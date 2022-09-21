 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   In news that is shocking to nobody, Talcum X and his nonprofit may not be on the up and up   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Shaun King, Grassroots Law Project  
ecl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And there she is, you can see her right there, just writhing on the hood of the car.

What was he to do?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talcum X is not a thing
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Talcum X is not a thing


It is now.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see a problem here.  At least not of the magnitude the headline implies.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Talcum X is not a thing


Here's the thing. It has been for years!
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the guy who has built his entire persona around being a liar may not be on the straight and narrow? Shocking! That anyone has ever given this obviously mentally ill person money is beyond reason.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shadowy $6.7m nonprofit? Kind of lightweight as far as shadowy organizations go.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before the "all lives matter" morons try to use this to further tear down the black lives matter movement?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Shadowy $6.7m nonprofit? Kind of lightweight as far as shadowy organizations go.


That we know of.
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gooch: chitownmike: Talcum X is not a thing

It is now.


It gives you cancer of the serve X.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: El_Dan: Shadowy $6.7m nonprofit? Kind of lightweight as far as shadowy organizations go.

That we know of.

'
If anything, I'd guess he added an extra zero for marketing purposes.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Shadowy $6.7m nonprofit? Kind of lightweight as far as shadowy organizations go.


Hard to see what the Beast's agenda is here - no actual evidence of any wrongdoing offered in the article - a lot of allusion and implications and slurs - sounds like somebody has a hard on for somebody.
 
dracos31
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Talcum X...that one made me literally LOL.

/may be slightly high
//may be more than slightly
 
El_Dan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: El_Dan: Shadowy $6.7m nonprofit? Kind of lightweight as far as shadowy organizations go.

Hard to see what the Beast's agenda is here - no actual evidence of any wrongdoing offered in the article - a lot of allusion and implications and slurs - sounds like somebody has a hard on for somebody.


Dude has got to be pissing off even progressives, that kind of ideological unification is really pretty newsworthy.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
who
 
jso2897
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

El_Dan: jso2897: El_Dan: Shadowy $6.7m nonprofit? Kind of lightweight as far as shadowy organizations go.

Hard to see what the Beast's agenda is here - no actual evidence of any wrongdoing offered in the article - a lot of allusion and implications and slurs - sounds like somebody has a hard on for somebody.

Dude has got to be pissing off even progressives, that kind of ideological unification is really pretty newsworthy.


So, basically - gossip. About what I've come to expect from the Beast.
 
vestona22
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gooch: chitownmike: Talcum X is not a thing

It is now.


This is the guy faking to be black to scam money of people, right?
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Talcum X is not a thing


The hell it isn't. Black Twitter has been screaming to the rafters about this clown's assholery for years. Talcum X isn't even the funniest of the nicknames they gave him:

Talcum X
Martin Luther Cream
Thurgood Partial
Hueless P. Newton
W. E. B. DuBlanc
Snow J. Simpson
Mayo Angelou

They're fed up with his bullshiat, and it's no wonder. He grifts and scams and cheats, all in the name of racial/social justice, but then he doesn't do shiat with the money he gets. Even Tamir Rice's mother told him to keep her son's name out of his mouth.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Truth, Justice, and Reconciliation"

100%  someone played too much Halo

/or just enough...
 
jso2897
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vestona22: Gooch: chitownmike: Talcum X is not a thing

It is now.

This is the guy faking to be black to scam money of people, right?


This is Fark, son. ALL racism is Jussie Smollet, here.
As you should know from discussions here, "Racism" has never been anything but a scam to victimize white people.
Obviously this guy is a crook and a scammer - he said white people are racist.
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jso2897: vestona22: Gooch: chitownmike: Talcum X is not a thing

It is now.

This is the guy faking to be black to scam money of people, right?

This is Fark, son. ALL racism is Jussie Smollet, here.
As you should know from discussions here, "Racism" has never been anything but a scam to victimize white people.
Obviously, this guy is a crook and a scammer - he said white people are racist.


This ain't it, son. I'd stop while you were ahead. He's a crook and a scammer, yes, but not because he said white people are racist. I mean, did you even bother to read the linked article?

/I know, I know, no one reads articles on Fark
//well, I do
///sometimes
 
the original nico finn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: jso2897: vestona22: Gooch: chitownmike: Talcum X is not a thing

It is now.

This is the guy faking to be black to scam money of people, right?

This is Fark, son. ALL racism is Jussie Smollet, here.
As you should know from discussions here, "Racism" has never been anything but a scam to victimize white people.
Obviously, this guy is a crook and a scammer - he said white people are racist.

This ain't it, son. I'd stop while you were ahead. He's a crook and a scammer, yes, but not because he said white people are racist. I mean, did you even bother to read the linked article?

/I know, I know, no one reads articles on Fark
//well, I do
///sometimes


You submitted this, didn't you? You sound really invested in hoping he's guilty despite the article only trying hard to come up with evidence, but failing.
You also have a childish hard on for calling him names.
 
tuxq
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vestona22: Gooch: chitownmike: Talcum X is not a thing

It is now.

This is the guy faking to be black to scam money of people, right?


Yeah. He should have married Rachel Dolezal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: chitownmike: Talcum X is not a thing

The hell it isn't. Black Twitter has been screaming to the rafters about this clown's assholery for years. Talcum X isn't even the funniest of the nicknames they gave him:

Talcum X
Martin Luther Cream
Thurgood Partial
Hueless P. Newton
W. E. B. DuBlanc
Snow J. Simpson
Mayo Angelou

They're fed up with his bullshiat, and it's no wonder. He grifts and scams and cheats, all in the name of racial/social justice, but then he doesn't do shiat with the money he gets. Even Tamir Rice's mother told him to keep her son's name out of his mouth.


So, judging by those nicknames I guess their main problem with him is that his skin isn't dark enough?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Coco LaFemme: /I know, I know, no one reads articles on Fark


Most of the time you can't, due to paywals.
I did, however, actually read this one.
It's lengthy and detailed - but it's basically gossip.
Anyway - I'm not here to defend this clown - I've never heard of him before this afternoon, and he sounds like an asshole - at least based on what a whole bunch of people who don't like him have to say about him.
But I am not going grab a rope based on an article like that in a publication like the Beast.
And maybe he's a scammer - but not on Fark's say-so. Sorry if you don't like my assessment of the commentary here on Fark, but I've been here awhile, and observed what I've observed.
I certainly don't intend anything I say as a insult to you. Try to keep your comments to me non personal, if you can.
 
