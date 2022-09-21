 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Underground volcano threatens US beer supply. Still unclear on which supervillain came up with this sinister plan   (foxnews.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now, the supply chain crisis is personal for Farkers.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Now, the supply chain crisis is personal for Farkers.


Luckily bourbon and scotch reserves are still full
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Beer volcano?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You almost got me to click on a Faux "News" link subby.

Good jorb.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If only there was some way breweries could make their own CO2.
Maybe some sort of slow-fermentation process in a controlled environment.
 
fark yews
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So we are pumping CO2 out of stable stores for beer?  doesn't seem remotely carbon neutral.  Guinness cans (at least) use nitrogen though.  not sure about draft.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wouldn't I be hearing about shortages of soda and sparkling water too?

/My local store has plenty of that stuff
 
rpm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fark yews: So we are pumping CO2 out of stable stores for beer?  doesn't seem remotely carbon neutral.  Guinness cans (at least) use nitrogen though.  not sure about draft.


It didn't even occur to me that we would be using stores. I had always assumed there was a chemical process for it.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Craft" beer makers are adding CO2?  Pathetic.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My new love, we met during the pandemic.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Wouldn't I be hearing about shortages of soda and sparkling water too?

/My local store has plenty of that stuff


But that wouldn't scare the rubes
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fox News -- for all your CO2 disasters.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Doesn't the yeast, ya know, fart out CO2? Or are they just making flavored alcoholic soda?
 
bigxnyc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These yahoos need to get serious.  Some young Einstein type need to solve this problem ASAP.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The CO2 is for moving the beer from the keg, through the lines, to your glass. Not for the beer itself.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So Bear. Evil twin of Bi Polar Bear
 
