(Willamette Week)   Federal Judge invents "Florida challenge", orders release of more than 100 patients trom Orgeon State's locked psychiatric hospital   (wweek.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Send 50 each to Florida and Texas - they'll fit right in.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't challenge Florida man.  Just avoid eye contact and back away slowly.  No sudden movements or you might provoke him.  And whatever you do don't feed it meth.
 
mufhugger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wanna live in Orgeon! It sounds like a robot sex planet
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What if California paid to fly them to Florida with promises of jobs and bath salts?

/quid pro quo and all
 
wage0048
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cewley: Send 50 each to Florida and Texas - they'll fit right in.


Yep.  Not even joking - that's exactly what those two sh*thole states deserve.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This will not end well.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Look to New York State (I guess all states?) in the late 1960's and early 70's. I remember the psych hospitals just opening the doors and saying "good luck". I was young, I don't remember much.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gitmo them.

Problem solved.

Exile them to point Nemo.

Problem solved again.
 
