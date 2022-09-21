 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Family Dollar recalls condoms, pregnancy tests nationwide because they don't work when you don't use them   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buying off-brand condoms at the dollar store? Man, you believe in living dangerously.
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Buying off-brand condoms at the dollar store? Man, you believe in living dangerously.


It can reside for years in my wallet just as well as a name brand one for a quarter of the cost.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hopefully they store the condoms with better environmental controls than the toothpaste.
 
assjuice
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They also don't work when you don't not use them.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If neither the condoms nor the pregnancy tests work, the problem has solved itself for at least the short term.
 
Mukster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What are cheap teen boys supposed to carry in their wallets to impress their other male friends? I was talking with a bunch of younger teens many years ago when one of the kids dropped his out of his wallet while trying to find money for stuff in a 7-11 style store. As he quickly tried to scoop it up his friends giggled and I asked if he'd ever used one before the expiration date or if he just got another one every couple years. Dang that was funny.
 
Iczer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Buying off-brand condoms at the dollar store? Man, you believe in living dangerously.


Only people that use them are those that lost a dare or have an accidental pregnancy fetish I'd imagine.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd rather trust an off-brand Zip-Loc over a dollar store jimmy cap.
 
tuxq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x735]


What about the Tesla model? 0-60 is impressive but range is mediocre and has 360° camera angles
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tuxq: MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x735]

What about the Tesla model? 0-60 is impressive but range is mediocre and has 360° camera angles


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

assjuice: They also don't work when you don't not use them.


I don't think I want to know if name checks out.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I spent a summer unpacking new Kohl's stores. One day part of the load was candles. Mid summer, Dallas. A truckload of melted, smelly candles.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I never trusted Trojan condoms. The name implies thousands of unwanted invaders will bust out when you least expect it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Buying off-brand condoms at the dollar store? Man, you believe in living dangerously.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
User error

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

tuxq: MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x735]

What about the Tesla model? 0-60 is impressive but range is mediocre and has 360° camera angles


Does it come with a horse?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll never forget the day I was checking out at the dollar store and saw pregnancy tests in the impulse buy rack in front of the register with all the gum and candy.

I thought, who the hell impulse buys a one dollar pregnancy test?

Then I looked around at my fellow dollar store shoppers and had my answer.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
a marijuana test kit?
to test the marijuana?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I recall discount condoms in fall
how you tore your dress, I confess, that's not all.

Danke schoen, darling, danke schoen
Thanks to my prophylactic bargain
Picture shows, second balcony
Blew out my rubber, you started to blubber
Danke Shoen
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: tuxq: MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x735]

What about the Tesla model? 0-60 is impressive but range is mediocre and has 360° camera angles

Does it come with a horse?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: a marijuana test kit?
to test the marijuana?


I'm thinking more they need a fentanyl testing kit.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is why I buy condoms at Goodwill.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [preview.redd.it image 640x849]



CSS Time

Many years ago, I had just started working at a drugstore when someone found a box of open condoms tossed in one of the aisles. Someone had stolen a couple of the condoms and left the others behind. So we were going to have to send them back to the warehouse as damaged.

The supervisor at the time got the idea to blow one of these bad boys up using he helium tank just for shiats and giggles. Plus, the whole "I don't think it's big enough" spiel. Gentleman, unless your tallywacker rivals the size of an elephant's leg, you have nothing to worry about. This bad boy had to have been at least 4' long and probably a good 2' or so diameter but it exploded.

For the next year, when doing resets, we were finding pieces of broken condom all over the place lol
 
dustman81
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: I'll never forget the day I was checking out at the dollar store and saw pregnancy tests in the impulse buy rack in front of the register with all the gum and candy.

I thought, who the hell impulse buys a one dollar pregnancy test?

Then I looked around at my fellow dollar store shoppers and had my answer.


My thought is "Who the hell trusts a $1 pregnancy test?"
 
groppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For that price they must have been used and repackaged.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
