(MSN) Hero The hijab is a powerful, controversial symbol, both of oppression and acceptance, depending on the circumstances. Tuesday, hundreds of Iranian women burned theirs, and openly showed, and cut, their hair, in defiance. Here's why   (msn.com)
38
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These women are so brave. I feel so proud of them. Good job ladies. I hope you are safe.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hope it's a new spring over there. We need some good news.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You go, ladies.

Man, the shiatty patriarchy in every country can't die soon enough.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Iranian equivalent of burning bras.

Good luck, ladies!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: You go, ladies.

Man, the shiatty patriarchy in every country can't die soon enough.


As a dude, I say, "a-f*cking-men."

Er, I mean, "a-f*cking-women."   Sorry.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The mis interpreted the line from the Bob Dylan song "Everyone must get stoned"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: You go, ladies.

Man, the shiatty patriarchy in every country can't die soon enough.


But, us guys have done such a great job these last few thousand years.

Seriously though, these ladies are true heroes, and I am in awe of their bravery.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It is crazy how someone with courage is said to have "balls". Testicles or lack thereof is certainly not a prerequisite for bravery. These women demonstrate that a new term is needed. Bravo and kudos for the daring of these women.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Incredible and brave.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So I guess France was right?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sharia don't like it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Imagine being a Republican woman.
Supporting oppression of other women.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It starts with banning abortions, then birth control and eventually you get morality police. This is the US is on if the majority don't relegate the fascist ultraconservative minority to the dustbin of history ASAP.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tokin42: So I guess France was right?


No.

Forbidding a voluntary cultural observance is no less authoritarian than mandating one. It is essential that you understand this.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Imagine being a Republican woman.
Supporting oppression of other women.


All Republicans need someone to look down on.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everyone remember these Iranian women?

images.csmonitor.comView Full Size


You might, but as soon as this happened..

editorial01.shutterstock.comView Full Size


And took it right off the news.

Which is exactly what will happen to these women.   I expect to see a mass slacktivision movement until Kim Kardashian does something obnoxious, after which it will go right down the memory hole.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xanadian: Smelly Pirate Hooker: You go, ladies.

Man, the shiatty patriarchy in every country can't die soon enough.

As a dude, I say, "a-f*cking-men."

Er, I mean, "a-f*cking-women."   Sorry.


You still forget to get consent first.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's the way.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only Russia would invade them, we might offer some assistance.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Persian dames are hawt
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

12YearBid: It is crazy how someone with courage is said to have "balls". Testicles or lack thereof is certainly not a prerequisite for bravery. These women demonstrate that a new term is needed. Bravo and kudos for the daring of these women.


It has to do with testosterone being produced in the testicles and testosterone having to do with muscle mass, strength and aggression.

See not that crazy.

Women produce testosterone in their ovaries and adrenal glands so....

Masculine would be wow what balls
Feminine would be wow what ovaries
Gender neutral would be wow what adrenal glands.

And now you know the correct saying for any occasion.
And yes this women have massive ovaries... good for them.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Which is exactly what will happen to these women. I expect to see a mass slacktivision movement until Kim Kardashian does something obnoxious, after which it will go right down the memory hole.


It'll still matter to them.
 
hej
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tomorrow: hundreds of Iranian women beaten, jailed, and eventually executed.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Please win.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I sincerely hope it's a positive catalyst and it's good to raise awareness.

However, history shows that established orders tend to double down in the face of ground-level social progression.

Trump was a response to Obama, after all.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Iran, before the Islamic Revolution of '79:
preview.redd.itView Full Size

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: You go, ladies.

Man, the shiatty patriarchy in every country can't die soon enough.


Specifically, religious patriarchy.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

12YearBid: It is crazy how someone with courage is said to have "balls". Testicles or lack thereof is certainly not a prerequisite for bravery. These women demonstrate that a new term is needed. Bravo and kudos for the daring of these women.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chaoswolf: Rent Party: Which is exactly what will happen to these women. I expect to see a mass slacktivision movement until Kim Kardashian does something obnoxious, after which it will go right down the memory hole.

It'll still matter to them.

It'll still matter to them.


What will?  The mass arrests and trials they are going to get as soon as the cameras get pointed at whatever bread or circus act the media cooks up?   Because when that happens, the arrests are gonna get about three inches on page 5.

Honey Booboo is doing a sequel!
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: I sincerely hope it's a positive catalyst and it's good to raise awareness.

However, history shows that established orders tend to double down in the face of ground-level social progression.

Trump was a response to Obama, after all.


Iran officials will arrest you for any protest.  That's why the "God is great!" became a universal chant.  They sought a chant they could not be faulted for but not event that will protect you.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: 12YearBid: It is crazy how someone with courage is said to have "balls". Testicles or lack thereof is certainly not a prerequisite for bravery. These women demonstrate that a new term is needed. Bravo and kudos for the daring of these women.

It has to do with testosterone being produced in the testicles and testosterone having to do with muscle mass, strength and aggression.

See not that crazy.

Women produce testosterone in their ovaries and adrenal glands so....

Masculine would be wow what balls
Feminine would be wow what ovaries
Gender neutral would be wow what adrenal glands.

And now you know the correct saying for any occasion.
And yes this women have massive ovaries... good for them.


Well put. Thank you.
 
maxheck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As a pale, pasty guy who is not under any religious constrictions, I do understand dress / behavior codes for religious sites. Ok, fine. And that certain cultures expect a level of decorum. That's a little more iffy, but most places have a "no shoes, no shirt" diktat.

But aside from respecting your particular culture while visiting it, you have no right to tell me how to dress or groom myself other than "don't be stinky in an elevator."

Anywhere else? fark off.
 
Alaskan Yoda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The mis interpreted the line from the Bob Dylan song "Everyone must get stoned"


Because misogyny and the public execution is funny.


Asshole
 
Subtonic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maxheck: As a pale, pasty guy who is not under any religious constrictions, I do understand dress / behavior codes for religious sites. Ok, fine. And that certain cultures expect a level of decorum. That's a little more iffy, but most places have a "no shoes, no shirt" diktat.

But aside from respecting your particular culture while visiting it, you have no right to tell me how to dress or groom myself other than "don't be stinky in an elevator."

Anywhere else? fark off.


Wow. How many times have you been in HR about personal hygiene? It can't always be a zoom call, steve.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It starts with banning abortions, then birth control and eventually you get morality police. This is the US is on if the majority don't relegate the fascist ultraconservative minority to the dustbin of history ASAP.


I'm pretty sure the Islamic Republic of Iran skipped all those "steps", had a revolution, and started with the Morality Police.

/Also, they legally allow more abortions than some US states.
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

12YearBid: It is crazy how someone with courage is said to have "balls". Testicles or lack thereof is certainly not a prerequisite for bravery. These women demonstrate that a new term is needed. Bravo and kudos for the daring of these women.


Balls are weak and easily hurt. Pussies, those things can take a pounding.
 
