(ABC News)   You're going to need more dynamite
    Tasmania, Whale, Pilot whale, sperm whales, largest mass-stranding, Beach, Bass Strait, long-finned pilot whales  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seen getting ready.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Use heavy machinery with special spatula attachments and flip them back into the ocean.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm starting to get the impression that maybe pilot whales aren't really that smart
 
yellowjester
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

aerojockey: I'm starting to get the impression that maybe pilot whales aren't really that smart


they rely heavily on Navigator Whales
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aerojockey: I'm starting to get the impression that maybe pilot whales aren't really that smart


Captain Sum Ting Wong
Wi Tu Lo
Ho lee Fuk
Bang Ding Ow

people are not much better...
 
