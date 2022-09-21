 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Human League, Oingo Boingo, The Alarm, and more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #396. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
73
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Joining from under a blanket
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need a hot mug of something, Pista? You've been boinked for about a week now, isn't it?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Ermahgerd! It's that Zot ZotZot guy!)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: You need a hot mug of something, Pista? You've been boinked for about a week now, isn't it?


Only since yesterday.
I spent 2 days over the weekend jack hammering a cement floor out & filling up a dumpster.
I think I got a chill when I took breaks on the balcony in the wind whilst dripping in sweat.
The aching is one thing. The stinking cold is just a cherry on top.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a best Sisters song poll on the twitters at the moment & it's down to the quarter final.
There is no way on earth Walk Away should beat Heartland
https://twitter.com/icrawford17/status/1572598152535973889?s=20&t=YOG6VE5X872CT6_mZBLgAw
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: There is no way on earth Walk Away should beat Heartland


Sniped - still need ten votes to tie...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pista:
There is no way on earth Walk Away should beat Heartland

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?
15 minutes of this piano thing?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jaysus - it's the Stride and Blues album again. "Fark you - I'm outta things to say: listen to this for 17 minutes." He's a damned beast...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

Zot Zot Zot.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody!

Here but might be not much on the thread. First of all I need to make something to eat. I'm starving.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Joining from under a blanket


Feel better soon.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: There's a best Sisters song poll on the twitters at the moment & it's down to the quarter final.
There is no way on earth Walk Away should beat Heartland
https://twitter.com/icrawford17/status/1572598152535973889?s=20&t=YOG6VE5X872CT6_mZBLgAw


Voted, for Heartland, just to be clear...

And also voting for you to be better, Pista. I'm doing much better today, so you will too, soon...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here you go. i have taken over so you get ten minutes of other jazz thing. enjoy art taylor.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red 5 standing by
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here you go. i have taken over so you get ten minutes of other jazz thing. enjoy art taylor.


"There is nothing wrong with your audio. Do not attempt to adjust the channel. We are controlling transmission. If we wish to make it louder, we will bring up the volume. If we wish to make it softer, we will tune it to a whisper. We will control the horizontal. We will control the vertical. We can roll the image, make it flutter. We can change the focus to a soft blur, or sharpen it to crystal clarity. For the next hour, sit quietly and we will control all that you see and hear. We repeat: There is nothing wrong with your television set. You are about to participate in a great adventure. You are about to experience the awe and mystery which reaches from the inner mind to... The SoCal Limits."
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lioness7: Hi everybody!

Here but might be not much on the thread. First of all I need to make something to eat. I'm starving.


make popcorn. but enough to share with the rest of us. and not that kettle corn tastewankery.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: There's a best Sisters song poll on the twitters at the moment & it's down to the quarter final.
There is no way on earth Walk Away should beat Heartland
https://twitter.com/icrawford17/status/1572598152535973889?s=20&t=YOG6VE5X872CT6_mZBLgAw


Walk Away is a lot better known than Heartland. Just saying
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buenas tardes, denizens!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: There's a best Sisters song poll on the twitters at the moment & it's down to the quarter final.
There is no way on earth Walk Away should beat Heartland
https://twitter.com/icrawford17/status/1572598152535973889?s=20&t=YOG6VE5X872CT6_mZBLgAw

Walk Away is a lot better known than Heartland. Just saying


It is indeed & it was a marked swerve into a more accessible sound along with No Time To Cry.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: There's a best Sisters song poll on the twitters at the moment & it's down to the quarter final.
There is no way on earth Walk Away should beat Heartland
https://twitter.com/icrawford17/status/1572598152535973889?s=20&t=YOG6VE5X872CT6_mZBLgAw

Walk Away is a lot better known than Heartland. Just saying


you really do like to live dangerously, don't you. next thing we know you'll be drinking IPA
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
DANCY DANCE!
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Pista: There's a best Sisters song poll on the twitters at the moment & it's down to the quarter final.
There is no way on earth Walk Away should beat Heartland
https://twitter.com/icrawford17/status/1572598152535973889?s=20&t=YOG6VE5X872CT6_mZBLgAw

Walk Away is a lot better known than Heartland. Just saying

you really do like to live dangerously, don't you. next thing we know you'll be drinking IPA


I don't have to work until tomorrow..........
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ummhmm. "ZotZot Zot's Stride and Blues Buffet" takes over the airwaves.

Dicks.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My Thursdays are officially RUINED!!!  Ruined, I say!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
well bollocks! 

While I love marathon shows, i did love the 3 day spread, I'm not going to lie...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That means no more #stolenfromandrewstwitterfeed
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm actually okay with this. Especially if the Wednesday show is 3+ hours of Siouxsie w/ some Church sprinkled in.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Alphaville! Tremendous!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Uranus: well bollocks! 

While I love marathon shows, i did love the 3 day spread, I'm not going to lie...


i feel the same way. but i don't make the schedule. 🤷🏼
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm actually okay with this. Especially if the Wednesday show is 3+ hours of Siouxsie w/ some Church sprinkled in.


What then of the L&R and Shriekback hours ?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I need LOTS of Red Leather Jacket and Hairspray for this song.

LOTS.

Also, hair...

..~sigh~
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I'm actually okay with this. Especially if the Wednesday show is 3+ hours of Siouxsie w/ some Church sprinkled in.


[son_you_are_disappoint.jpg]
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Uranus: djslowdive: I'm actually okay with this. Especially if the Wednesday show is 3+ hours of Siouxsie w/ some Church sprinkled in.

What then of the L&R and Shriekback hours ?


That's what Tuesday is for
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Uranus: What then of the L&R and Shriekback hours ?


The Sisters wish to protest this limited lineup..
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: I'm actually okay with this. Especially if the Wednesday show is 3+ hours of Siouxsie w/ some Church sprinkled in.

[son_you_are_disappoint.jpg]


I'm getting used to it.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

perigee: I need LOTS of Red Leather Jacket and Hairspray for this song.

LOTS.

Also, hair...

..~sigh~


I have ALL those plus great eyeliner, I just don't have the energy.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

perigee: Uranus: What then of the L&R and Shriekback hours ?

The Sisters wish to protest this limited lineup..


Of Perpetual Indulgence?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Alarm.
My girlfriend, Ramona, cried when they broke up.
Still plays their records....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Iconic intro
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

perigee: Uranus: What then of the L&R and Shriekback hours ?

The Sisters wish to protest this limited lineup..


because they have never listened to these 2 magnificent moments in music.
They'll come around.
Some Sisters wander on purpose ....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The Alarm.
My girlfriend, Ramona, cried when they broke up.
Still plays their records....


They have a new one out
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

djslowdive: perigee: Uranus: What then of the L&R and Shriekback hours ?

The Sisters wish to protest this limited lineup..

Of Perpetual Indulgence?


LOL Musical non-sequitor, my girl Alannah Currie is part of an art collective called The Sisters Of Perpetual Resistance I often cite it as my religious affiliation when people ask.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll settle for fewer shows if they all have the quality of this first block. It's making up for a lot!
 
