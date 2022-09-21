 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   How to get $1.1 billion in cash from your cable company. Difficulty: you'll have to die first   (arstechnica.com) divider line
26
26 Comments
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Spectrum raises rate for all customers by 25% for "technical" reasons.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
yeaaaaaaaah this'll drive up everyone's cable prices
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Die subby? No you've got to be murdered to cash in.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
$1.1 billion might be worth faking a death over.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Appeal coming
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You have to be murdered, and then the company has to blatantly forge documents trying to quash iat
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll die for a billion dollars.  Imagine how much shiat you could buy!
 
Eravior
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DrunkenIrishOD: Die subby? No you've got to be murdered to cash in.


Nah. Someone whose estate you benefit from has to be murdered.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Charter also said Holden had "more than 1,000 completed service calls with zero customer complaints about his behavior."

Our technicians only murder 0.01% of our customers!
 
Coredatum
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So on top of hiring a guy with a history of stealing checks and credit cards from elderly female customers, they tried to pull the following:

"Charter Spectrum attorneys used a forged document to try to force the lawsuit into a closed-door arbitration where the results would have been secret and damages for the murder would have been limited to the amount of Ms. Thomas's final bill."

I'm glad the victim's family had a good lawyer and didn't fall into that trap.  Imagine a family member being murdered because of a cable company's negligence in hiring a felon, and then only being reimbursed in an amount equal to a cable bill.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Appeal coming


I'm surprised they didn't try to float some "independent contractor" bullshiat
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I imagine the Comcast ("Xfinity"?) CEO just put another $1 billion in banknotes into the giant firepit in his office, just for fun.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But did he fix the cable?
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Charter also said Holden had "more than 1,000 completed service calls with zero customer complaints about his behavior."

Our technicians only murder 0.01% of our customers!


I doubt this is true.

Their lawyers got caught forging documents, so I doubt HR was any more moral.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well they've been raping their customers for years so murder was the next logical step
 
bronskrat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure that payout will happen very soon and not be tied up with crap legal stuff!
 
Coredatum
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: The Madd Mann: Charter also said Holden had "more than 1,000 completed service calls with zero customer complaints about his behavior."

Our technicians only murder 0.01% of our customers!

I doubt this is true.

Their lawyers got caught forging documents, so I doubt HR was any more moral.


This.  I hope that based on this, they lose any right to appeal the settlement amount.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A Billion dollars? How white was this woman?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Coredatum: So on top of hiring a guy with a history of stealing checks and credit cards from elderly female customers, they tried to pull the following:

"Charter Spectrum attorneys used a forged document to try to force the lawsuit into a closed-door arbitration where the results would have been secret and damages for the murder would have been limited to the amount of Ms. Thomas's final bill."

I'm glad the victim's family had a good lawyer and didn't fall into that trap.  Imagine a family member being murdered because of a cable company's negligence in hiring a felon, and then only being reimbursed in an amount equal to a cable bill.


Know how I know you haven't seen a cable bill lately?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Their super CEO announced today that he's stepping down 12/1. Must be a coincidence.
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is the offer transferable? Because if so, I can think of some people in my life who I could stand to give up for a billion and change.
...or just the change.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Charter Spectrum attorneys used a forged document to try to force the lawsuit into a closed-door arbitration where the results would have been secret and damages for the murder would have been limited to the amount of Ms. Thomas's final bill."

And exactly how has this not landed these attorneys in front of a bar disciplinary committee (and I'm not talking about the three drunks at Moe's creepily fondling a paddle)?
 
Phlegmbot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Appeal coming


Thought the same thing until I read the details. They got off lightly. They deserved far worse.
Not for hiring a guy and doing no criminal check, or ignoring red flags and not firing him. More for the coverup after the guy killed a customer, fraud upon the court, forging documents, etc.
That the corporate culture there was toxic and criminal is an understatement. People needed to go to jail, not just fines.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Phlegmbot: Hey Nurse!: Appeal coming

Thought the same thing until I read the details. They got off lightly. They deserved far worse.
Not for hiring a guy and doing no criminal check, or ignoring red flags and not firing him. More for the coverup after the guy killed a customer, fraud upon the court, forging documents, etc.
That the corporate culture there was toxic and criminal is an understatement. People needed to go to jail, not just fines.


I blame Trump. His lawyers have constantly lied for the past 2 years and pretty much gotten away with it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Appeal coming


The kids of the woman will settle for 1/10th if it means getting paid now. Otherwise, years of legal actions.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Mmmm, murder..

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
