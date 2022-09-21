 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Climbing on top of the shelves and shouting out "Wilson" is apparently something you shouldn't do at Woolworths. Who knew?
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Today I learned Woolworths still exists.
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The line between "TikTok stunt" and "legitimate mental health breakdown caught on video" is pretty much gone, isn't it?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This should replace mass shootings. Go to a public place, find a perch and just say weird things. There's a panda in my pants! Cmon TikTok you can make this happen. You got people to cook food in NyQuil and lick toilets.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Today I learned Woolworths still exists.


Add me to that list. I legitimately had no idea. I used to walk there as a kid; so long ago I don't remember what for.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Australian Woolworths is wholly unconnected to the one we used to have here in the U.S.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone got a link to the video?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
if there were a building or a hospital where we could detain folks like this .
to evaluate them and make sure they take the meds they need....
oh, right we did and they were shut down.
if a guy like that got near my wife, it might cost him quite a bit including his life.
now, those hospitals could save his life.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
phunkythreads.comView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man Climbs Shelves in Store and Starts Yelling || ViralHog
Youtube COj6HNMD5QU
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Approve

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CRM119
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You got me back thinkin' that you're the worst one
I must inquire, Wilson, can you still have fun?
Wilson, can you still have fun?
Wilson, can you still have fun?
Wilson
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
delysid25
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 425x184]


You think we're just banned from that one store, or all of them?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Right!
That's only proper etiquette for an indoor volleyball match....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Phish - Wilson - 12/31/13 - MSG
Youtube YczrUml2-Sk
 
greggerm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Montgomery Ward is INCONSOLABLE that Woolworth's gets the press...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I hear "Woolworth's" the first thing that comes to my mind is big bags of cherry pipe tobacco. Is that weird?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I was a kid would take the bus for 15cents to the Woolworth (wow, I'm so old).
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Warrior, warry-warrior.
 
Agarista
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CRM119: You got me back thinkin' that you're the worst one
I must inquire, Wilson, can you still have fun?
Wilson, can you still have fun?
Wilson, can you still have fun?
Wilson


Was it at the King of Prussia mall?
 
