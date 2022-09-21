 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Danish Queen tests positive for Covid. Her condition is described as young and sweet, only seventeen   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, Heir apparent, Westminster Abbey, Crown Prince Frederik, European Union, wife Mary, Danish parliament, Crown Princess, European nations  
•       •       •

858 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abba were Swedish, not Danish...
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 17
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she filled with cheese?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladytron - Seventeen [Official Music Video]
Youtube s6jaYJx7yeI
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, who cares about the Dutch anyway.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stile4aly: Is she filled with cheese?


She is now, heading back to Wisconsin
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Meh, who cares about the Dutch anyway.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Abba were Swedish, not Danish...


I know. But Swedish Queen does not create an hilarious and most clever pun.

/subby
//obviously
///bork bork bork
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 17?  Get this farking Queen Amidala shiat outta here.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her forehead has a forehead.

/interbreeding tis a biatch
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also...

Fark you very much for the earworm, Subby.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Abba were Swedish, not Danish...


Yes, but:

♪ ♪ She is the Danish Queen
Young and sweet
Only seventeen
Danish Queen
Feel the beat from the tambourine♪ ♪
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that REALLY Queen Margrethe?

Or is it a certain Asgardian Shape Shifter looking to escape extradition...?
looper.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RyansPrivates: I Ate Shergar: Abba were Swedish, not Danish...

Yes, but:

♪ ♪ She is the Danish Queen
Young and sweet
Only seventeen
Danish Queen
Feel the beat from the tambourine♪ ♪


Feel the grip of Covid 19, oh yeah!
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now for something actually Danish.

Only droplets, COVID droplets

Emmelie De Forest - Only Teardrops (Denmark) 2013 Eurovision Song Contest
Youtube k59E7T0H-Us
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I though Queen was Bohemian.  What was I thinking?

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered)
Youtube fJ9rUzIMcZQ
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Only 17?  Get this farking Queen Amidala shiat outta here.


Actually, Padmé Naberrie was elected to the throne when she was 14 years old.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bslim: Nintenfreak: Only 17?  Get this farking Queen Amidala shiat outta here.

Actually, Padmé Naberrie was elected to the throne when she was 14 years old.


You don't elect queens
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LewDux: Bslim: Nintenfreak: Only 17?  Get this farking Queen Amidala shiat outta here.

Actually, Padmé Naberrie was elected to the throne when she was 14 years old.

You don't elect queens


That came straight from the mind of George Lucas.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bslim: LewDux: Bslim: Nintenfreak: Only 17?  Get this farking Queen Amidala shiat outta here.

Actually, Padmé Naberrie was elected to the throne when she was 14 years old.

You don't elect queens

That came straight from the mind of George Lucas.


Listen, bearded men lying in water beds distributing ideas is no basis for a system of government.
 
Bondith
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

LewDux: Bslim: Nintenfreak: Only 17?  Get this farking Queen Amidala shiat outta here.

Actually, Padmé Naberrie was elected to the throne when she was 14 years old.

You don't elect queens


No, the various elective monarchies in the real world only seemed to elect kings.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well I didn't vote for her.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's because China released a new variant of COVID at the Queen's funeral.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They only want you when you're seventeen.

Ladytron - Seventeen [Official Music Video]
Youtube s6jaYJx7yeI


When you're twenty-one, you're no fun.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ABBA - C'est La Vie - video Dailymotion
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is there a cruller fate than the Danish Queen getting covid? I donut think so.
 
inelegy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If it was 2020 this would be news, I suppose.  OTOH, post-COVID "old rich lady has cold" . . . other than news organizations trying to cash in on the few remaining fear-clicks an utterance of COVID may harvest, who cares?
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Been going through the Borgen TV series recently.  The Danish language is nice on the ears, but there's lots of cognitive dissonance as well.

Sometimes you'll have two full lines of compound sentence English subtitle for what sounds like a couple of grunts in the native language.  I'm like, "Did they really just say all that?  It sounds like they might have said less than that."
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
John Grant - Queen of Denmark (Strongroom Sessions)
Youtube o0l5vyj0SXY
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bondith: LewDux: Bslim: Nintenfreak: Only 17?  Get this farking Queen Amidala shiat outta here.

Actually, Padmé Naberrie was elected to the throne when she was 14 years old.

You don't elect queens

No, the various elective monarchies in the real world only seemed to elect kings.


Technically correct, but when we're on the rather narrow subject of Danish queens regnant named Margrethe: It's worth mentioning that the Danehof that elected Margrethe I's son Olaf to the throne were fully aware that they de facto elevated his mother to the throne - Olaf being but 6 years of age.  And as she did a pretty sterling job as ruler, who's to argue?
 
1funguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, all the dignitaries are still in the area from Queen Elizabeth II funeral... Why don't we just get another one out of the way and save on the plane fare?
 
TX_Sarcassim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bslim: LewDux: Bslim: Nintenfreak: Only 17?  Get this farking Queen Amidala shiat outta here.

Actually, Padmé Naberrie was elected to the throne when she was 14 years old.

You don't elect queens

That came straight from the mind of George Lucas.


History would disagree.
"The Holy Roman Empire, beginning with its predecessor Eastern Francia,is perhaps the best-known example of an elective monarchy"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elective_monarchy

I may not of been by a popular vote, but it wasn't always just about heredity.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I should probably add that the events above unfolded in the late 1300s.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LewDux: Bslim: Nintenfreak: Only 17?  Get this farking Queen Amidala shiat outta here.

Actually, Padmé Naberrie was elected to the throne when she was 14 years old.

You don't elect queens


Yeah, honestly Padmé being 14 is the problem I have least with her.  Her being elected is the problem I have.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LewDux: Bslim: Nintenfreak: Only 17?  Get this farking Queen Amidala shiat outta here.

Actually, Padmé Naberrie was elected to the throne when she was 14 years old.

You don't elect queens


The Danish queen kinda was.

The constitution was changed in a general election, to allow for females to be the rulers of the Kingdom of Denmark. Otherwise it would have been the, rumoured to be, a bit inbred Knud Christian Frederik Michael, who had married his cousin. His brides parents were Frederik Frans the 3rd, and Granddutches Anastasia, who happened to also be cousins.

So, maybe the Danes thought to modernise the royalty, or perhaps, they elected to have someone not inbred. Or a bit of both.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Abba - Dancing Queen (Official Music Video Remastered)
Youtube xFrGuyw1V8s
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.