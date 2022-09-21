 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Hundreds of cans of beer spilled on highway, no wait, it's just Coors Light   (local10.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mildly alcoholic pee water.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot dawg I love Coors light. I barely feel it. It's nice to slowly slide into a nice buzz over a couple hours instead of doing a belly flop into an insta-buzz with hard likker and all the marijuanas.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Coors east of the Mississippi?

itsastampede615821596.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Internet tribalism, gatekeeper thread, yay!
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Coors east of the Mississippi?

[itsastampede615821596.files.wordpress.com image 600x450]


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size


Are you telling me you spilled that piss all over my highway?
 
jumac
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cewley: Mildly alcoholic pee water.


I though that was Budweiser.  which is more pee and which is more water lol
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The aluminum is probably valuable.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Five semis in total were caught up in the crash in some way, along with a pickup truck.

So what's that, like, 2.6 ideal trucks?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's like having sex on the beach... farking close to water.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Johnny Lawrence is inconsolable right now..
 
jclaggett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Shoot dawg I love Coors light. I barely feel it. It's nice to slowly slide into a nice buzz over a couple hours instead of doing a belly flop into an insta-buzz with hard likker and all the marijuanas.


The term is usually "Lawnmower beer." Refreshing enough to keep you feeling comfortable while cutting the grass on a hot day.
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Coors Light does its job on a hot summer day.  This is what makes it a good beer.
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jclaggett: Stephen_Falken: Shoot dawg I love Coors light. I barely feel it. It's nice to slowly slide into a nice buzz over a couple hours instead of doing a belly flop into an insta-buzz with hard likker and all the marijuanas.

The term is usually "Lawnmower beer." Refreshing enough to keep you feeling comfortable while cutting the grass on a hot day.


Wait, what? Am I not supposed to be drinking bourbon while mowing?
 
