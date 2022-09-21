 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Otter steals surfer's board in apparent bid to form radical mutant ninja animal team   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Amusing, CNN, surfer's board - CNN Video, scary movie, Extreme weather, Weather, Santa Cruz, Social media, CNN Newsletters  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2022 at 11:50 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to go look up how Jeanne Moos is.  She's been on CNN/HLN since it began I believe.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Otter: It's MY board now b*tch!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If he left it for the otter his gofundme would've made bank
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dude... otters.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Somebody Ripped My Stick" - Surf Punks
Youtube p0wAMsxhs68


if anybody finds it....five dollar reward
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ksr-ugc.imgix.netView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: Dude... otters.


stealing surfboards, hustling basketball....what's next?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There was a whole crop of TMNT ripoffs, like the Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters and the Samurai Pizza Cats. So now we have the Tween GMO Surf Otters?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did this happen at the Otter Banks?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: what the cat dragged in: Dude... otters.

stealing surfboards, hustling basketball....what's next?

[Fark user image image 850x566]


They shall rise up and smash our skulls like clams on their tummies.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.