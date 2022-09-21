 Skip to content
(CNN)   Summarizing Putin's speech: 1. We are annexing parts of Ukraine so now those parts are literally Russia. 2. If you keep supporting people fighting there you are directly attacking Mother Russia. 3. That's a nukin'   (cnn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
4. Fuck you, fuck your failed leadership
5. Fuck your failed military
6. Fuck your failed economy
7. Fuck your failed country
8. Fuck you fucking piece of nazi shit.
9. Strongly worded letter to follow.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The most disquieting aspect of this is that it's largely crafted to reassure factions in Russia who want to dramatically escalate the war and their expansionist aims. In other words the biggest jeopardy he faces is from those who think he's not acting bat-sh*it crazy enough.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I got stuck trying to fit that into Ænema.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I mean, instead of killing scientists maybe he could kill the right wing. Those problems can quickly go away.
 
anfrind
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Russia isn't a real country.
It has no culture of its own.
Historically, it's a part of Mongolia.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dear Pootie
Get Bent!
Signed Rest of the World
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hear Swan Lake is nice this time of year.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

At this stage we need it to be crystal-clear to Russia that we could and that, in the right circumstances, we would.  This does not mean that I endorse nuking them, but I look at the potential for nuking them as a reactionary event, not a proactive one, and their understanding that "if X then Y" is paramount to Russia not filling in X with a nuclear blast or nuclear power plant disaster is absolutely paramount.

For the record I don't want to die as a result of nuclear war, but it isn't the United States or the rest of NATO that's intentionally trying to change the conditions in order to escalate towards a nuclear war.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
... that stubby little bastard...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well that's disturbing...
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hey Putin:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discotaco
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know who else annexed nearby countries?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Given the sorry arse state of russia's military "mite" what are the chances they still have a useable functional arsenal of nuclear missiles?
Although, even one successful launch would be catastrophic, these things, especially the long range ones, require lots of specialized upkeep and constant maintenance which it doesn't seem a priority in todays russian military.

Then they have to have the operators which actually want to start a nuclear war which they know they will not win.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dacha Delivery

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Yeah, it is the same reason you can't negotiate with terrorists.   If Russia can get anything they want by threatening nukes and acting crazy then where does it end?

Of course if they are backed into a corner where nukes seem like a viable option, that is also a disastrous outcome.  I honestly don't know what the middle ground is.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

RedfordRenegade: Given the sorry arse state of russia's military "mite" what are the chances they still have a useable functional arsenal of nuclear missiles?
Although, even one successful launch would be catastrophic, these things, especially the long range ones, require lots of specialized upkeep and constant maintenance which it doesn't seem a priority in todays russian military.

Then they have to have the operators which actually want to start a nuclear war which they know they will not win.


Basically nil. Putin orders nuclear weapon deployment, even of a tactical nuke, and it stands a good chance of damaging Russia more than the west.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Classic bully logic and speech.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
New Russian conscripts vs Olga of Kyiv:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have to admit it's very original for a suicide note. He'd be better served, though, by seeking help from a qualified mental health professional.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How's no? Does no work for you?  Well too bad.

DIAF.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Calm down Vlad, no one is afraid of you anymore.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Because there isn't one
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you look at the area being annexed it's a defeat in itself. All this for a whopping two provinces, which they don't even entirely control.
 
jumac
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
why do i get the feeling if Putin's was to use nukes it be less big missiles and more dropping a few small ones on some Ukraine cities in more like what the US did to Japan at the end of WW2.  kinda like if I can't have this no one can.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jumac: why do i get the feeling if Putin's was to use nukes it be less big missiles and more dropping a few small ones on some Ukraine cities in more like what the US did to Japan at the end of WW2.  kinda like if I can't have this no one can.


I think Putin had a moment last night when he planned to announce full conscription and all out war.  He got taken aside and it was explained to him that his body double would finish recording the message, and he would be spending much more time in a safety bunker, about 6 feet down.

Of course, he did not understand any of it, due to the number of times he fell down on all those bullets.  It wrecked his hearing, and he still hasn't had the energy to get up and pull any of them out.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

We are going to be dealing with the consequences of Putin's reckless war for at least a generation.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm sorry... all I heard from Putin was "Keep helping Ukraine steal our tanks and chase us out of their country. Oh and send us the bill for all the refurbishing work done to the tanks Ukraine gets and use to shoot us with."
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I keep hoping Lukashenko gets his Ceaușescu moment first, just to put a little more fear in Putin's tighty-whities.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The way I think we should reframe this so Putin understands is this-

If you declare those parts of Ukraine are now part of Russia the U.S. will be supporting Ukraine in attacking parts of Russia.  If we are in for a penny we might as well be in for a pound.  We will lift our restrictions on the range of weapons we give Ukraine since they are now in a direct war with Russia, not fighting against a police action.  If it is a war against Russia we endorse Ukraine making territorial gains.  Kursk, Belgograd, Rostov-on-Don... all your bases are belonging to us.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

In my senior year of high school as a part of civics (required in my high school), I was elected Speaker of the House.  That meant I got to review all the bills and decide which ones to bring to a vote.  One guy's bill was "Put all the people with AIDS on an island and then nuke it."  I tabled it.

Whenever someone tells me that civics education will fix anything in our current political discourse, I read the comments of my classmates on Facebook and quickly dismiss the idea.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yeah, the main problem with killing Putin is who knows who will fill that vacuum (unless you set up a plan for that before hand)?  There's no guarantee his replacement would be even more nuke happy than him, but there's no guarantee in the other direction either.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: I keep hoping Lukashenko gets his Ceaușescu moment first, just to put a little more fear in Putin's tighty-whities.


For what it's worth, Lukashenko hasn't gotten his people killed in a pointless war.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Drop a nuke, and Russia won't exist in... I'm going to say 2 years.

NO ONE will come to Russia's aid, even China and Best Korea.
 
