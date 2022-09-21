 Skip to content
(Thrillist)   Do you like Iceland? Want to earn $50,000?   (thrillist.com) divider line
19
19 Comments     (+0 »)
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can I bring my wife and kid?

Cause if not I'm in!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Protip: Don't illustrate an article about the "simpler life" with a pic that's been oversaturated until it literally hurts to look at.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This would be an ideal job for me if I didn't hate the farking cold so much
 
suid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
> Do you like Iceland?

Yes!!

> Want to earn $50,000?

And what else?  Iceland is so freaking expensive (was there just last month) - even a fish and chips from a food truck costs US$20 or more.   You'd end up homeless at $50K.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No thanks.

I intend to visit someday, Iceland's awesome and all, but I like my life here with my family and my job that pays more than $50k in a province where everyone speaks English and there's always bland food available for my English palate.
 
zez
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I this you Ron Desantis?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well i have no idea what to even put into the "writing skills" bit, so i fail right there. I assume they mean some sort of background education in writing or debate or whatever, of which i have none.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: Can I bring my wife and kid?


Fun fact!  The population of Iceland is one of the most interrelated (not "inbred") populations in the world, to the point where you need to do a thorough DNA test to make sure you're not unknowingly marrying your 3rd cousin.

What I'm saying is that a foreigner could pull a lot of tail while they're there.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Too bad it's nothing but a sheet of ice. That's why I'm moving to Greenland instead!
 
thy crotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
$50,000!!  That's like 9 beers there.
 
goodncold
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm in. All the whale penis's you can eat!

/for visiting friends and families of course.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://satwcomic.com/icelandic-cookbook
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Icelandic food:

Fermented shark
Sour ram's testicles
Sheep's head
Smoked puffin
Rye bread ice cream
Black Death shots

Yeah, I'm gonna pass.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'd do it if I had,you know, photographic and writing skills. And I was single. And I didn't need a nap...
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

suid: > Do you like Iceland?

Yes!!

> Want to earn $50,000?

And what else?  Iceland is so freaking expensive (was there just last month) - even a fish and chips from a food truck costs US$20 or more.   You'd end up homeless at $50K.


Ditto.  I just paid a credit card bill with a couple of $100+ gas bills on it from our rental car.  Regular unleaded is almost exactly $10/gallon.

And for dedicated Farkers, it's even worse- don't even begin to look up what beer costs
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Corporate Social Media Shill sounds completely antithetical to any notion of "simple life" that I can envision.
 
