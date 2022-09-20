 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Suddenly, ugly-ass baby giraffe   (upi.com) divider line
15
    More: Cool, female calf, Swahili word, Imara's ninth calf, Virginia Zoo, Masai giraffe, Tisa, calf, zoo  
•       •       •

714 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 21 Sep 2022 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She thought she was just really constipated.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
put it back, it's not ready yet
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Momma is a professional by now.  Nine offspring, at 6' each.  That's impressive.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember April the giraffe and the hoopla around her birth? I wonder what happened to them. Oops, both dead.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was there that day, it's very cute.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, unexpectedly, as the due-date was off or not yet estimated, or unexpectedly as in zoo keepers and veterinarians didn't even know she was pregnant?

The former I can understand.

The latter, well, that doesn't look so good on the large animal vets, since the gestation period is over a year for a giraffe...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: Remember April the giraffe and the hoopla around her birth? I wonder what happened to them. Oops, both dead.


So they didn't want to stick their necks out for this one?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could you work in a zoo and not know one of the animals in your care was pregnant?
 
Bungles
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TWX: So, unexpectedly, as the due-date was off or not yet estimated, or unexpectedly as in zoo keepers and veterinarians didn't even know she was pregnant?

The former I can understand.

The latter, well, that doesn't look so good on the large animal vets, since the gestation period is over a year for a giraffe...



Exactly. If this was completely out of the blue, the zoo needs to be investigated, because it clearly isn't doing the basic husbandry and health checks required by law for exotic animals.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I blame the veterinary schools.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FNG: How could you work in a zoo and not know one of the animals in your care was pregnant?


I think they new she was pregnant, but didn't see any signs of labor.

Which is really not surprising. This is her ninth calf. The thing probably fell right out. Hell, it probably spent the last month with its legs spread across the opening like a cat trying to avoid being put in a carrier.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"The calf was dubbed Tisa, the Swahili word for "nine," due both to her being born on Sept. 9 and her being Imara's ninth calf."

Also, when they asked the German handler if the mother was pregnant and she replied "Nein!"
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The local Zoo got Moke when he was three years old. Consensus was that he was too young to breed so they let him out with the females.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also he was a Rothschild and the females were all reticulated.

Yeah, a giraffe is a giraffe.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If they didn't know she was pregnant then the staff completely shiat the bed.

/hoping it was just the due date that was off
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.