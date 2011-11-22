 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Its a good thing this was California, as "Illegal Buttocks Procedure" means something completely different in Texas   (foxnews.com) divider line
42
    More: Sad, Coroner, Sheriff, County, Angeles National Forest, 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul, Autopsy, All rights reserved, Death  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Sep 2022 at 7:38 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man - my buttocks had an illegal procedure this morning, I tell ya!
Broke several pollution laws along with a LOT of wind.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can't pay dumpster rates for a dump truck ass.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Saw this shiat on Google News this morning and surprised it didn't hit Fark sooner.

Hope everyone involved is disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't help but read "buttocks" the way Forrest Gump says it everytime I see that word.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rajpaul moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the adult film industry and had two similar buttocks procedures before her fatal one.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/tragic
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's the deal with their hair?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
An illegal buttocks procedure was how Texas ended up with Ted Cruz.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's something really unsettling about this pic and I can't quite put a finger on it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh god, I clicked on a Fox link. Murdoch made money. I'm going to heck and I blame subby
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Its a good thing this was California, as "Illegal Buttocks Procedure" means something completely different in Texas

...dealing with one's own latent homosexuality?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Rajpaul moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the adult film industry and had two similar buttocks procedures before her fatal one.
[Fark user image image 225x225]
/tragic


Silly woman, everyone knows Miami is where all the good porn is made these days.

I mean...so I've been told....
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: There's something really unsettling about this pic and I can't quite put a finger on it.
[Fark user image 720x405]


she has her mother's lips, literally.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Politics?
 
uberalice
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: What's the deal with their hair?

[Fark user image 425x212]


You see those pictures and the first thing you notice is the hair?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was there too much junk, too much junk inside that trunk?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
HAIR????   wtf is up with mom's face.  Rule 1 don't get high on your own supply.

I can't imagine anyone looking to get this done walking into her "business" and thinking YES THIS is the place for me!!

I know this is old but it has happened quite a few times.   Wasn't 1 woman injecting fix a flat into people butts???   Yup I found it with yet another example of what you don't want a person doing plastic surgery  on you to look like.

https://nypost.com/2011/11/22/ass-backwards/
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Silicone butt implants are VERY POLITICAL
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: There's something really unsettling about this pic and I can't quite put a finger on it.
[Fark user image image 720x405]


Zoom in, the lips, cheeks and chin.  Like like mommy was practicing.
 
suid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: What's the deal with their hair?

[Fark user image 425x212]


Only their hair?   Both look like they've been beta-testing their procedure on themselves..
 
gmpathfinder
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My area had a guy doing circumcisions for cash in his garage.

/terrifying
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Silicone butt implants are VERY POLITICAL


My right cheek leans left.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also is her mom Bruce Campbell in Escape from LA?

hollywoodreporter.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Silicone butt implants are VERY POLITICAL


Didn't Biden just sign a bill that increased the production of silicone...

*listens to fake earpiece*

Oh...nevermind
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: What's the deal with their hair?

[Fark user image image 425x212]


Holy crap, I think the clearly failed "enhancements" on display here should have been a huge red flag that she was not going to get a competently-performed procedure.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Picture of the woman that died earlier the same day,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: There's something really unsettling about this pic and I can't quite put a finger on it.
[Fark user image 720x405]


She has one of her mother's eyes.

I dunno what's up with the other one, but it's a bit too high off to the side to make sense.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
body dysmorphia has always been a problem, but those kardishiens really opened the flood gates
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: There's something really unsettling about this pic and I can't quite put a finger on it.
[Fark user image image 720x405]


Her face looks no better than her butt.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thekingcobra
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Picture of the woman that died earlier the same day,
[Fark user image image 616x549]


I didn't know Real Dolls could use social media.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Was the "murder" victim unconscious?

Otherwise I don't know why the doctors didn't know that she has silicone injections.

If a jury can't convict for murder, does trials in USA then automatically select a lower sentence, or is it all or nothing? (I am not really familiar with how common law works).
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Politics?


Took a few to get to the only correct response.
 
uberalice
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Picture of the woman that died earlier the same day,
[Fark user image 616x549]


She clearly had asspirations.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Picture of the woman that died earlier the same day,
[Fark user image image 616x549]


"Ask me about my butthole"

Is it as vapid as your face looks?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: There's something really unsettling about this pic and I can't quite put a finger on it.
[Fark user image image 720x405]


She's got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't this make your brown eye blue?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gmpathfinder: My area had a guy doing circumcisions for cash in his garage.

/terrifying


How much was he paying?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Boo_Guy: Picture of the woman that died earlier the same day,
[Fark user image image 616x549]

"Ask me about my butthole"

Is it as vapid as your face looks?


her butthole is wearing a shirt that reads 'ask me about my other butthole'.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image image 670x960]


Moo moo buckaroo.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rajpaul had moved from South Africa to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the adult film industry and had two similar buttocks procedures before her fatal one.

Umm, so how many buttocks did she have exactly?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.