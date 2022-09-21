 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   British school uniforms: Classy, refined, maybe magical. US and Canadian school uniforms: Like that, but with less magic and more toxic chemicals   (bbc.com)
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so these school uniforms are similar to the nicotine patch where the wearer doesn't have to orally ingest their PFASs like us older diehards and can do so transdermally?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But uniforms make everyone look the same and equal....

/ because, somehow, someone who is less affluent will magically be able to iron and starch their shirts
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
School uniforms are one of the dumbest farking things ever
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's because Yanks and Canuks are dirty people who, after leaving the motherland, don't know any better. No pudding for you, you'll only get it on your PFAS'
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least something about their years in school will stay with them for a lifetime.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British school uniforms: Classy, refined, maybe magical. US and Canadian school uniforms: Like that, but with less magic and more toxic chemicals

Japanese school uniforms: fetish fodder
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mommy, why do you hate me?"

Fark user image
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fear the Clam: British school uniforms: Classy, refined, maybe magical


i.guim.co.uk
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I like my wool trousers.  No chemical treatments, just wool.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three guesses where most of these uniforms are made.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like those, but made by the lowest bidder on a per-unit basis
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always figured that school uniforms were there to get guys used to the idea of wearing a uniform, to prepare them for joining the army and being send halfway around the world to kill people.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why I like my wool trousers.  No chemical treatments, just wool.


Only if it is Merino Wool.
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I always figured that school uniforms were there to get guys used to the idea of wearing a uniform, to prepare them for joining the army and being send halfway around the world to kill people.


You're fun.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I married a Catholic schoolgirl
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.  My kid got accepted to private school this morning.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I went to a public school - no uniforms.

Fark user image
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

runwiz: At least something about their years in school will stay with them for a lifetime.


There is always the mental anguish, and lead bullets.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: I married a Catholic schoolgirl


Don't brag.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is the difference.

Fark user image
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll know it's bad when the students have started blinking in unison.

c.tenor.com
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need some classy school uniform pics;

media-amazon.com

i.pinimg.com
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chevydeuce: School uniforms are one of the dumbest farking things ever


If your parents can afford nice clothes for you, then yes. For poor families school uniforms save kids a lot of bullying and harassment.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rnatalie: Need some classy school uniform pics;

[media-amazon.com image 385x762]
[i.pinimg.com image 667x1000]


I'm trying to resist the temptation to post examples of Japanese school uniforms.

Classy examples of course
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Need some classy school uniform pics;

[media-amazon.com image 385x762]
[i.pinimg.com image 667x1000]


It looks more like this in practice
Fark user image
 
discoballer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If it wears away after 10-20 washes, what's the point? The stai resistance doesn't even last the whole school year.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why does the article contain a photo of a child attempting to remove her own head?

Fark user image


/ Maybe she's in Head Removal class?
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: chevydeuce: School uniforms are one of the dumbest farking things ever

If your parents can afford nice clothes for you, then yes. For poor families school uniforms save kids a lot of bullying and harassment.


Bullshiat...unfortunately, the bullying and harassment will will just target another aspect. Some kids get dropped off in a Mercedes, some get dropped off in a POS Geo Metro. Some kids bring foie gras for lunch, some get free lunches. Some kids have $400 Air Jordans, some have $5 thrift shoes. Uniforms don't do shiat to ameliorate that. Kids know who has what and where it came from and sometimes they can be mean little shiats about it.

It would be great if that weren't the case, but it is.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The move to eliminate PFAS from clothing and textiles is gathering pace with California ending the sale from 2025.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: British school uniforms: Classy, refined, maybe magical. US and Canadian school uniforms: Like that, but with less magic and more toxic chemicals

Japanese school uniforms: fetish fodder


Or just magical.

Fark user image
 
moto-geek
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

groverpm: It's because Yanks and Canuks are dirty people who, after leaving the motherland, don't know any better. No pudding for you, you'll only get it on your PFAS'


We do have better teeth though, on average.
 
dracos31
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: Why does the article contain a photo of a child attempting to remove her own head?

[Fark user image 850x478]

/ Maybe she's in Head Removal class?


She's been driven mad by CRT and pooping in a litter box.

Study it out!
 
guinsu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

silverfoxx1974: bingethinker: I always figured that school uniforms were there to get guys used to the idea of wearing a uniform, to prepare them for joining the army and being send halfway around the world to kill people.

You're fun.


I think they are a catholic school survivor.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: Why does the article contain a photo of a child attempting to remove her own head?

[Fark user image 850x478]

/ Maybe she's in Head Removal class?


Teacher said she wanted to get a head.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: chevydeuce: School uniforms are one of the dumbest farking things ever

If your parents can afford nice clothes for you, then yes. For poor families school uniforms save kids a lot of bullying and harassment.


My wife was a Catholic School Uniform wearing student.   Our youngest is right now.   We can afford all kinds of clothes (Gawd knows my wife buys enough of them) but they both love school uniforms.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NSFW
Chasing Amy
Youtube JYcCHOeJ21o
 
Kellner21
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The old UPS uniforms, specifically the shirts, used formaldehyde in the fabric. I got some bad rashes and burns on my back from them. Wearing a shirt underneath did little to alleviate the rashes. Work just dismissed my complaints.

Thankfully, we now have better, lighter shirts that do not use formaldehyde in its production. My only problem now is the oppressive heat.

\No one cares
\\Work harder
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Mr. Breeze: chevydeuce: School uniforms are one of the dumbest farking things ever

If your parents can afford nice clothes for you, then yes. For poor families school uniforms save kids a lot of bullying and harassment.

Bullshiat...unfortunately, the bullying and harassment will will just target another aspect. Some kids get dropped off in a Mercedes, some get dropped off in a POS Geo Metro. Some kids bring foie gras for lunch, some get free lunches. Some kids have $400 Air Jordans, some have $5 thrift shoes. Uniforms don't do shiat to ameliorate that. Kids know who has what and where it came from and sometimes they can be mean little shiats about it.

It would be great if that weren't the case, but it is.


You're wrong. As a target of bullying and harassment, and at times being beneath even being bullied or harassed it sure would have been nice to have one less thing to make me feel like shiat for wear my brother's oversized hand me downs for 10 years. Appearance is one of the primary factors in a good first impression, so showing up to school on the first day wearing last year's clothing never put me on a good path, and I'm one of many.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You think that's bad?  Let me tell you about old Halloween costumes...
Fark user image
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

...
Fark user image
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Problem with school uniforms is that they need more bling.

Fark user image


Note the medal bleedover to the pants. lol
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user image
 
