The only soccer manager any American can name is going to be in FIFA 23. Difficulty: He's fictional
29
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add in Roy Kent and they'll have to give the game a M rating.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an American, I can confirm.

Doesn't mean I'll buy a soccer game, though.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Add in Roy Kent and they'll have to give the game a M rating.


Roy Keane is presumably already in the game as a loot box reward.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American here, and also a soccer fan.

Who?  <quizzical dog look>

Oh... Apple TV.  yeah, no.  They can fark off.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can remember the name of the Sounder's manager if someone says it.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Add in Roy Kent and they'll have to give the game a M rating.


All of AFC Richmond is in the game.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is like when Rod Tidwell was the most famous Arizona Cardinal.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wayne Rooney is fictional?
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's OK, nobody in the world can name an US football player. Maaaaaaaybeee Alexis Lalas but that's a stretch.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does this game have any guns or explosions in it?
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ryan Reynolds?
 
Klivian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Quemapueblo: That's OK, nobody in the world can name an US football player. Maaaaaaaybeee Alexis Lalas but that's a stretch.


Pulisic
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Ryan Reynolds?


Wrexham is in FIFA 22
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

togaman2k: Fart And Smunny: Ryan Reynolds?

Wrexham is in FIFA 22


That's his team with his friend, right?

/I don't know anything about it other than an offhand mention that I saw on one comedy show or another. I don't sport
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: togaman2k: Fart And Smunny: Ryan Reynolds?

Wrexham is in FIFA 22

That's his team with his friend, right?

/I don't know anything about it other than an offhand mention that I saw on one comedy show or another. I don't sport


Is that how we're playing this?

His "friend"? They can come out now.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: togaman2k: Fart And Smunny: Ryan Reynolds?

Wrexham is in FIFA 22

That's his team with his friend, right?

/I don't know anything about it other than an offhand mention that I saw on one comedy show or another. I don't sport


Yep. I mean, they suck, but what else would you expect from a 5th tier team.

The documentary show is pretty good, too. It's worth a watch.
 
dletter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Fart And Smunny: togaman2k: Fart And Smunny: Ryan Reynolds?

Wrexham is in FIFA 22

That's his team with his friend, right?

/I don't know anything about it other than an offhand mention that I saw on one comedy show or another. I don't sport

Is that how we're playing this?

His "friend"? They can come out now.


I mean, maybe Rob & Ryan are double bearding for 15-20 years with full families and all, but, I mean, sometimes guy friends are just friends.

And if anything, Rob is more likely bearding for the lead from Imagine Dragons...

Imagine Dragons - Follow You (Official Music Video)
Youtube k3zimSRKqNw
 
1979
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

togaman2k: Fart And Smunny: togaman2k: Fart And Smunny: Ryan Reynolds?

Wrexham is in FIFA 22

That's his team with his friend, right?

/I don't know anything about it other than an offhand mention that I saw on one comedy show or another. I don't sport

Yep. I mean, they suck, but what else would you expect from a 5th tier team.

The documentary show is pretty good, too. It's worth a watch.


And as far as this angle, obviously they are doing the documentary series on F/X as a real life/reality version of Ted Lasso to an extent, although anyone can own something and let competent people run the nuts & bolts (which seems to be the case with Wrexham), so the analogy isn't quite "there" to "throwing a college gridiron coach into an english soccer team" situation.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dletter: togaman2k: Fart And Smunny: togaman2k: Fart And Smunny: Ryan Reynolds?

Wrexham is in FIFA 22

That's his team with his friend, right?

/I don't know anything about it other than an offhand mention that I saw on one comedy show or another. I don't sport

Yep. I mean, they suck, but what else would you expect from a 5th tier team.

The documentary show is pretty good, too. It's worth a watch.

And as far as this angle, obviously they are doing the documentary series on F/X as a real life/reality version of Ted Lasso to an extent, although anyone can own something and let competent people run the nuts & bolts (which seems to be the case with Wrexham), so the analogy isn't quite "there" to "throwing a college gridiron coach into an english soccer team" situation.


Obviously.

However it is refreshing to see someone buy a sports franchise and honestly hire competent caring people to run the thing -

As opposed to the usual model of rich asshole buys a sports franchise, thinks they know everything, micromanage the hell out of it, put incompetent failchildren in charge of the backoffice, and clown shoes ensue.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dletter: And as far as this angle, obviously they are doing the documentary series on F/X as a real life/reality version of Ted Lasso to an extent, although anyone can own something and let competent people run the nuts & bolts (which seems to be the case with Wrexham), so the analogy isn't quite "there" to "throwing a college gridiron coach into an english soccer team" situation.


Yeah, I wouldn't necessarily tie it to Ted Lasso.  I did find it funny that Rob and Ryan had apparently never met in person before buying the team together.

Netflix had a similar show "Sunderland Til I Die" that ran for a couple of seasons, which was pretty good.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: American here, and also a soccer fan.

Who?  <quizzical dog look>

Oh... Apple TV.  yeah, no.  They can fark off.


Seems like a perfectly rational reason to not check out what many agree is a pretty great show.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I look forward to the part where you get to play a process server serving custody papers to the unexpecting ex giving a presentation.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: BizarreMan: Add in Roy Kent and they'll have to give the game a M rating.

All of AFC Richmond is in the game.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dletter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu: dletter: And as far as this angle, obviously they are doing the documentary series on F/X as a real life/reality version of Ted Lasso to an extent, although anyone can own something and let competent people run the nuts & bolts (which seems to be the case with Wrexham), so the analogy isn't quite "there" to "throwing a college gridiron coach into an english soccer team" situation.

Yeah, I wouldn't necessarily tie it to Ted Lasso.  I did find it funny that Rob and Ryan had apparently never met in person before buying the team together.

Netflix had a similar show "Sunderland Til I Die" that ran for a couple of seasons, which was pretty good.


Would this series be made w/o the Ted Lasso hype?   I don't think so, or if it did, it would have been on a less viewed platform than F/X with less promotion.  That and the fact that the promos are playing up the "Hollywood Americans buy a European soccer team" thing, ie, kinda like Ted Lasso.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ted Lasso is a damn fantastic show, well worth the Apple TV+ Free Trial to binge through.

You don't need to be a soccer fan. That's kind of the theme of the show - Ted is in a fish-out-of-water scenario, knowing absolutely nothing about the sport before being invited to coach a team.
 
DCBuck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Klivian: Quemapueblo: That's OK, nobody in the world can name an US football player. Maaaaaaaybeee Alexis Lalas but that's a stretch.

Pulisic


Aaronson
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guinsu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: Fart And Smunny: togaman2k: Fart And Smunny: Ryan Reynolds?

Wrexham is in FIFA 22

That's his team with his friend, right?

/I don't know anything about it other than an offhand mention that I saw on one comedy show or another. I don't sport

Is that how we're playing this?

His "friend"? They can come out now.


Rob's wife and kid are shown in the first episode.
 
