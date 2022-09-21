 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail) Boobies Oh the huge mammaries [NSFW]   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really. let's not get too hung up on appearances...  *reads article* ...okay, now I see the problem.
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Really. let's not get too hung up on appearances...  *reads article* ...okay, now I see the problem.


Rather, let's not get too hung up on appearances...*sees first image*...OH MY GOD I'M TRAUMATIZED NOW.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This teacher is trolling them, Project Veritas style
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad Scientist: Really. let's not get too hung up on appearances...  *reads article* ...okay, now I see the problem.



Yeah. But what to do?

Should the law be clarified to only allow a certain bust size if you have prosthetics? How would you police that?

Just sigh, rule it's illegal to judge, and move on.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whilst most of us like "Grand Tetons" methinks this is too much of a good thing.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a gender issue, that's an ugly, vulgar fetish costume.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what the fark?

Those aren't implants, right? These would be something someone straps on at the beginning of the day, right?

Also, shop teacher? There has to be some safety concerns, no?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's disgusting.

PULL YOUR MASK UP OVER YOUR NOSE, LADY!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: what the fark?

Those aren't implants, right? These would be something someone straps on at the beginning of the day, right?

Also, shop teacher? There has to be some safety concerns, no?


They're prostheses, yes.  She's not actually 50% silicone by weight.  As for safety, I imagine there could be a Mrs. Doubtfire incident with a blowtorch or some visibility issues when using the band saw, perhaps.  Just be glad she's not pulling a Ghost while teaching pottery class.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I typically don't care about this shiat, if someone is Trans then IDGAF, but come the fark on. Kids are there to learn, and you're basically intending to cause a distraction by your appearance. Teachers aren't allowed to wear swimwear, tube tops, hot pants, banana hammocks, etc. due to it being distracting to young people trying to learn.

Poor judgement.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fat_free: I typically don't care about this shiat, if someone is Trans then IDGAF, but come the fark on. Kids are there to learn, and you're basically intending to cause a distraction by your appearance. Teachers aren't allowed to wear swimwear, tube tops, hot pants, banana hammocks, etc. due to it being distracting to young people trying to learn.

Poor judgement.


Exactly. That's too distracting. Maybe, one day, many breasts will be this size and this will be normal. We're not there yet, though.
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've been keeping abreast of this situation, and the conclusion so far is that it seems to be someone's or some group's poor idea of a joke.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Reach a middle ground where outline of the nipple is concealed.  Skin-tight shirts on a bra-less female teacher would be no more acceptable.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: I've been keeping abreast of this situation, and the conclusion so far is that it seems to be someone's or some group's poor idea of a joke.


My assumption is that is an over the top malicious prank by conservatives meant to generate outrage.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: what the fark?

Those aren't implants, right? These would be something someone straps on at the beginning of the day, right?

Also, shop teacher? There has to be some safety concerns, no?


Just around one piece of equipment...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's see what the students think:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Daily Fail. I'm not sure high schools exist now.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ms Chokesondik from South Park?
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fano: Ms Chokesondik from South Park?


Ha!

Great minds!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"What did you learn today in shop class, eh?"

"We learned how to build a huge rack."

/Dude needs some serious mental help
 
Stavr0
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
First thing that came to mind....
y.yarn.coView Full Size


This is from a MP sketch, right..... RIGHT???
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Been wondering when this would hit Fark.


The nipples seem a bit much to me. Any other big titted nipply person would likely be told that's not professional teaching attire and students would be sent home for it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Any other big titted nipply person


I think they prefer to be called "people of nipple."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: This teacher is trolling them, Project Veritas style


Wait till she gets too close to the bandsaw.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Daily Mail? I assume that it's actually a photo of a frat bro's Halloween costume, with a story crafted for maximum outrage from Boomers.
 
JokerMattly
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Exactly. That's too distracting. Maybe, one day, many breasts will be this size and this will be normal. We're not there yet, though.


I think two things are clear:
1: Those breastular devices are well outside the bounds of "typical" sizes
2: They present a very real safety hazard and a distractiont o the class.

If She had gotten implants that size, well then, that's your body and whatever. But she is actively choosing to wear something grotesque and distracting for what I can only assume is attention. I dunno. It's not hurting anyone and it sounds like the kids don't care, but the old white dude part of me that gets stronger every year feels like it just aint right.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to protect from table saw kickback injuries...
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: dhcmrlchtdj: I've been keeping abreast of this situation, and the conclusion so far is that it seems to be someone's or some group's poor idea of a joke.

My assumption is that is an over the top malicious prank by conservatives meant to generate outrage.


No, that is Kayla Lemieux, a Canadian trans teacher. Apart from wearing the fetish gear that is completely inappropriate for the classroom, Ms. Lemieux didn't use any safety gear when she handled the saw.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
fark it. If they want to live like that forever, let them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: GardenWeasel: This teacher is trolling them, Project Veritas style

Wait till she gets too close to the bandsaw.


cdnimg.webstaurantstore.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i'm thinking more than one shop class lad has flipped the coin to gay. they're better off.
 
zez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here she is after being told to not wear that prosthetic any more

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Daily Mail? I assume that it's actually a photo of a frat bro's Halloween costume, with a story crafted for maximum outrage from Boomers.


The Fail lifted that pic straight from the local reporting on it. They've been in the local news for about a week now.
 
assjuice
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i guess my Long Dong Silver prosthesis should be fine a work too.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What if the genders were reversed and the teacher wanted to wear a gigantic prosthetic schlong in there pants?
 
NeedlesslyCanadian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't know what part of this is the most ridiculous, that it's the Daily Fail or that they embedded tweets from Andy farking Ngo.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can't define "gone too far", but I know it when I see it.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fat_free: I typically don't care about this shiat, if someone is Trans then IDGAF, but come the fark on. Kids are there to learn, and you're basically intending to cause a distraction by your appearance. Teachers aren't allowed to wear swimwear, tube tops, hot pants, banana hammocks, etc. due to it being distracting to young people trying to learn.

Poor judgement.


Bingo. I'm trans myself (2 months on my femme & M's and my own are growing, woo!). I don't know anything about this teacher or what her deal is, but that's just inappropriate. Her approach appears to be trying to turn it into a joke, then getting offended when people laugh.

I can't see any way where this thread doesn't veer into really distasteful comments though, so I'm bailing.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: dhcmrlchtdj: I've been keeping abreast of this situation, and the conclusion so far is that it seems to be someone's or some group's poor idea of a joke.

My assumption is that is an over the top malicious prank by conservatives meant to generate outrage.


I mean it is the Fail.  I now question the existence of Canada.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I woke up nauseated, and this has made it much worse. Shop class. Certainly no chance of mishap there.
 
sat1va
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What a weirdo.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: GardenWeasel: dhcmrlchtdj: I've been keeping abreast of this situation, and the conclusion so far is that it seems to be someone's or some group's poor idea of a joke.

My assumption is that is an over the top malicious prank by conservatives meant to generate outrage.

I mean it is the Fail.  I now question the existence of Canada.


I've always questioned the existence of Canada, despite having visited it a few times.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh come on. She had to do something to fill out that loose baggy shirt. That's a potential safety hazard in shop class.
 
deanis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Maybe, one day, many breasts will be this size and this will be normal.


We can only hope.
 
palelizard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But... why? Just why would you want to wear that?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: GardenWeasel: dhcmrlchtdj: I've been keeping abreast of this situation, and the conclusion so far is that it seems to be someone's or some group's poor idea of a joke.

My assumption is that is an over the top malicious prank by conservatives meant to generate outrage.

I mean it is the Fail.  I now question the existence of Canada.


Sorry about that
 
deanis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JokerMattly: but the old white dude part of me that gets stronger every year feels like it just aint right.


This is why we can't have nice things in america.
 
