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead


This happened in Canada.
Alberta specifically. The America of the north.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's almost like people don't ever read the article and instead base their comments exclusively on whatever subby says the article is about. Even when it's demonstrably wrong.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lady J: The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead

oh dear.

only thing now is to take your mockery like a man


This mentality is why the US is in trouble.  People not looking past the surface, taking things at face value and jumping with on the were going to hell fast wagon.
Some guy complained about his water bill on nextdoor today.   1st response was its a new tax from Biden.    Idiots, we are surrounded by idiots.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When I go to San Francisco, I drive to the Pleasanton BART parking lot, then take mass transit into the city and transfer to MUNI to get to my destination. It is less expensive and faster than using your own car to drive all the way to your destination.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: the driver, a man in his 70s

We can get a lot of social progress from requiring mandatory driving tests after 60.


csb:
A 96yo lady that I (barely) know doesn't have a computer so she asked me if I would get onto DMV and renew her license for her.
(She's ~5', skinny, frail, all of her fingers are farked up with arthritis or whatever, and she uses walkers at a snail's pace any time she's up and mobile at her house).
I'm clickety-clacking all of her info on the DMV page knowing full well she's going to have to go in to at least get her vision checked, get retested, and possibly have her condition assessed.

Nope. "Your license has been renewed.  Thank you for visiting DMV".

/wtf.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead


Yeah, but in the part of North America that is Canada they are extremely sorry about it, eh.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead

When did the US annex Calgary?


Shhh, that's in the works for next year.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you think American cops are incompetent (and they are) just wait until you hear about Canadian cops. Just read up on any serial killer case. Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka, Bruce MacArthur, Robert Pickton... Canadian cops love sitting on their hands (unless you're Indigenous).
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: I drive 3 miles to the bus stop and catch the bus to go 20 miles into downtown. Because the bus pass is $135/month and parking downtown is $300/month plus gas and I would kill myself if I had to deal with the idiots on the road.

/On the bus home right now


Nice application of basic economics. If had a downtown job with decent transit I'd use it just to avoid the stress of traffic.
 
NEDM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Oh excuse me! No need to be a farking a-hole about it


If you really think being called out for immediately jumping to "America is Fascist" in a story about Canada that's marked as being from the CBC is being an asshole, my initial judgement is pretty on-point.
 
shamen123
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead

[washingtonpost.com image 132x132]

cbc.ca

...southeast Calgary.


I honestly waited an hour to see if the comment was just a drivel set up for some alt handle of theirs to come in and crack a joke about how the poor guy in the bus shelter did "Nazi the truck coming" but ... Nope.... Dudes just farking insane
 
TSA agent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My federal agency pays for a transit pass in any large city, so lots of people who own cars take the bus/train to work every day because it's free to them.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
NEDM:
From the tone used in the article, the police almost certainly informed the family of the man's death and got "Why was he at a bus stop?!  He drives his car everywhere!" in response.

Except when he's:
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a way for the family t find out.
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: If you think American cops are incompetent (and they are) just wait until you hear about Canadian cops. Just read up on any serial killer case. Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka, Bruce MacArthur, Robert Pickton... Canadian cops love sitting on their hands (unless you're Indigenous).


American cops aren't incompetent.  American cops are very, very good at what they do:  Protect the privileges of the wealthy and powerful.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Jesus farking Christ, let's just get it out there:
AMERICA IS A FASCIST SOCIETY

There, let's accept that and not act surprised when America goes full nazi in the years ahead


I think this is a great comment about an article from Canada.

Now its out of the way, I think we can turn to why the police cares that he could have used his car. He was an innocent bystander, who cares what his reason was.
 
